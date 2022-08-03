Demons enjoy "typical" first day of camp

Read on www.ktbs.com
KTBS
COVID-19 vaccine to be required for most public university students in Louisiana
LSU's War Memorial Tower looms over portions of the Baton Rouge campus. (Photo by Julie O'Donoghue/Louisiana Illuminator) Most Louisiana public universities will require the COVID-19 vaccine this fall, though a liberal vaccine exemption policy offered through state law also will also make it easy for students to circumvent those mandates.
KTBS
Webster deputies step in after another unpermitted trail ride scheduled
MINDEN, La. – Less than a week after an unpermitted trail ride turned violent in Cotton Valley, the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office learned about yet another unpermitted trail ride being advertised for this weekend. Sheriff Jason Parker said if it hadn’t been for a concerned citizen who sent...
KTBS
Meet The Sheriff - John Ballance, Bienville Parish
ARCADIA, La. - In this week's segment of meet the sheriff, KTBS 3's Elizabeth Polk traveled to Arcadia to meet with Bienville Parish Sheriff, John Ballance. Sheriff Ballance first took office in July 2000. An interesting fact about Sheriff Ballance is that he likes to pray about a situation first before acting on it. Sheriff Ballance says that his biggest challenge as sheriff is trying to please everyone. When he learned that he couldn't, he says that it's best as sheriff t always do the right thing and everything will fall into place.
KTBS
Natchitoches man arrested in connection with January murder
LAKE CHARLES, La. - A Natchitoches man wanted for a murder back in January was captured in Lake Charles following a six month manhunt. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright said Kendrick Cox, 30, was wanted in connection with the murder of Joshua Humphries of Lasalle Parish. Detectives said Cox was...
