Biden's COVID-19 'rebound' case throws isolation guidelines into question

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria talks about the city’s updated climate action plan and a new proposal to increase housing. And, nearly half of women in California are rent burdened. A new report by the Gender Equity Policy Institute finds the greatest impacts on Black and Latina women, single mothers and elderly women who live alone. Then, from North County to South County, you may have noticed herds of goats in open spaces. It’s not a new petting zoo: these goats are actually working to help prevent fires. Plus, San Diego County Republican Congressman Darrel Issa did not vote to certify Joe Biden’s election on January 6, 2021. As Issa stands for re-election this fall, how will his stance on election fraud resonate with voters? Also, a medical student killed in rural Mexico last month is bringing attention to the dangers Mexican some medical students face from cartels. Finally, Klondike announced Wednesday that it may revisit production of the iconic Choco Taco in the near future following the strong community backlash.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO