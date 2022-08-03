ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

outdoorsfirst.com

Day 2 of the Crappie Masters Bracket Showdown

Day 2 of the Crappie Masters Bracket Showdown is in the bag and 12 teams advance to Championship Saturday on the Ouachita River, in Monroe/West Monroe, Louisiana. Good luck to all the anglers fishing tomorrow. Crappie Masters Bracket Showdown, Ouachita River LA weigh in. Crappie Masters Bracket Showdown, Ouachita River...
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Aaron’s Aces: Trey Holly

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Trey Holly is a special player, the Union Parish star is 875 yards away from breaking the states all-time rushing record. In this weeks edition of Aaron’s Aces we honor one of the states top running backs and why he decided to play for his senior year.
Natchitoches Times

Four incoming NSU freshmen awarded Poche Scholarships

NATCHITOCHES – Four incoming Northwestern State University freshmen were named recipients of Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Scholarships, presented by the Poche family to students who will be part of the NSU Fishing Team. The students are Stone Smith of Shreveport, a graduate of Captain Shreve High School who will...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Bradley, Jones facing off in Grambling mayor’s race

Editor’s Note: This article is the second of two previewing the city of Grambling mayoral race. With the Nov. 8 elections approaching, candidates can contact the Lincoln Parish Journal for advertising rates at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Edward Jones and Alvin Bradley once worked together as Grambling’s City Councilmen. Now they’re...
GRAMBLING, LA
KTBS

Webster Parish students begin new school year

SPRINGHILL, La. - Webster Parish students returned to campus Thursday to start their 2022-2023 school year. Webster Parish School Board Superintendent Johnny Rowland greeted students as they arrived at Brown Upper Elementary School in Springhill. Webster Parish students are returning to their classrooms as the district celebrates the results of...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

Missing Colorado teen possibly with Natchitoches man

The family provided the following photos to help identify Flores. If you see her, call 911. Family members say she may be in the company of this man, whom she met online. Anyone with information as to Flores’ whereabouts should call 911.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
klax-tv.com

Always something new at the Fish Hatchery in Natchitoches

To visit the Aquarium is FREE and Open to the public every day from 8-3 (closed for Federal holidays). You can enjoy the animals, get a break from the heat and don’t forget to sign in. Over the last 3 months they have had over 1,500 visitors including vacationers from all across the Unites States, and a few check ins from Mexico, Brazil and Spain.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

Meet The Sheriff - John Ballance, Bienville Parish

ARCADIA, La. - In this week's segment of meet the sheriff, KTBS 3's Elizabeth Polk traveled to Arcadia to meet with Bienville Parish Sheriff, John Ballance. Sheriff Ballance first took office in July 2000. An interesting fact about Sheriff Ballance is that he likes to pray about a situation first before acting on it. Sheriff Ballance says that his biggest challenge as sheriff is trying to please everyone. When he learned that he couldn't, he says that it's best as sheriff t always do the right thing and everything will fall into place.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Tempers flare during Grambling City Council Meeting

What appeared to be a short, quick and sweet Grambling City Council meeting suddenly soured and went long Thursday night at Grambling City Hall. The only official action on Thursday’s agenda was a report from Fire Consultant/Chief Tommie Woods, but during the announcements portion of the meeting near the end of the agenda, things got heated with city officials being accused of lack of communication and improper governing.
GRAMBLING, LA
Natchez Democrat

One arrested for escaping from correctional facility, 2 more wanted for escape

FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one of three inmates who managed to escape the Concordia Parish Corrections Facility in Ferriday, Louisiana, early Monday. The other two were still at large as of Friday morning. Deputies apprehended Thor Teal, 32, from Walker, Louisiana, on Thursday afternoon.
FERRIDAY, LA
KNOE TV8

Union Parish cancer patient overwhelmed by support

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Sheri Taylor has been in Scottsdale, Arizona for weeks getting treatment for her third battle with cancer. Kurt Auger, the pastor at First Baptist Church in Farmerville, sees how this community helps people in times of need. “We know our community always steps up and...
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Local community garden helps residents grow free food

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A local community garden in Monroe aims to help locals grow their own food, and it is now available to anyone who wants to swing by and cut some fresh produce. “Anybody can come out here. It’s free. You don’t have to pay anything. You can just come out here and […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe PD working 37-year-old homicide that happened at Ark-La-Miss Fair

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Over the past few weeks, we’ve been revamping the Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted segment to not only include wanted suspects but cold cases, missing persons, and unsolved murders. In September 1985, a 13-year-old boy was beaten to death at the Monroe Civic Center while attending the Ark-La-Miss Fair. No arrests were ever made […]
MONROE, LA
Natchitoches Times

Are you an inactive voter? Don’t lose your right to vote!

There are 1,264 voters in Natchitoches Parish on the list of Inactive Voters published today by Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office. That represents about five percent of the parish’s 23,914 registered voters. The bulk of those individuals, almost 75 percent, are listed as having City of...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe marina’s progress giving hope to businesses

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Business owners in West Monroe’s Antique Alley are excited about the completion of phase one for the marina on the Ouachita River. Karen Laban, owner of The Spice and Tea Exchange says area association members are hoping to see their businesses boom. “Merchants and...
WEST MONROE, LA

