WV Lottery
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Daily 3
5-9-5
(five, nine, five)
Daily 4
5-8-9-8
(five, eight, nine, eight)
Lotto America
13-20-35-42-43, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2
(thirteen, twenty, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-three; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $17,840,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 36,000,000
Powerball
09-21-56-57-66, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(nine, twenty-one, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
