Read on hypebeast.com
Related
Saucy Santana Shakes His Thing With ‘Booty’ Performance on ‘Fallon’
Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana made his late-night television debut on The Tonight Show with a performance of “Booty.” Joined by a DJ and a group of dancers, the Florida rapper went all in, dancing around in an outfit with the song’s titled emblazoned over his rear end. Santana, known for his 2020 hit “Material Girl,” released “Booty” in June after teasing it on social media. The upbeat single samples the same song as Beyoncé’s momentous 2003 hit “Crazy in Love”: the Chi-Lites “Are You My Woman? (Tell Me So).” The recorded version includes an appearance by...
hypebeast.com
Omar Apollo Unveils 2022 Tour With Ravyn Lenae
Omar Apollo has announced his 2022 “The Prototype Tour.” Set to feature Ravyn Lanae, the tour is in support of Apollo’s first studio album, Ivory, which was released in April of this year. Apollo’s “The Prototype Tour” is set to include 22 shows across North America. The...
hypebeast.com
Willow Unveils Forthcoming Album '<CopingMechanism>'
Willow has announced her forthcoming album <CopingMechanism>. Produced by Willow and Chris Greatti, the new work marks the alternative/indie artist’s fifth studio album and the follow-up to Lately I Feel Everything. Alongside the announcement, Willow has released a new single from the LP titled “hover like a GODDESS.”
hypebeast.com
Duckwrth and His Rebellious Musical Approach
Duckwrth announced the Chrome Bull EP will be released on August 26 alongside a vibrant, sex-positive new single “Ce Soir” featuring Syd out now. Known for his genre-bending sound, Duckwrth has collected millions of streams across his catalog and a cult following across the globe. Hypebeast had a chat with the LA-based recording artist regarding his musical inspirations, staying true to his art and more regarding his latest single “Ce Soir”. Read on to learn more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hypebeast.com
The Weeknd Enlists Summer Walker for “Best Friends (Remix)”
The Weeknd has enlisted R&B songstress Summer Walker for a remix of his Dawn FM track, “Best Friends.”. With Walker, the sultry track receives an added layer of appeal. “Tryna turn the time back/Keep it as a friendship, we already tried that/When you gonna face it?/We’re on the other side/Know too much already/Don’t wanna fake it, fake it/If it wasn’t for the heat of the moment (Yeah)/And if you weren’t like that, like that/Don’t want to send you right back, right back,” sings Summer Walker in her verse.
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
Roseanna Christiansen Dies: ‘Dallas’ & ‘The Jeffersons’ Actress Was 71
Click here to read the full article. Roseanna Christiansen, who played the Southfork ranch maid Teresa on the final nine seasons of the original Dallas on CBS, died July 14 at Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, CA. She was 71. No cause of death was given. Christiansen joined Dallas in 1982 for its sixth season, staying through the 14th and final season in 1991. She appeared in 112 episodes. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Before her long stint on Dallas, she appeared on the CBS sitcom The Jeffersons for three episodes. She again portrayed a maid during the show’s...
Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live
A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
RELATED PEOPLE
Saucy Santana Heats Up the ‘Jimmy Fallon’ Stage in Micro Shorts, Graffiti Hoodie & Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers for ‘Booty’ Music Performance
Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana made his late-night television debut on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday night. The chart-topping Florida rapper brought heat to the stage with a performance of his hit single, “Booty.” Santana put on quite the show as he was joined onstage with a DJ and group of dancers. Santana blazed the stage in a white two-piece set, which consisted of a cropped sleeveless hoodie that was emblazoned with “Saucy” on the front in a pink graffiti font. He teamed his top with tiny boy shorts that had his song’s title...
HipHopDX.com
Kevin Gates Says He & Lil Durk Are Related: ‘He Love Me’
Kevin Gates and Lil Durk are related — according to the Baton Rouge rapper, at least. During a recent visit to Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast, Gates claimed he and Durkio share blood ties. He didn’t specify what their relation is exactly, but pointed to their mutual Muslim faith.
AOL Corp
88-year-old exotic dancer promises 'more clothes' will come off if she advances on 'AGT'
The America’s Got Talent Season 17 auditions finally wrapped Tuesday, and as the episode cliff-hangingly concluded, the judges were still struggling to whittle this year’s 138 successful auditioners down to the supersized 55 acts — compared to previous seasons' 36— that will compete for a Las Vegas residency and $1 million prize. Fifty-four of those contestants were announced later in the evening (scroll for the full list), while a remaining 55th spot will go to one of four wildcards that are currently up for public vote on the show’s social media platforms and official website.
Mexico's 'Granny Jordan' becomes viral TikTok basketball star
SAN ESTEBAN ATATLAHUCA, Mexico, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico has a new basketball star: 71-year-old Andrea Garcia Lopez. Nicknamed "Granny Jordan" by TikTok users, a video showing Lopez lighting up the court in her small remote town of San Esteban Atatlahuca in the southern state of Oaxaca has been viewed over 1 million times since it was uploaded by her grandson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Beyoncé Taps Madonna for a New “Break My Soul” Remix
Beyoncé has released yet another “Break My Soul” remix, but this time the newly-minted disco diva calls upon pop superstar, Madonna. Titled “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix),” the high-energy cut fuses Beyoncé’s groovy dance track with Madonna’s famous “Vogue.” By tapping Madonna and her Vogue track, “Break My Soul” now doubles down on its homage to ballroom culture and its exaltation of every identity. From Whitney Houston and Rosetta Tharpe down to the legendary Houses of Revlon and LaBeija, Beyoncé pays tribute to an array of influential Black women and figures.
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the HUF x Nike SB Dunk Low "NYC"
And its SB label still have a mélange of collaborations to get through before 2022 comes to a close, but it is without a doubt that one of its most heartfelt ones will be its Dunk Low capsule with HUF. The California streetwear brand’s forthcoming project is a love letter to its beloved and late founder Keith Hufnagel — who tragically passed away in 2020 due to brain cancer. The collection is made up of three colorways: one that’s devoted to New York City, another that calls out San Francisco as well as a friends and family colorway that nods to both. The former has just been unveiled by way of official imagery.
John Leguizamo Has “No Problems With James Franco” But “Appropriating Our Stories — No More Of That”; ‘Alina Of Cuba’ Producer Defends Casting
Click here to read the full article. After expressing his outrage over James Franco being cast as Fidel Castro in the independent feature drama Alina of Cuba, Primetime Emmy winner John Leguizamo has expounded on his stance regarding Hollywood casting non-Latinos in Latino roles. Specifically, in an Instagram post earlier today, he says “Alright, look, I got no problems with James Franco, yo, OK?” while explaining, “I grew up in a era where Latin people couldn’t play Latin people on film.” Also earlier today, Alina of Cuba producer John Martinez O’Felan released a statement defending the casting of Franco who is of Latin-Portuguese heritage...
NFL・
hypebeast.com
Mikey Yates Releases 'Hoop Dreams' Print
Available to purchase via Artsy. Mikey Yates is a Filipino-American artist who creates intimate snapshots of his life and love for sports. He recently worked with Artsy on a new archival pigment print that references an earlier painting he created back in 2018. Hoop Dreams (2022) depicts a younger version...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
DJ Khaled, Drake and Lil Baby Are “Staying Alive” With New Single
DJ Khaled has enlisted Drake and Lil Baby for “Staying Alive,” the lead single off the producer’s upcoming album GOD DID. Clocking in at just under three minutes, the track features unobtrusive production filled with sharp hi-hats from Khaled, allowing Drizzy and Baby to smoothly deliver their verses with no distractions. “Staying Alive” marks the first time the two rappers have hopped on a DJ Khaled track together, however they individually have teamed up with the producer on several occasions in the past. The Boy previously worked on the triple-platinum cuts “POPSTAR” and “For Free,” the platinum track “GREECE” and gold-certified numbers “To The Max” and “I’m On One” and “No New Friends,” both with Rick Ross and Lil Wayne, Khaled and Lil Baby hopped on the triple-platinum “Every Chance I Get” with Lil Durk and the platinum cut “You Stay” with Meek Mill and J Balvin.
hypebeast.com
Parisian Artist Rakajoo Pays Homage to Montmartre in New Exhibition
Opening at Danysz Gallery Shanghai on August 6. Perhaps more than any city in the world, Paris has repeatedly shown to be the epicenter for culture. Each neighborhood has its distinctive charm that goes back centuries — from Saint-Germain-des-Prés and Le Marais, to Pigalle and Montmartre. But past the many monuments, cafes and shops to see, lies a relatively intimate city to millions of people who call Paris home.
27 TV Shows That Became So Bad In Later Seasons, People Immediately Quit Watching Them
Just when things were getting good, these shows dropped the ball.
hypebeast.com
Riding With Jack Fardell's New Skater-Style Golf Brand
What happens when you take Australian skate culture and infuse it with golf? You get Walker Golf Things. The new brand, which released its debut collection on July 9, is the brainchild of professional skateboarder and amateur dew sweeper Jack Fardell. Originally from the Gold Coast of Queensland, Australia, Fardell now lives in New York City and spends his time touring the country competing in pro events and filming content like the popular Away Days series with adidas, who he’s been with for eight years now. Although you may know Fardell from competing in the X Games at age 11, his love of golf dates back just as far. With a father who was passionate about the game and named him after the great Jack Nicklaus, Fardell says “I didn’t really have a choice but to play golf.”
Comments / 1