Rally held outside Idaho Supreme Court building in support of abortion rights

Read on www.ktvb.com
Related
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Senate Democrats kick off marathon voting session with their $740 billion climate and tax bill nearing the finish line
Some Republicans favor dragging out the vote-a-rama, which Sen. Lindsay Graham said he wants to make "hell" for Democrats.
Why Aren’t Idahoans Afraid To Break This Law In Front of Police?
Since moving to Star eight years ago, I've witnessed drivers by the dozens dismiss Idaho's Move Over Law. Even worse, in order for this to be the case, drivers must exercise the audacity to do it in front of law enforcement and first responders. Coming from a family of firefighters and police officers, it is, in my humble opinion, one of the most wreckless and selfish traffic violations a driver can commit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Top 25 lowest-earning counties in Idaho
When it comes to earning money, we Americans and Idahoans have been on a seemingly never-ending financial rollercoaster ever since 2019/2020. We’ve hit extremely high numbers and extremely low numbers that, according to Stacker, haven’t “been seen since the Great Depression.”. Regarding Idaho, Stacker says... “Where you...
MSNBC
Why the DOJ’s new lawsuit against Idaho could reshape the abortion fight
About two weeks ago, when Attorney General Merrick Garland held a press briefing nominally about the Justice Department’s firearms task forces, he made news about a different subject: the DOJ’s appetite for investigating whoever is responsible for the Jan. 6 attack, no matter how high up the chain that inquiry takes them. For a characteristically understated man, Garland was emphatic and forceful — and the media took notice that night.
Comments / 0