Biden's COVID-19 'rebound' case throws isolation guidelines into question

41% of recent COVID deaths among fully vaccinated and boosted individuals
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Despite our high vaccination rate, COVID-19 activity remains high in San Diego County, the Health and Human Services Agency reported Friday, even as hospitalizations are on a slow decline. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved San Diego County to the high-risk level...
Hospitalizations down but COVID activity remains high in San Diego County
COVID-19 activity remains high in San Diego County, the Health and Human Services Agency reported Friday, even as hospitalizations are on a slow decline. Patients in county hospitals with COVID-19 declined by eight to 420 in the latest state data, down from a summer peak of 465 on July 22. Those with coronavirus in intensive care units decreased by six to 47 and the number of available hospital beds also declined by 15 to 246.
City council provides an update on COVID-19 in San Diego
On July 18, 2022, the San Diego City’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Committee held a meeting to discuss the effect of COVID-19 on the community, new data on sub variants, and tips on how to stay safe right now. Dr. Jennifer Tuteur, MD, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the County of San Diego, presented the new COVID-19 data from the County Health and Human Services Agency.
UC San Diego, Rady Children's Hospital join national long-COVID-19 study
Researchers at UC San Diego School of Medicine and Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego have joined a nationwide study intended to better understand the long-term impact of COVID-19, it was announced Friday. The $1.15 billion, four-year study, sponsored by the National Institutes of Health, is called the Researching COVID to Enhance...
SDSU reimplements mask policy amid spike in COVID-19 cases
San Diego State University has reimplemented its mask policy following an increase in cases in San Diego County.
New report says California is among the worst places to live if you want to save
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Californians, how much money do you have saved in your bank account, do you think it's enough to get you by until you land your next job?. If the answer is no and you are still planning to stay in California then it's time to start saving that extra change and become more frugal with spending.
New revolutionary procedure to treat atrial fibrillation | Sharp is first hospital on West Coast for clinical study
SAN DIEGO — Sharp Memorial in San Diego is the first hospital on the West Coast to be able to perform a revolutionary procedure to treat irregular heartbeat, formally known as atrial fibrillation (Afib). "It is definitely a revolutionary approach to the way we treat patients," said Sharp San...
California tenants may see a 10% rent increase due to Tenant Protection Act
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Housing prices in San Diego are already incredibly high compared to other cities but now rent could be increased by up to 10%!. A law passed in 2019 was kicked back into effect on Monday. The “California Tenant Protection Act” limits annual rent increases to no more than 5% plus the inflation rate *or* 10% whichever is lower.
San Diego joins other cities in restricting cops' use of surveillance technology
San Diego is joining the ranks of cities clamping down on surveillance technology. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the City Council has given a final greenlight to an ordinance requiring approval for tech that can identify and track individuals, such as body and streetlight cameras. Municipal government workers will have to outline the intended uses of a surveillance system, while a new privacy advisory board and residents will be asked for input. Councillors will also conduct yearly reviews of in-use systems.
County giving away free backpacks, school supplies: Here’s what to know
On Aug. 13, Child Support Services is planning to give away backpacks and school supplies to families in need, San Diego County representatives said.
San Diego rent can increase up to 10% after CA law
A law passed in 2019 kicked back into effect on Aug. 1, because the federal eviction moratorium expired July 31.
3 drug seizures executed within 90 minutes at San Ysidro Port of Entry
Officers with the United States Customs and Border Protection executed three searches resulting in drug seizures within hours of each other at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, authorities said.
Mayor Gloria talks climate plan, housing proposals
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria talks about the city’s updated climate action plan and a new proposal to increase housing. And, nearly half of women in California are rent burdened. A new report by the Gender Equity Policy Institute finds the greatest impacts on Black and Latina women, single mothers and elderly women who live alone. Then, from North County to South County, you may have noticed herds of goats in open spaces. It’s not a new petting zoo: these goats are actually working to help prevent fires. Plus, San Diego County Republican Congressman Darrel Issa did not vote to certify Joe Biden’s election on January 6, 2021. As Issa stands for re-election this fall, how will his stance on election fraud resonate with voters? Also, a medical student killed in rural Mexico last month is bringing attention to the dangers Mexican some medical students face from cartels. Finally, Klondike announced Wednesday that it may revisit production of the iconic Choco Taco in the near future following the strong community backlash.
Local businesses adding surcharges for recruitment and retention
More and more businesses are adding surcharges onto the receipt to deal with staffing issues and rising food costs.
Busted: U.S. Border Patrol Agents, Mexican Counterparts Disrupt Smuggling During Bi-national Operation
Busted: on Wednesday around 6 a.m., U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the San Diego Sector Foreign Operations Branch coordinated a bi-national patrol operation with Guardia Nacional and Instituto Nacional de Migracion in the mountainous area east of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. This area is known for smuggling and...
Over $1M of drugs found in three seizures at border
More than $1 million in dangerous drugs were found by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers during three narcotic seizures in the month of July, authorities said.
News Now: San Diego shooting, border rescue Friday
On this edition of FOX 5 News Now: Updates from overnight, including a shooting and a harrowing border rescue, before other top stories of the week and your local forecast.
Fees spike $1,000 a month in local retirement community
Residents face a new $1K monthly charge if they have two people in one unit. The community says it's a fee change, not rent increase.
Sewage-contaminated water doesn't keep some beachgoers out of the ocean
Signs next to the Imperial Beach Pier warn people to stay out of the water. But people were swimming in the ocean anyway. According to the county, beach closures occur when water-testing results show bacterial levels that exceed state health standards and can cause illness. The high levels of bacteria can be caused by sewage releases or cross-border flow.
Residents urge judge to reject SVP placement in Borrego Springs
Residents of the rural community of Borrego Springs urged a judge Friday to reject placing a 79- year-old man classified as a sexually violent predator into a home in their neighborhood. The proposal by state hospital officials is to place Douglas Badger into a home at 1619 Zuni Trail, where...
