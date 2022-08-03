ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battlefield, MO

KYTV

How animals beat the heat at the Ozark Empire Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The final days of the annual Ozark Empire Fair were met with heat advisories as feels-like temperatures surpassed 100°. These dangerous conditions are far from ideal for livestock, but organizers provided farmers with multiple ways to cool themselves and their animals. “Some of these animals...
OZARK, MO
KYTV

INTERACTIVE MAP: See the most famous person from your hometown

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new interactive map shows the most famous person from your hometown. Mapbox developer and geographer Topi Tjukanov developed an interactive map that includes the hometown of celebrities. The map allows you to break out the celebrities into other categories, including world leaders and sports stars.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Ozarks Tap & Pour 2022 Adds Wire Road Brewery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new brewery in town, and it’s joining Ozarks Tap & Pour!. Daniel Posey talked to Susan Wade from Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau about what you can expect from the 2022-2023 Ozarks Tap & Pour program. Plus, Wire Road Brewery Co-Owner, Kary...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Battlefield, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
KYTV

Park Day Reunion returns to Springfield after a two-year break

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Reunion Club is bringing the annual Park Day Reunion back to Silver Springs Park and other nearby locations through August 7. The primary purpose is to bring together friends and family from Springfield and the country. The events happening over this weekend are organized by the Springfield Reunion Club and in partnership with the Springfield-Greene County Park Board. This year’s theme is “Reunited… Together Again,” meaning the reunion is finally coming back after COVID concerns led to the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 events.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Hollister, Mo. School District trains substitute Friday, hopeful to fill gaps

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - The Hollister School District held a substitute training event Friday as the district prepares for the return of students this fall. The district is no exception to substitute shortages we’ve seen over the last several years. However, school leaders are hopeful that some of those spots will be filled as they head back to class.
HOLLISTER, MO
Logan Paul
KYTV

Springfield Public Schools cuts busing for 3 magnet programs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield public schools recently cut transportation services for three Springfield magnet programs because of a driver shortage. Parents with students in these programs received notification. The three magnet choice programs affected are the WOLF School, Ag Academy, and The Academy of Exploration. The decision impacts 180...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

3 teenagers killed in a crash near Jerico Springs, Mo.

JERICO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three teenagers Thursday afternoon. According to the patrol, a car driven by Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., became airborne after it topped a hill on State Highway B. The car then ran off the road and overturned.
JERICO SPRINGS, MO
#Pokemon Go#Pokemon League#Card Games#Collectomanicas
KYTV

Police investigating attack on couple in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield couple reached out to KY3 for help finding a man who attacked them in broad daylight. Jenny and Rick Keeling were on an early morning drive when they stopped at a red light on the corner of Kansas Expressway and Battlefield Road when the car in front of them stopped. The man inside ran up to the driver’s side, opened the door, struck Jenny multiple times, took their wallets, and fled west. To make matters worse, their backyard was broken into later that night. Thieves made off with grates from their grill, a bag of charcoal, and their fire pit.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Thunderation reopens at Silver Dollar City 2 weeks after deadly incident

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Thunderation’s amusement park ride reopened at Silver Dollar City two weeks after an incident claimed the life of a maintenance worker. A state fire marshal’s report obtained by KY3 News found “no adverse conditions on the ride.” The fire marshall approved it for operation.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Authorities reveal the identity of a suspicious package at Springfield-Branson National Airport

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The investigation into a suspicious package at the Springfield-Branson National Airport delayed three flights Saturday morning. Police determined the suspicious package was a ‘urine warmer.’ Investigators say under the x-ray machine, it looked similar to a bomb. The urine warmer kit is identical to a flask, helping keep the urine warm for passing a drug test.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

SIGN THEFTS: Growing issue in Boone County, Ark.

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Boone County Road Department and the city of Harrison are concerned about increasing road sign theft over the last six months. According to Boone County road sign maintenance inspector Cody Whitney, more than 20 signs have been replaced across the county in 2022. Crews have replaced some locations as many as five times.
BOONE COUNTY, AR

