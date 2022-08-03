Read on www.ktbs.com
outdoorsfirst.com
Day 2 of the Crappie Masters Bracket Showdown
Day 2 of the Crappie Masters Bracket Showdown is in the bag and 12 teams advance to Championship Saturday on the Ouachita River, in Monroe/West Monroe, Louisiana. Good luck to all the anglers fishing tomorrow. Crappie Masters Bracket Showdown, Ouachita River LA weigh in. Crappie Masters Bracket Showdown, Ouachita River...
KNOE TV8
Aaron’s Aces: Trey Holly
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Trey Holly is a special player, the Union Parish star is 875 yards away from breaking the states all-time rushing record. In this weeks edition of Aaron’s Aces we honor one of the states top running backs and why he decided to play for his senior year.
Natchitoches Times
Four incoming NSU freshmen awarded Poche Scholarships
NATCHITOCHES – Four incoming Northwestern State University freshmen were named recipients of Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Scholarships, presented by the Poche family to students who will be part of the NSU Fishing Team. The students are Stone Smith of Shreveport, a graduate of Captain Shreve High School who will...
FOX 14 Your Morning News: EMT School at Louisiana Delta Community College
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As a part of this week’s “Change Your Life” segment, Mitch Laing gives us an inside look at Louisiana Delta Community College’s EMT program. For more information on this program, watch the video above. For more Morning News CLICK HERE
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bradley, Jones facing off in Grambling mayor’s race
Editor’s Note: This article is the second of two previewing the city of Grambling mayoral race. With the Nov. 8 elections approaching, candidates can contact the Lincoln Parish Journal for advertising rates at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Edward Jones and Alvin Bradley once worked together as Grambling’s City Councilmen. Now they’re...
More information on Grambling State University housing reaching its full capacity
UPDATE (08/04/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University has reached its capacity of on-campus living for freshmen and upperclassmen students. Currently, Grambling State University has a total of 2,100 students who will be living on campus this school year. This is the first time since the start of Covid-19 that the campus has been at full […]
KTBS
Webster Parish students begin new school year
SPRINGHILL, La. - Webster Parish students returned to campus Thursday to start their 2022-2023 school year. Webster Parish School Board Superintendent Johnny Rowland greeted students as they arrived at Brown Upper Elementary School in Springhill. Webster Parish students are returning to their classrooms as the district celebrates the results of...
Natchitoches Times
Missing Colorado teen possibly with Natchitoches man
The family provided the following photos to help identify Flores. If you see her, call 911. Family members say she may be in the company of this man, whom she met online. Anyone with information as to Flores’ whereabouts should call 911.
KTBS
Webster deputies step in after another unpermitted trail ride scheduled
MINDEN, La. – Less than a week after an unpermitted trail ride turned violent in Cotton Valley, the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office learned about yet another unpermitted trail ride being advertised for this weekend. Sheriff Jason Parker said if it hadn’t been for a concerned citizen who sent...
klax-tv.com
Always something new at the Fish Hatchery in Natchitoches
To visit the Aquarium is FREE and Open to the public every day from 8-3 (closed for Federal holidays). You can enjoy the animals, get a break from the heat and don’t forget to sign in. Over the last 3 months they have had over 1,500 visitors including vacationers from all across the Unites States, and a few check ins from Mexico, Brazil and Spain.
KTBS
Meet The Sheriff - John Ballance, Bienville Parish
ARCADIA, La. - In this week's segment of meet the sheriff, KTBS 3's Elizabeth Polk traveled to Arcadia to meet with Bienville Parish Sheriff, John Ballance. Sheriff Ballance first took office in July 2000. An interesting fact about Sheriff Ballance is that he likes to pray about a situation first before acting on it. Sheriff Ballance says that his biggest challenge as sheriff is trying to please everyone. When he learned that he couldn't, he says that it's best as sheriff t always do the right thing and everything will fall into place.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tempers flare during Grambling City Council Meeting
What appeared to be a short, quick and sweet Grambling City Council meeting suddenly soured and went long Thursday night at Grambling City Hall. The only official action on Thursday’s agenda was a report from Fire Consultant/Chief Tommie Woods, but during the announcements portion of the meeting near the end of the agenda, things got heated with city officials being accused of lack of communication and improper governing.
Natchez Democrat
One arrested for escaping from correctional facility, 2 more wanted for escape
FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one of three inmates who managed to escape the Concordia Parish Corrections Facility in Ferriday, Louisiana, early Monday. The other two were still at large as of Friday morning. Deputies apprehended Thor Teal, 32, from Walker, Louisiana, on Thursday afternoon.
KNOE TV8
Union Parish cancer patient overwhelmed by support
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Sheri Taylor has been in Scottsdale, Arizona for weeks getting treatment for her third battle with cancer. Kurt Auger, the pastor at First Baptist Church in Farmerville, sees how this community helps people in times of need. “We know our community always steps up and...
Local community garden helps residents grow free food
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A local community garden in Monroe aims to help locals grow their own food, and it is now available to anyone who wants to swing by and cut some fresh produce. “Anybody can come out here. It’s free. You don’t have to pay anything. You can just come out here and […]
Monroe PD working 37-year-old homicide that happened at Ark-La-Miss Fair
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Over the past few weeks, we’ve been revamping the Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted segment to not only include wanted suspects but cold cases, missing persons, and unsolved murders. In September 1985, a 13-year-old boy was beaten to death at the Monroe Civic Center while attending the Ark-La-Miss Fair. No arrests were ever made […]
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in West Monroe crash
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 8:28 PM, West Monroe Police responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. During the investigation, officers learned that a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by 34-year-old Travis Jenkins of Monroe, La. was traveling in the inside northbound lane on the 1400 block of Cypress […]
Natchitoches Times
Are you an inactive voter? Don’t lose your right to vote!
There are 1,264 voters in Natchitoches Parish on the list of Inactive Voters published today by Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office. That represents about five percent of the parish’s 23,914 registered voters. The bulk of those individuals, almost 75 percent, are listed as having City of...
KNOE TV8
Hwy. 165 bridge expected to complete in November, shuttle available as project finishes
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The pedestrian bridge that sits on U.S. Highway 165 and Renwick Street in Monroe is far from completion, according to the Office of Mayor Friday Ellis. However, the City of Monroe is continuing to take steps toward completing the project. The start of the project began...
KNOE TV8
West Monroe marina’s progress giving hope to businesses
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Business owners in West Monroe’s Antique Alley are excited about the completion of phase one for the marina on the Ouachita River. Karen Laban, owner of The Spice and Tea Exchange says area association members are hoping to see their businesses boom. “Merchants and...
