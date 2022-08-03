Read on www.northernexpress.com
Onekama Days
Aug. 4-8. Today includes the Onekama Lions Breakfast, Parade featuring the Scottville Clown Band on Main St., Scottville Clown Band in Village Park, & more.
Ice Cream Field Day
An event for kids & adults with prizes for all participants. Police & fire trucks will be on site for picture taking. Includes a wagon race, car wash relay, tug of war, ice cream tasting & eating contest, make your own ice cream & much more.
47th Annual Boyne Falls Polish Festival
Aug. 4-7. Today is Family Day & includes Mass for the 19th Sunday of Ordinary Time, 4-Wheel Drive Mud Run, live music by The Beat, & more.
A Dog and Human Show: The Northport Dog Parade
We have three words for you: Northport Dog Parade. (If you really need more information than that, we suppose you can read on.) The fluffiest, wuffiest parade in northern Michigan takes place Saturday, Aug. 13, at noon. This year’s theme is Alice in Wonderlab: Through the Woofing Glass—we are barking over those puns—and celebrates the 25th anniversary of the parade. Pup parents can pre-register ($6 per dog at northportomenachamber.org), and themed costumes are highly encouraged. The parade lineup will start at 10:30am on 3rd Street in front of the Northport Public Works Department, with the tail-wagging strut through town to follow at noon. Food, drinks, dog treats, and prizes for costumes abound. Daniel Caudill, one of the parade’s volunteer organizers and owner of Olean’s in Northport, also says, “We will have a large tea party set up for the kids and dogs at the end—yes, a long, long table like Alice in Wonderland.” Proceeds from the event benefit local pet charities.
Muffin Ride
Join the Cherry Capital Cycling Club every Fri. for a bike ride to Suttons Bay & back from the parking lot in Greilickville behind Subway on M-22. It includes a coffee & bakery stop. Continues through Oct.
Elk Rapids Harbor Days
Aug. 3-6. Today includes Yoga on the Beach, Let's Learn Pickleball, Art & Craft Show, Diaper Derby Race, Toddler Trot Race, $100,000 Hole-In-One Contest Qualifying Round, Movie at the Cinema, Crafts & Ice Cream, Fireman's Waterball Contest, live music by Yankee Station, Drum Circle & much more.
3rd Annual Summer Salon
Showcasing regionally inspired work by local & area artists. Runs July 1 - Sept. 3. An opening reception will be held on Thurs., July 7 from 5-7pm with music by the Drawbridge Uke Band. Open Mon. through Fri., 11am-4pm; & Sat., 11am-3pm.
Coffee @ Ten Talk, TC: Paint Grand Traverse
CTAC Vice President Megan Kelto will give an overview of this annual plein air (outdoor) painting festival & competition. The festival includes classes, live demos, kids activities, art sales, exhibitions & more.
Clean Waters Challenge Kickoff
Join Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council & Bearcub Outfitters for the third annual Clean Waters Challenge, August 5-7. Pick up trash from the shorelines & riverbeds & enter to win prizes, such as Keen & Patagonia gear. Enjoy the kickoff event on Aug. 6 from 9am-noon.
Finding Their Rhythm
Two nonprofits making music and the arts accessible Up North. Not every 10-year-old is lucky enough to have a dad who played alto sax in a 1940s-era Big Band, a mom who majored in and later taught piano performance at Central Michigan University, and a couple of live-in “hippie uncles” who played guitar (not to mention two grandmothers who taught piano).
Steel City Rovers
Enjoy traditional Celtic music along with bluegrass, folk & roots. Their original works touch on issues of love, loss, celebration & heritage. Tickets range from $12.50-$27.50.
L’Chayim’s Reuben
“L’Chayim” in Hebrew means “to life,” and what’s life without a little corned beef? At the eponymous delicatessen—with locations in Beulah, Frankfort, and now Glen Arbor—you don’t even have to ask. Their famous “cool” Reuben sandwich shaves priceless time off the afternoon queue, and you definitely don’t want to wait for this. Featuring thinly-sliced corned beef stacked between house-made Jewish Rye—or, if you’re feeling extra peckish, on any one of their scratch-baked bagels—this heaping hand-held is finished with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing. While you’re waiting for your order or enjoying the accompanying pickle slice, be sure to peruse the drool-worthy deli case (feta spreads, olives, and salads, oh my!). Need a last-minute picnic plate, or in charge of your company’s lunch festivities? The Reuben, along with nine other sandwiches, can be turned into a customized platter, capable of serving up to 12. To life, and one heck of lunch! Find L’Chayim Delicatessen in Beulah, Frankfort, and Glen Arbor. For menu and location information, visit lchayimdeli.com.
Nothing Plain about Plein Air
(Featured painting by Spencer Meagher) Artist Crista Pisano is looking forward to packing up her paints and palettes and venturing to Traverse City when Crooked Tree Arts Center hosts its fifth annual Paint Grand Traverse, Aug. 14-20. “The Paint Grand Traverse organizers, staff, and volunteers at Crooked Tree Arts Center...
Live Music Haunts
Where to hear local and touring musicians around the North. Live music is abundant in northern Michigan, and with it plenty of places to sit back, relax, and enjoy with friends and strangers alike. From farms, parks, and beaches to wineries, bars, and clubs, there’s an atmosphere for all. We’ve chosen a sampling of NoMi’s coolest live music haunts to make the most of these fleeting summer days.
How the Music Gets Made
Live music is raw, passionate, spontaneous, immediate, magical, and temporary. Hearing a great band lock into a groove or ignite a moment of dancefloor revelry is electric precisely because of its ephemerality. When the song is over, when the house lights come up, when the band leaves the stage, there’s no way to relive that magic in quite the same way again.
Families Against Narcotics - Grand Traverse Forum Night
Darick & Krystal Fischer will discuss family & recovery. Doors open at 6:45pm. To join by Zoom, email: tccoordinator@familiesagainstnarcotics.org. Families Against Narcotics offers support, resources & education for individuals & families living with substance use disorder.
Big Week for Booze and Beer
Iron Fish Distillery garners accolades; new documentary on MI brewing. NoMi beer and craft spirit makers got a national boost last week. First, our very own Iron Fish Distillery in Thompsonville brought home bronze medals for their Mad Angler Whiskey and Slightly Lost Barrel Rested Gin from the American Craft Spirits Association’s Annual Judging of Craft Spirits. The competition was stiff, with over 400 spirits from 37 states plus Washington, D.C. Iron Fish was in good company, as Michigan’s Detroit City Distillery (Detroit), Long Road Distillers (Grand Rapids), and Wonderland Distilling (Muskegon) also brought home accolades. On the beer side of the alcoholic equation, the Michigan Brewers Guild has released a documentary, Great Beer State, in observance of the guild’s 25th anniversary. The film features more than 60 interviews from brewing experts and tells the story of Michigan’s rise to prominence in the beer community. Watch parties are being organized throughout the state, and the schedule can be found at mibeer.com.
It’s Gonna Be Us: Six questions for the boy bands of the North
Broom Closet Boys, Jack Pine, and Snacks & Five weigh in. One Direction or BTS? *NSYNC or Backstreet Boys? O-Town, B2K, Savage Garden, Boyz II Men, Hanson, or New Kids on the Block? No matter your favorite, you have to respect the boy band archetype: A group of disparate talents come together and somehow move from obscurity to world domination in the blink of an eye. Maybe it’s the love songs, or the dance moves, or the dashing good looks, but for whatever reason, no formula in pop music seems more precisely calibrated for a meteoric rise (and sometimes, a precipitous fall) than the boy band.
GAAC's 13th Plein Air Weekend
Painters from across Michigan & the Midwest will converge on Aug. 4-6 for this event. This year the event will be highlighted by three outdoor painting competitions & two exhibitions of original work. The Sundowner is Thurs., Aug. 4. The artists will work to capture the sunset. The Quick Draw is Fri., Aug. 5. This year's theme asks artists to paint their interpretation of Pastoral Life: Capturing Images of Barns, Farms, & Fields. Quick Draw & Sundowner paintings will be on view & for sale at the Glen Arbor Town Hall on Aug. 5 from 5-6:30pm. The Paint Out exhibit & sale is Sat., Aug. 6. It features work by 70 artists who registered early to be included in this all-day painting event. The evening viewing & sale is 5:30-7:30pm at the Glen Arbor Township Hall. Entry to Saturday evening's show & sale is ticketed; $10 - available at the door. Children under 12 are free. The Plein Air Weekend is a major fundraising event for the Glen Arbor Arts Center.
Boats on the Boardwalk
Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show on the Boardman River in downtown Traverse City. More than 40 boats in the water & on land including Chris Craft, Century, Hacker & others from the 1920's to the 1970's.
