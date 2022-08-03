ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

4-6-0, FB: 6

(four, six, zero; FB: six)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Lifestyle
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
harlanenterprise.net

UK’s Geiger is helping turn South Carolina blue

Tony Geiger’s son is UK junior defensive back Jalen Geiger and he’s not shy about showing his support for the Wildcats in Columbia, S.C., where the Geigers live. “In front of our house there is a big UK flag,” Tony Geiger said. “We are nestled between Clemson and South Carolina fans but I show my UK love on my truck, too. We push the Big Blue Nation here.”
COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

This South Carolina Gamecocks ticket idea is telling

The South Carolina Gamecocks have recently gone viral due to local stores selling tickets to their football games, and not in a good way. Never in my life have I seen college football tickets being sold on the shelves of retail stores and, based on reactions from social media, I don’t believe that I am alone in that statement.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLTX.com

Familar faces spotted at South Carolina's first day of preseason practice

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the South Carolina football team kicked off the August grind, the News19 cameras spotted a number of players who made the Friday Night Blitz highlight reel. Former Hammond stars Alex "Boogie" Huntley and Jordan Burch are entering their third season in the Gamecock program. Those...
COLUMBIA, SC
iheart.com

State Fair Recruiting Workers

It's a rare event if ever that the South Carolina State Fair is looking for workers but the COVID pandemic has changed everything. Businesses especially in the service industry have found it difficult to hire and retain employees since the pandemic. The 12-day fair is the biggest event in South Carolina. It opens at noon at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia on October 12th and runs through Sunday, October 23rd.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Deer tags will be hitting your mailbox soon!

South Carolina deer hunters keep an eye on your mailbox, deer tags should be arriving soon!. Deer hunters who have an annual or three-year hunting license and big game permit, combination license or sportsman license, which will be valid on August 15 should automatically receive a base set of deer tags.
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman loses $60K in ‘Best Buy’ scam

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent scam that defrauded a woman of thousands of dollars. Deputies said the scammed happened in late July with the woman receiving an email from what she thought was Best Buy’s Geek Squad. The email read that the woman’s […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
News19 WLTX

Storms and heat stick around in the forecast

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wash, rinse, repeat. That is the type of weather we have been dealing with in the Midlands lately. Expect another hot and humid afternoon with scattered storms developing through this evening across the Midlands. Forecast models have been a bit dry as we are already seeing...
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Doctor critical of lax COVID rules wins Tenn. Dem gov race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by a thin margin, with advocate Carnita Atwater finishing a distant third. Both Smiley and Atwater would have been the state’s first Black gubernatorial nominee if either had won. “We hear your message loud and clear. You’re upset that Bill Lee has failed you,” Martin said late Thursday, declaring victory before the race was called as he held a narrow lead in the vote count. “He stood on the sidelines while 27,000 of our fellow Tennesseans died during the last couple of years,” Martin added, referring to the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBTW News13

SLED charges South Carolina man previously arrested for murder for cashing in stolen lottery tickets

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Dorchester County man on Thursday for cashing in scratch-off lottery tickets that he allegedly stole from a Berkeley County gas station. John Stanford Johnson, 44, was caught on video at different gas stations redeeming the tickets for more than $400, according to authorities. […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy