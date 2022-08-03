Families to Get $750 to $1,500 Cash Boost in the Mail in Colorado TABOR Refund

Read on www.parentherald.com
Related
Colorado Residents To Receive Million In Cash Back Checks
Colorado locals can expect state relief to help them with inflation. The program bears the name Colorado Cashback Rebate. It will provide residents who file state taxes by June 30 with a direct payment. (source)
How much will sending out TABOR checks early cost taxpayers?
Gov. Jared Polis and Democrats in the legislature passed a law earlier this year to send taxpayer refunds early instead of in spring 2023. But how much will that process cost the state?
KJCT8
TABOR tax not for everyone?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Well, we’ve all been waiting for it and the time has finally come. TABOR tax refunds are finally getting mailed out to Colorado residents. Of course, that means single filers can get $750 and joint filers can get $1,500. But not everyone will be receiving a check.
coloradopolitics.com
Price transparency enforcement starts next week for Colorado hospitals
Beginning on Wednesday, hospitals in Colorado will be prohibited from pursuing debt collections against patients if the hospitals aren’t in compliance with federal price transparency laws. The new state law, created by House Bill 1285, bans noncompliant hospitals from using debt collectors, filing negative credit reports against patients and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coloradosun.com
Jared Polis’ name isn’t on TABOR refund checks heading to Coloradans. But it will be on a letter accompanying them.
A letter from Gov. Jared Polis will accompany Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights refund checks that are starting to be sent to Coloradans this week in the latest Democratic move around the money that’s sure to stoke more Republican allegations of political opportunism heading into the November election. In...
KKTV
WATCH: Update on TABOR checks going out to Colorado taxpayers
DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis provided an update on “Colorado Cash Back” on Tuesday. You can watch a replay from the 11 Breaking News Center at the top of this article. Starting this week, the first round of physical checks were mailed out to Colorado taxpayers...
Most TABOR refund checks will be in the hands of Coloradans next week
Watch your mailboxes, Colorado, because the state has already started the process of printing and mailing out 2.4 million checks to Colorado residents as part of TABOR refund program.
Westword
TweedLeaf Dispensaries Shut Down Across Colorado Over Unpaid Taxes
TweedLeaf, a dispensary chain with seven stores across Colorado, has been temporarily shut down by the state Marijuana Enforcement Division over unpaid taxes, according to public notices posted on TweedLeaf storefronts. The MED declined to comment further, citing an open investigation, but confirmed that on August 2, the MED and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colorado Home For Sale Comes With a Private Beach
The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Colorado Home for Sale Has its Own Private Beach. Living here would feel like being on vacation every day.
Lane Splitting on a Motorcycle in Colorado: Is it Legal?
On Sunday, I hopped on Interstate 25 right as a heavy rain storm started. Driving north on Interstate 25 was a real treat. Weekend traffic and now standing water from the downpour made for quite the commute on Sunday afternoon. After passing 402, traffic is still slow at about 25...
cpr.org
Family owned liquor stores face uncertain future as voters could decide key changes at the ballot
For almost six decades Joy Wine and Spirits in Denver has been serving the local community from the corner of 6th Avenue and Marion Street. The business has always been family run; first by Tony Joy and his wife Emily. They managed the business while raising six children before passing it onto their youngest child, Carolyn.
Options for Coloradans dealing with tax return issues
Local tax experts are suggesting an alternative for people struggling to get information from the IRS on delayed tax refunds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kunc.org
A native bug is flattening Colorado's wheat fields. Farmers are trying to keep ahead of it
One glance around the Northrup dining room will clue you in to the family business. A bouquet of dried wheat stems sits at the center of the table. Even the china dinnerware set on display in the built-in hutch is embellished with a gold-plated wheat pattern. It’s a family heirloom that goes back generations.
With Piceance roundup over, 75% of Colorado’s mustangs have been removed in a year
There are 761 fewer wild horses in the Piceance East-Douglas herd after helicopter operations ended on Monday, Aug. 1 in what is now the largest mustang round up in Colorado history. In three gathers in the last year, the Bureau of Land Management has removed about 1,850 horses from Northwest...
Delta-8 THC Is Illegal In Colorado- What So ‘Wrong’ With Delta-8?
Maybe you heard, or maybe you haven't, that Colorado has made Delta-8 illegal. While Colorado has been a proponent of marijuana use for many years, this drug does not make the cut. It was 2012, that Coloradans voted to make marijuana use and the retail sale of, legal for the...
Check Out 15 Unnamed Colorado Waterfalls Only Locals Know About
Much of Colorado is what many would consider "God's Country." We have beautiful mountains, lakes, and rivers, making our state a true natural playground for outdoors enthusiasts. However, some of these natural wonders in Colorado are a little bit more secret and hidden than others. Some of Colorado's beauty is...
Summit Daily News
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
Governor Polis renames TABOR refunds in election year maneuver: 'A rose is a rose'
Gov. Jared Polis is defending his branding of TABOR refunds as Colorado Cash Back."A rose is a rose," Polis said at a press conference Wednesday where he announced the checks were in mail. Polis is using TABOR refunds to his benefit in an election year even though he's railed against TABOR for years and pushed to pass Proposition CC, which would have eliminated the spending caps, right after he was elected governor. "The press is calling it Colorado Cash Back," Polis said at the event, where the press called him out for his duplicity. "You're caught up on accounting procedures when...
Check Out These Amazing Classic Cars For Sale in Colorado
From eye-catching colors to unique bodies, classic cars have so much character to them. It's really cool when these vintage vehicles are given new life and are fixed up to hit the road again. Classic Cars Currently For Sale in Colorado. Browse through the collection of vintage, antique and classic...
Sturgis rally spurs added DUI enforcement in Colorado
Colorado State Patrol and other law enforcement will be conducting increased DUI enforcement from Friday through Aug. 14, coinciding with the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation. Last year's Sturgis rally had an attendance of more than 550,000, event organizers said. Many of those motorcyclists travel from and through Colorado on their way to the Black Hills of South Dakota. So far in 2022, 82 motorcycle fatalities have been reported in Colorado compared to 78 this time last year, CDOT said in its news release Thursday. In total there have been 140 deaths involving impaired drivers in Colorado this year, which is a 3% increase over last year. The latest DUI enforcement period in July resulted in 127 arrests across 71 agencies. Colorado Springs police had the highest number of arrests with 24, followed by Denver with 15 and Lakewood with 10.
Comments / 1