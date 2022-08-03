Give Kids the World Village Returns to Full Capacity, Discontinues Night of a Million Lights Event

Read on wdwnt.com
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great pizza places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Where Can You Safely See Rare White Alligators in Florida?L. CaneFlorida State
A Cast Member still (allegedly) haunts the Hollywood Tower of TerrorEvie M.Orlando, FL
Disney World Has a New Dinner and a Show Offering
Orlando is never low on options for entertainment, and now there is one more great offering for patrons. Dinner and a show is a great way to make the most of dinner time and get much needed downtime and still be entertained (and entertaining) at the same time. Universal Orlando...
allears.net
Plans Have CHANGED For This Abandoned Orlando Theme Park
Did you know there’s an abandoned theme park in Orlando?. We’re all familiar with Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld, which are all operating at full swing. A year ago, AdventHealth bought the abandoned theme park Holy Land, and we’ve been waiting to see what will be done to the land. Now, there’s a big update as to what we can expect to take the theme park’s place.
travelawaits.com
Getting From The Airport To Walt Disney World Just Got Cheaper
Getting from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Disney World just got much more affordable. For the next month, the Sunshine Flyer has extended its Summer Special so kids ride free. From now until September 5, kids ages 3–9 ride free on one-way and round-trip travel. They’ll still need a ticket,...
fox35orlando.com
PHOTOS: Bad Bunny performs at Camping World Stadium in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - There was only one place to be on Friday night and that was at Camping World Stadium as Bad Bunny performed for a packed crowd. Roads around the stadium were shut down around 2:30 p.m. – hours before the concert as massive crowds of fans were anticipated for the show.
orlandoweekly.com
Caribbean American Heritage Festival to happen in downtown Orlando this month
Get ready for a last summer blowout (even though summer doesn't end until December), in just over a week when the Caribbean American Heritage Festival takes over the Seneff Arts Plaza downtown. The festival promises to be a showcase of Caribbean arts and culture and cuisine. There will be a...
allears.net
Popular Universal Orlando Coaster Temporarily Closing This Month
Heading to Universal Orlando Resort this month? We’ve got an important update for you!. There’s a lot to look forward to at Universal Orlando in the near future! The first day of Halloween Horror Nights is less than a month away, tons of brand new merchandise is popping up, and we’re anxiously awaiting the reopening of Revenge of the Mummy. But if you’re planning a trip to Universal in the near, there’s also an upcoming temporary closure you’ll want to know about!
Inside the Magic
“Ruins the Magic,” Universal Guest Upset About ‘Harry Potter’ Malfunction
There are not many more magical experiences than the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort. When visiting Universal Orlando, Guests can enjoy two world-class theme parks in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, as well as a water park in Universal’s Volcano Bay.
WDW News Today
Universal Monsters: Gallery of Legends Coming to Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort
From September 2 through Halloween, Universal Monsters: Gallery of Legends will be available at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort. This Universal Monsters-themed photo gallery experience will be exclusive to Universal Orlando Resort hotel guests. Cabana Bay Beach Resort will also have the Spooky Swizzle Lounge. For more information on...
Glamping At This Florida Ranch Will Make You Feel Like You're In An Old Western Film
There's a glamping resort in Florida located at a ranch near Orlando, and it doesn't look anything like the Sunshine State. Forget the beaches, this campsite looks like the set of an Old Western film and it's so charming!. Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo has various different stays, like...
kennythepirate.com
Popular Disney World transportation deal is extended!
Getting to and from Disney World just got cheaper with the extension of this transportation deal. Disney’s announcement that they were discontinuing free Magical Express transportation left many Guests stressed about how to get to and from their Disney Resort. Many companies rose to the challenge, but Sunshine Flyer goes above and beyond those other companies.
fox35orlando.com
Bad Bunny concert at Camping World Stadium: Road closures in Orlando you need to know
ORLANDO, Fla. - Music superstar Bad Bunny will be in concert at Camping World Stadium on Friday night and officials are shutting down several roads in the afternoon to prepare for it. If you plan to drive there, parking lots open at 3 p.m. There will also be a free...
click orlando
‘It helps a lot:’ HOPE Helps gives away free school supplies, clothes to 300 students
OVIEDO, Fla. – A Seminole County nonprofit is helping kick off the new school year by giving away free supplies, clothing and hygiene products to families who are struggling to make ends meet. HOPE Helps held its 14th annual Kids of HOPE Back to School Bash on Saturday. [TRENDING:...
8 Airbnb Experiences You Didn't Know Existed In Orlando & They Are So Affordable
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you. Orlando is one of the most widely known cities in Florida and it has no shortage of activities. While some are so overdone, the central Florida hot spot also has so many Airbnb experiences that aren't basic and totally worth the value.
Owners of Mahons Real BBQ Food Truck to Open Brick-and-Mortar Restaurant
This BBQ restaurant offers delicious meats like pulled pork, brisket, chicken leg quarters and pulled chicken
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Exciting News for the MetroWest Community
Vista Verde in MetroWest Nominated for Golden Key Awards. Vista Verde Apartments (https://www.vvmetrowest.com/) in MetroWest has been nominated for the prestigious Golden Key Awards presented by the Apartment Association of Greater Orlando for Renovation/Remodel of the Year, as well as for Curb Appeal. “The MetroWest Master Association congratulates Vista Verde...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Zoo Offering Two Special Deals for Florida Residents Aug. 13-28
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Brevard Zoo is offering two special deals for Florida residents in the coming weeks. Adult Florida residents will enjoy 50% off Zoo admission from Aug. 13-28. These special tickets can be purchased online or in person. All adults using this discount must...
3 great pizza places in Florida
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you happen to live in Florida or you love going to Florida on holiday and you love eating pizza, then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some tasty pizza. Once you taste the kind of pizza they serve at these places, you'll want to keep going back for more. That's because no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you like, you will absolutely find something for your liking at these pizza spots. But don't take my word for it. Go and try them out yourself and then come back and tell us which one you liked more. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Florida to visit next time you are in the area:
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Famous musician siblings coming to Cocoa Beach
BREVARD COUNTY — A gifted brother-and-sister duo are bringing their talent to Cocoa Beach this weekend for an unforgettable concert. The Space Coast Symphony Orchestra presents Jacob Velazquez and Skylar Rae in the “Jake n’ Sky Show.” The concert will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Riverside Presbyterian Church, 3400 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach.
I moved to Brooklyn after living in Orlando for most of my life. Here are 5 things that surprised me since relocating.
Insider's reporter lived in Florida for over two decades, so she experienced a culture shock when she moved to Brooklyn, New York.
Manatees Galore at Blue Springs State Park in Florida
On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
