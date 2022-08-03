Read on www.ky3.com
How animals beat the heat at the Ozark Empire Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The final days of the annual Ozark Empire Fair were met with heat advisories as feels-like temperatures surpassed 100°. These dangerous conditions are far from ideal for livestock, but organizers provided farmers with multiple ways to cool themselves and their animals. “Some of these animals...
INTERACTIVE MAP: See the most famous person from your hometown
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new interactive map shows the most famous person from your hometown. Mapbox developer and geographer Topi Tjukanov developed an interactive map that includes the hometown of celebrities. The map allows you to break out the celebrities into other categories, including world leaders and sports stars.
Ed Fillmer’s Ozark Life: Meet Academy Award winner Tom Whitlock
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tom Whitlock won an Oscar in 1986 for writing “Take My Breath Away.” It was the love song from “Top Gun.”
Ozarks Tap & Pour 2022 Adds Wire Road Brewery
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new brewery in town, and it’s joining Ozarks Tap & Pour!. Daniel Posey talked to Susan Wade from Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau about what you can expect from the 2022-2023 Ozarks Tap & Pour program. Plus, Wire Road Brewery Co-Owner, Kary...
Springfield actor plays a leading role in “Where the Crawdads Sing”
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield native is gaining attention for his role in one of the country’s biggest movies. Sterling Macer, Jr. appears in “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The movie is an adaptation of a popular book. He plays the role of Jumpin’, a man who befriends the film’s lead character Kya.
Park Day Reunion returns to Springfield after a two-year break
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Reunion Club is bringing the annual Park Day Reunion back to Silver Springs Park and other nearby locations through August 7. The primary purpose is to bring together friends and family from Springfield and the country. The events happening over this weekend are organized by the Springfield Reunion Club and in partnership with the Springfield-Greene County Park Board. This year’s theme is “Reunited… Together Again,” meaning the reunion is finally coming back after COVID concerns led to the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 events.
Hollister, Mo. School District trains substitute Friday, hopeful to fill gaps
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - The Hollister School District held a substitute training event Friday as the district prepares for the return of students this fall. The district is no exception to substitute shortages we’ve seen over the last several years. However, school leaders are hopeful that some of those spots will be filled as they head back to class.
Lawn care companies in the Ozarks trying to bounce back amidst drought
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Much of the Ozarks has seen a lot of heat and drought this summer. With people deciding how to save money and conserve water, lawn care companies have been left out to dry. “Our mowing numbers are way down,” said Shawn Jones, owner of 417 Mowing....
Natural gas line leak closed Republic, Mo. Walmart for a short time on Saturday
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Walmart in Republic closed for a short time Saturday morning after a natural gas line leak. Firefighters responded to the store on U.S. 60 around 7 a.m. Republic Fire Chief Duane Compton says an employee bumped a natural gas line in the lawn and garden...
Springfield Public Schools cuts busing for 3 magnet programs
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield public schools recently cut transportation services for three Springfield magnet programs because of a driver shortage. Parents with students in these programs received notification. The three magnet choice programs affected are the WOLF School, Ag Academy, and The Academy of Exploration. The decision impacts 180...
1 of 2 Springfield women charged in the disappearance of 3 children pleads guilty
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield woman charged with the disappearance of her wife’s children pleaded guilty. Brittany Barnes faced charges of interfering with custody or removal from the state. A judge sentenced her to five years probation and ordered payments to the crime victims Fund. Investigators say Barnes...
3 teenagers killed in a crash near Jerico Springs, Mo.
JERICO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three teenagers Thursday afternoon. According to the patrol, a car driven by Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., became airborne after it topped a hill on State Highway B. The car then ran off the road and overturned.
Springfield Public Schools superintendent shares ‘State of the Schools’ report
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Public Schools superintendent shared her ‘State of the Schools’ report Thursday morning. The Springfield Chamber of Commerce hosted the event at Ozarks Technical Community College. Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan addressed some significant changes for the school year. The district will screen students...
Police investigating attack on couple in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield couple reached out to KY3 for help finding a man who attacked them in broad daylight. Jenny and Rick Keeling were on an early morning drive when they stopped at a red light on the corner of Kansas Expressway and Battlefield Road when the car in front of them stopped. The man inside ran up to the driver’s side, opened the door, struck Jenny multiple times, took their wallets, and fled west. To make matters worse, their backyard was broken into later that night. Thieves made off with grates from their grill, a bag of charcoal, and their fire pit.
Thunderation reopens at Silver Dollar City 2 weeks after deadly incident
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Thunderation’s amusement park ride reopened at Silver Dollar City two weeks after an incident claimed the life of a maintenance worker. A state fire marshal’s report obtained by KY3 News found “no adverse conditions on the ride.” The fire marshall approved it for operation.
Authorities reveal the identity of a suspicious package at Springfield-Branson National Airport
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The investigation into a suspicious package at the Springfield-Branson National Airport delayed three flights Saturday morning. Police determined the suspicious package was a ‘urine warmer.’ Investigators say under the x-ray machine, it looked similar to a bomb. The urine warmer kit is identical to a flask, helping keep the urine warm for passing a drug test.
Webster County victim assistance center hopes to build much-needed domestic violence shelter
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the last 23 years, the Safe Harbor Victim Assistance Program in Marshfield has helped Webster County victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and elderly abuse with everything from food and clothing to protection orders and navigating the court system. But DeAnne Rader, the Director of...
Police release new information on man terrorizing businesses in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On the morning of Tuesday, August 2, business owner Shawn Crowley received a call from his secretary. She told him that someone had damages multiple vehicles in his used car lot by throwing large rocks over the fence, shattering windshields and denting vehicles. Crowley says the...
Heavy rain leads to flash flooding at busy intersections in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several inches of rain in Springfield Friday evening led to several water rescues. The rain hit around 4:45 p.m. It lasted for about 45 minutes. Emergency crews rescued one driver whose car stalled out underneath the bridge at Commercial and Grant. Heavy rain led to travel...
SIGN THEFTS: Growing issue in Boone County, Ark.
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Boone County Road Department and the city of Harrison are concerned about increasing road sign theft over the last six months. According to Boone County road sign maintenance inspector Cody Whitney, more than 20 signs have been replaced across the county in 2022. Crews have replaced some locations as many as five times.
