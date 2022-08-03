Read on www.ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect stole car after using screwdriver to break into garage
A Davenport man faces felony charges after police say he was in a stolen car that also had a package of marijuana and an open bottle of vodka in it. Justin Shaffer faces felony charges of first-degree theft and third-degree burglary, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of burglary tools.
Galesburg man arrested after not paying Cherry Street bar bill…twice
A Galesburg man was arrested on Wednesday, August 3rd, after ordering food and drinks at Cherry Street bar two days in a row and not paying for it. On Tuesday, officers responded to the bar and met with employees who said a male subject came in on July 23rd and on July 24th, ordered food and drinks and left without paying. The man’s server observed the man across the street at Monkey Business and provided police with a picture. Police, due to previous encounters, identified the man as 48-year-old David Heatherly of Galesburg. Employees also provided police with Heatherly’s receipts – which he actually signed his name. Heatherly was located the following day at Casey’s on West Main Street and he was taken into custody. According to police reports, Heatherly stated his “wallet was stolen” and “he knew what this was about.” He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft of Services.
Domestic battery suspect in QC fled, crashed, and was captured
On Friday, Aug. 5 at approximately 11:28 a.m., the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported Domestic Battery complaint in progress at the Rock River Town Homes complex in Carbon Cliff. The suspect was observed leaving the area in a vehicle and a deputy attempted to initiate...
Shots fired in Muscatine
On Wednesday, Aug. 3 at approximately 11:35 p.m., the Muscatine Police Department responded to a report of gun shots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. A residence in this area was struck by gun fire, but there were no reported injuries, according to a Friday police release. The residence appeared to have been targeted and it is believed this act was an isolated incident.
Man arrested on warrants in Carbon Cliff after domestic battery report, crash
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island County police apprehended the suspect of a reported domestic battery after he tried to flee from police and crashed. According to a news release from the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office, police responded to a report of an in-progress domestic battery just before 11:30 a.m. at the Rock River Town Homes complex in Carbon Cliff.
Alleged fight at residential facility leads to Iowa City man’s arrest
An alleged fight at Shelter House’s residential facility has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man. Police were called to the 501 Apartments on Southgate Avenue Tuesday night on reports of two men fighting on the premises. Upon arrival, they detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from 37-year-old Darius Stewart’s breath. He reportedly stated that he was in a fight with another man. When officers spoke to the other party, Stewart approached and was told repeatedly to step away.
Police find casings after gunfire
Davenport Police found at least four casings early Thursday after a report of gunfire at Ashford Condominiums, 4600 Grand Ave., Davenport. Officers with flashlights searched the area and marked multiple casings that they found after a report of gunfire about 12:30 a.m. We do not know whether anyone has been...
UPDATE: Davenport Police Department identifies serial spray-painting suspect
Update: Davenport Police Department has identified the "individual involved" in the case, according to a press release. The department, however, released no further details about the identity of the individual or their role. Original story:. The Davenport Police Department is looking for a gray suspect vehicle that was reported as...
Coralville man dies saving 8-year-old in Iowa River
A 42-year-old man from Coralville died Friday jumping into the Iowa River in rural Johnson County and saving the life of an 8-year-old, Johnson County Sheriff's Office said. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday when the child started struggling in the river near 6051 River Junction Road Southeast. Wegayewu...
North Liberty man allegedly refused to let female passenger leave his car after giving her a ride
A North Liberty man has been arrested after allegedly giving a woman a ride last month and refusing to stop to let her out. According to the arrest warrant, the incident occurred the evening of July 28th around 10:45. A North Liberty police officer observed a white truck drive by her at the intersection of Forevergreen Road and Highway 965. The passenger door was open, and as it started to close was opened again and again. A woman inside was reportedly screaming.
Stepdaughter and accomplice charged with murder of Iowa woman found dead in July
PALO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people, including the stepdaughter of a Palo woman found dead in July, have been charged in her murder. The Benton County Sheriff's Office was conducting a welfare check on 58-year-old Jodie Bevans on July 15 when they found her dead in her home. Samantha Bevans,...
Two arrested in connection to death of Eastern Iowa woman
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) — Authorities said they arrested two people in connection to the death of a Palo woman, who was found dead after a welfare check on a home on July 15. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Samantha Bevans, 34, of Palo, on Wednesday, and Tacoa Talley, 38, of North Liberty, on Thursday.
Muscatine elementary school is vandalized; officials investigate
Muscatine Police ask for the public’s help to find who’s responsible for the vandalism at Madison Elementary School. The police and fire departments responded to a call from the school a little after 3 a.m. Friday. Local 4 News spoke with Muscatines Assistant Chief, Steve Snider, who said...
Parolee arrested after allegedly showing up to probation office intoxicated
A man who reported to his parole officer Wednesday ended up in the Johnson County Jail after allegedly showing up intoxicated and threatening officers. According to a report by the Department of Corrections, 43-year-old Kenneth Hawkins Jr reported to the probation office on Keokuk Street Wednesday, demanding to speak to his probation officer. He allegedly appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant by screaming, pacing, and having irrational speech. He reportedly told probation officers on scene multiple times that he was going to kill someone at the 501 Cross Park complex, escalating to the point of screaming and flailing his arms around. Hawkins also repeated the threat in front of the building.
Home hit by gunfire in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Wednesday evening. According to police, officers responded to the 1300 block of Oak Street on Aug. 3, 2022, at around 11:43 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Police found a residence in the area was hit,...
Man drowns in Iowa River during child rescue
A man who was trying to rescue a child – who was helped from the water and survived – drowned Friday in the Iowa River, according to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 6 p.m., the Joint Emergency Communication Center received a...
UPDATE: Photos of Muscatine school vandalism
The Muscatine Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual or individuals responsible for vandalizing Madison School. Here are two photos of some damage, released Friday by police:. The Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine Fire Department responded to Madison Elementary School, 1820 1st Avenue, for...
‘Person of interest’ in Trudy Appleby case has died
A 61-year-old man who in August 2020 was named a “person of interest” in the Trudy Appleby missing-person case has died. David Whipple, of Colona, died Monday at his home, according to a funeral home obituary. In 2020: Police name two ‘persons of interest‘. Moline Police named...
Burglars break into Bettendorf home, steal sleeping family’s belongings
A Bettendorf couple is warning their community to be on the lookout after their home was burglarized while they were asleep. James and E.D. Boddie, along with their 4-year-old daughter, live near the intersection of Utica Ridge Road and Tanglefoot Lane in Bettendorf, an area they consider rather safe from crime. That perspective changed mid-July when James walked downstairs one morning to a nearly empty room and realized their house had been burglarized overnight.
Autopsies reveal Maquoketa Caves State Park homicide victims’ causes of death
IOWA – The causes of death for three members of a Cedar Falls family who were murdered at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground in July have been released, along with the cause of death for the man believed to have killed them. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation revealed information from the autopsies of […]
