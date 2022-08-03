ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Families to Get $750 to $1,500 Cash Boost in the Mail in Colorado TABOR Refund

By Lili Scott
 3 days ago
TABOR tax not for everyone?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Well, we’ve all been waiting for it and the time has finally come. TABOR tax refunds are finally getting mailed out to Colorado residents. Of course, that means single filers can get $750 and joint filers can get $1,500. But not everyone will be receiving a check.
Price transparency enforcement starts next week for Colorado hospitals

Beginning on Wednesday, hospitals in Colorado will be prohibited from pursuing debt collections against patients if the hospitals aren’t in compliance with federal price transparency laws. The new state law, created by House Bill 1285, bans noncompliant hospitals from using debt collectors, filing negative credit reports against patients and...
WATCH: Update on TABOR checks going out to Colorado taxpayers

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis provided an update on “Colorado Cash Back” on Tuesday. You can watch a replay from the 11 Breaking News Center at the top of this article. Starting this week, the first round of physical checks were mailed out to Colorado taxpayers...
TweedLeaf Dispensaries Shut Down Across Colorado Over Unpaid Taxes

TweedLeaf, a dispensary chain with seven stores across Colorado, has been temporarily shut down by the state Marijuana Enforcement Division over unpaid taxes, according to public notices posted on TweedLeaf storefronts. The MED declined to comment further, citing an open investigation, but confirmed that on August 2, the MED and...
Colorado Home For Sale Comes With a Private Beach

The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Colorado Home for Sale Has its Own Private Beach. Living here would feel like being on vacation every day.
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill

As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
Governor Polis renames TABOR refunds in election year maneuver: 'A rose is a rose'

Gov. Jared Polis is defending his branding of TABOR refunds as Colorado Cash Back."A rose is a rose," Polis said at a press conference Wednesday where he announced the checks were in mail. Polis is using TABOR refunds to his benefit in an election year even though he's railed against TABOR for years and pushed to pass Proposition CC, which would have eliminated the spending caps, right after he was elected governor. "The press is calling it Colorado Cash Back," Polis said at the event, where the press called him out for his duplicity. "You're caught up on accounting procedures when...
Sturgis rally spurs added DUI enforcement in Colorado

Colorado State Patrol and other law enforcement will be conducting increased DUI enforcement from Friday through Aug. 14, coinciding with the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation. Last year's Sturgis rally had an attendance of more than 550,000, event organizers said. Many of those motorcyclists travel from and through Colorado on their way to the Black Hills of South Dakota. So far in 2022, 82 motorcycle fatalities have been reported in Colorado compared to 78 this time last year, CDOT said in its news release Thursday. In total there have been 140 deaths involving impaired drivers in Colorado this year, which is a 3% increase over last year. The latest DUI enforcement period in July resulted in 127 arrests across 71 agencies. Colorado Springs police had the highest number of arrests with 24, followed by Denver with 15 and Lakewood with 10.

