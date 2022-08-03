WKU offers early housing to students affected by eastern Kentucky flooding

Read on www.wnky.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnky.com
BGMU sends crews to eastern Kentucky for restoration help
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews left this morning to provide restoration assistance in Letcher County following the eastern Kentucky floods. A total of two crews are volunteering, including six water employees and one safety employee. BGMU will be assisting Letcher County Water and Sewer District over the next several days.
Legendary Eastern Kentucky High School Now an Emergency Supply Shelter
As an enormous fan of college basketball, you'd think I'd have visited both halls of fame dedicated to hoops, but you'd be wrong. That's one on me. But maybe I ought to do a deeper dive and really dig into the rich, beloved history of basketball in Kentucky. Maybe I need to discover where "miracles" happened at the high school level. The Commonwealth has never been the focus of a basketball movie like Hoosiers, but it could have been. Hey, it still can be.
wdrb.com
Beshear calls looters hitting flooded eastern Kentucky homes 'the worst of the worst'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Across eastern Kentucky, you'll find stories of survival and support. But as the flooded creeks and rivers continue to recede, a new problem is rising. "Looters and scammers that would prey on people that have lost everything are the worst of the worst," Gov. Andy Beshear...
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky Power FINAL Storm Update Saturday, August 6, 11 a.m.
Saturday, August 6, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. More than 900 Kentucky Power personnel, business partners and external resources worked to restore power. Restoration:. There are approximately 350...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnky.com
Batman visits Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Eastern Kentucky had a surprise visit from a superhero while they’re recovering from deadly flooding. Batman showed up in the area this week, arriving in his Batmobile, stuffed with gifts for flood victims. He met with families who lost everything and tried to put a smile on...
PHOTOS: Here’s how eastern Kentucky looks after devastating floods
Homes are gone, and lives will never be the same. Ohio Valley Resource Data Reporter Justin Hicks has been cataloguing scenes from the cleanup.
wdrb.com
2 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Kentucky in one week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two second-prize Mega Millions tickets were sold in Kentucky during the same week. The Kentucky Lottery said a $1 million ticket was sold in Erlanger, Kentucky, for Friday's Mega Millions drawing. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball. Friday's...
wdrb.com
'Batman' shows up in eastern Kentucky with message for kids affected by floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You've heard it said that not all heroes wear capes, but sometimes a cape-wearing hero is exactly what a community needs. According to a report by LEX 18, the Dark Knight has shown up in eastern Kentucky with a message for children impacted by the recent floods.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. Beshear to visit displaced families at state parks in Eastern Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Gov. Andy Beshear will visit displaced families who are staying at state parks in Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. In a press release on Friday, the governor’s office announced that Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman will travel to Jenny Wiley State Resort Park in Prestonsburg on Saturday morning and then head to Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park in Buckhorn in the afternoon.
wnky.com
Beshear provides Team Kentucky update regarding flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update Thursday on the floods in eastern Kentucky. According to a release by the governor’s office, the number of fatalities currently remains at 37. In addition, the release stated KSP has reported a search is continuing for two missing people. The release stated both of these numbers are subject to change.
wpsdlocal6.com
WATCH LIVE: Beshear cancels eastern KY travel plans due to dangerous conditions, gives KY update
FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Beshear originally planned to travel to eastern Kentucky today — specifically, to Pike and Letcher counties. Due to bad weather, he had to cancel his trip. Instead, he'll be briefing KY on flood conditions.
WLKY.com
Marine Corps holding donation drive to help families in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Marine Corps is collecting donations for people impacted by the flood in eastern Kentucky, and they need the community's support. “All Marines, this is what we do. We don't ever leave another brother behind. If it's something that they need, here we come,” said Michael Rice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVQ
Shop Local Kentucky raises $100,000 in 24 hours for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As fundraising for flood victims in eastern Kentucky continues, a retail shop in Lexington is pitching in by selling Kentucky Strong t-shirts. Shop Local Kentucky says $100,000 has been raised in just 24 hours. The t-shirts are $28 and can be purchased HERE. Shop Local...
wcluradio.com
Gov. Beshear announces $75M fund for Kentucky nonprofit organizations
FRANKFORT — Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a $75 million fund to help Kentucky’s nonprofit organizations recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund will provide one-time direct relief payments, up to $100,000 per eligible nonprofit organization. “Kentuckians rely on our 20,000-plus...
WLWT 5
Meet heroes who rescued people from eastern Kentucky flooding
BUCKHORN, Ky. — "If I had to boil it down to one word, it would be complete and utter devastation. Anywhere you go, it's hard to find someone that's not affected by the flooding," Drew Stevens with the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team said. The team is full...
utv44.com
NBC 15's Darwin Singleton's personal take on Kentucky's devastating floods
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Being in front of this camera and showing you video of a disaster somewhere in America is nothing new. There's a natural disaster somewhere in America everyday, and after sharing hundreds of them with you over the past 35 years, it can become somewhat routine... routine until the pictures are familiar and personal.
Order helps Ky. flood victims replace licenses, documents
Governor Andy Beshear issued an emergency order to make it easier for flood victims in 13 eastern Kentucky counties to replace lost driver’s licenses and other essential documents at no cost.
Another $1 million lottery ticket sold in Kentucky, second in one week
Friday's Mega Million drawing led to another $1 million winner in Kentucky, this time out of Erlanger.
wnky.com
Conservation officer says flood damage eerily similar to tornado
MORGANTOWN, Ky. – Flood waters and debris have already caused unknown damage in Eastern Kentucky, but beyond the obvious, unforeseen hazards lie underneath those flood waters. Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Conservation Officer Ethan Vincent saw the damage firsthand. “It’s devastating,” said Vincent. “You talk to someone...
Kait 8
‘I felt helpless’: Kentucky family survives floods after stranded on hill for 16 hours
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A woman in Kentucky is sharing her harrowing story of how she escaped rising floodwaters last week with her grandmother. Naomie Williams told WKYT that she was with her 82-year-old grandmother, Carylon, when the flooding started in their southeastern Kentucky neighborhood. “When we walked...
Comments / 0