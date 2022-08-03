We have three words for you: Northport Dog Parade. (If you really need more information than that, we suppose you can read on.) The fluffiest, wuffiest parade in northern Michigan takes place Saturday, Aug. 13, at noon. This year’s theme is Alice in Wonderlab: Through the Woofing Glass—we are barking over those puns—and celebrates the 25th anniversary of the parade. Pup parents can pre-register ($6 per dog at northportomenachamber.org), and themed costumes are highly encouraged. The parade lineup will start at 10:30am on 3rd Street in front of the Northport Public Works Department, with the tail-wagging strut through town to follow at noon. Food, drinks, dog treats, and prizes for costumes abound. Daniel Caudill, one of the parade’s volunteer organizers and owner of Olean’s in Northport, also says, “We will have a large tea party set up for the kids and dogs at the end—yes, a long, long table like Alice in Wonderland.” Proceeds from the event benefit local pet charities.

