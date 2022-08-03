Read on www.northernexpress.com
How the Music Gets Made
Live music is raw, passionate, spontaneous, immediate, magical, and temporary. Hearing a great band lock into a groove or ignite a moment of dancefloor revelry is electric precisely because of its ephemerality. When the song is over, when the house lights come up, when the band leaves the stage, there’s no way to relive that magic in quite the same way again.
3rd Annual Summer Salon
Showcasing regionally inspired work by local & area artists. Runs July 1 - Sept. 3. An opening reception will be held on Thurs., July 7 from 5-7pm with music by the Drawbridge Uke Band. Open Mon. through Fri., 11am-4pm; & Sat., 11am-3pm.
Steel City Rovers
Enjoy traditional Celtic music along with bluegrass, folk & roots. Their original works touch on issues of love, loss, celebration & heritage. Tickets range from $12.50-$27.50.
Finding Their Rhythm
Two nonprofits making music and the arts accessible Up North. Not every 10-year-old is lucky enough to have a dad who played alto sax in a 1940s-era Big Band, a mom who majored in and later taught piano performance at Central Michigan University, and a couple of live-in “hippie uncles” who played guitar (not to mention two grandmothers who taught piano).
47th Annual Boyne Falls Polish Festival
Aug. 4-7. Today is Family Day & includes Mass for the 19th Sunday of Ordinary Time, 4-Wheel Drive Mud Run, live music by The Beat, & more.
It’s Gonna Be Us: Six questions for the boy bands of the North
Broom Closet Boys, Jack Pine, and Snacks & Five weigh in. One Direction or BTS? *NSYNC or Backstreet Boys? O-Town, B2K, Savage Garden, Boyz II Men, Hanson, or New Kids on the Block? No matter your favorite, you have to respect the boy band archetype: A group of disparate talents come together and somehow move from obscurity to world domination in the blink of an eye. Maybe it’s the love songs, or the dance moves, or the dashing good looks, but for whatever reason, no formula in pop music seems more precisely calibrated for a meteoric rise (and sometimes, a precipitous fall) than the boy band.
Coffee @ Ten Talk, TC: Paint Grand Traverse
CTAC Vice President Megan Kelto will give an overview of this annual plein air (outdoor) painting festival & competition. The festival includes classes, live demos, kids activities, art sales, exhibitions & more.
Nothing Plain about Plein Air
(Featured painting by Spencer Meagher) Artist Crista Pisano is looking forward to packing up her paints and palettes and venturing to Traverse City when Crooked Tree Arts Center hosts its fifth annual Paint Grand Traverse, Aug. 14-20. “The Paint Grand Traverse organizers, staff, and volunteers at Crooked Tree Arts Center...
A Dog and Human Show: The Northport Dog Parade
We have three words for you: Northport Dog Parade. (If you really need more information than that, we suppose you can read on.) The fluffiest, wuffiest parade in northern Michigan takes place Saturday, Aug. 13, at noon. This year’s theme is Alice in Wonderlab: Through the Woofing Glass—we are barking over those puns—and celebrates the 25th anniversary of the parade. Pup parents can pre-register ($6 per dog at northportomenachamber.org), and themed costumes are highly encouraged. The parade lineup will start at 10:30am on 3rd Street in front of the Northport Public Works Department, with the tail-wagging strut through town to follow at noon. Food, drinks, dog treats, and prizes for costumes abound. Daniel Caudill, one of the parade’s volunteer organizers and owner of Olean’s in Northport, also says, “We will have a large tea party set up for the kids and dogs at the end—yes, a long, long table like Alice in Wonderland.” Proceeds from the event benefit local pet charities.
Ice Cream Field Day
An event for kids & adults with prizes for all participants. Police & fire trucks will be on site for picture taking. Includes a wagon race, car wash relay, tug of war, ice cream tasting & eating contest, make your own ice cream & much more.
Charlevoix Live On the Lake
East Park Odmark Performance Pavilion, downtown Charlevoix. Featuring the Blue Water Ramblers. Enjoy traditional music with modern themes - the songs of Michigan, America & your life.
Elk Rapids Harbor Days
Aug. 3-6. Today includes Yoga on the Beach, Let's Learn Pickleball, Art & Craft Show, Diaper Derby Race, Toddler Trot Race, $100,000 Hole-In-One Contest Qualifying Round, Movie at the Cinema, Crafts & Ice Cream, Fireman's Waterball Contest, live music by Yankee Station, Drum Circle & much more.
Boats on the Boardwalk
Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show on the Boardman River in downtown Traverse City. More than 40 boats in the water & on land including Chris Craft, Century, Hacker & others from the 1920's to the 1970's.
Four Seasons Celebrate East Jordan & Beyond
Featuring the paintings of Karen Kimmell, Lori Feldpausch, Steve Toonman, & Teresa McGill. Open every Thurs. through Mon. from 1-4pm, through Aug. 19.
Muffin Ride
Join the Cherry Capital Cycling Club every Fri. for a bike ride to Suttons Bay & back from the parking lot in Greilickville behind Subway on M-22. It includes a coffee & bakery stop. Continues through Oct.
Families Against Narcotics - Grand Traverse Forum Night
Darick & Krystal Fischer will discuss family & recovery. Doors open at 6:45pm. To join by Zoom, email: tccoordinator@familiesagainstnarcotics.org. Families Against Narcotics offers support, resources & education for individuals & families living with substance use disorder.
Clean Waters Challenge Kickoff
Join Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council & Bearcub Outfitters for the third annual Clean Waters Challenge, August 5-7. Pick up trash from the shorelines & riverbeds & enter to win prizes, such as Keen & Patagonia gear. Enjoy the kickoff event on Aug. 6 from 9am-noon.
"Back to School Shoes"
New shoes & socks for kids (toddler to teen), eye exams & glasses (if needed), school supplies & more. Call to register: 947-2055.
Steelhead: A Great Lakes Fish Story
Join Dr. Dan O'Keefe from Michigan Sea Grant for a presentation on one of the most prized catches in northwest Michigan. O'Keefe will follow the story of steelhead from initial stocking in 1885 through present-day challenges with invasive species, climate change, habitat alteration, & increased fishing pressure.
