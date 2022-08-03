ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado parents to receive text alerts from the state about overdue immunizations for children

By Natasha Lynn
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rdYws_0h3tkKh300

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the school year beginning in a few weeks, some parents should expect to receive notifications from the state indicating that their child is overdue for a vaccine.

Beginning Tuesday, August 2, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) began sending out 32,000 texts and 13,000 emails to parents of children between the ages of four and six.

The immunizations included in this notification are measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) and diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (DTaP).

The text messages will come from the phone number 45778. Emails will come from the email address cdphe.vaccine.registry@state.co.us.

In El Paso County, health officials say children are most overdue for their measles immunizations. El Paso County Public Health Immunization Program Manager Kristi Durbin says the vaccination rate is at 83% for the last data set they received.

"It needs to be around 95% to effectively prevent an outbreak and disease transmission," explained Durbin.

The state confirmed the dwindling number of routine vaccinations for children.

"We're seeing decreases across the board in routine childhood and adolescent vaccines since the beginning of the pandemic," said CDPHE Immunization Branch Chief Heather Roth. "For four to six-year-olds, we're 13% lower in the number of MMR doses given compared to pre-Covid times. We're 11% lower in the number of DTaP doses given."

This system has been done before.

Last fall,l before school started, CDPHE sent out similar notifications. According to the state, that direct outreach did help bring vaccination rates up.

According to El Paso County Public Health, approximately 45 days after the outreach, 10.9% of the children received an MMR vaccine. Sixty-five days after outreach, 13% of the children received an MMR vaccine.

The email outreach notification also includes a question asking the parent if the information is accurate.

Providers are encouraged to input immunization records into the state immunization registry called the Colorado Immunization Information System after they administer a vaccine. This is how the state accessed the data to then notify parents of overdue vaccines.

"If you hear from the department about your kid missing either a MMR or DTaP vaccine, take note," said Roth. "We know a lot of families fell behind during the pandemic. Healthcare was disrupted in pretty major ways. It's never too late to get back on track and now's a great time to do that."

Roth confirmed it's safe for the MMR, DTaP, and COVID-19 vaccines to be given together.

"It's also really important for parents to know that if they're considering a Covid-19 vaccine for their kids and their kids are overdue for something else, all of those vaccines can be given on the same day at the same visit safely."

Many health insurance plans are required to cover these recommended vaccines free of charge. Children may also be eligible for free vaccines at El Paso County Public Health . Parents can call 719-578-3199, option 5 to make an appointment.

Click here to find a provider who administers free vaccines in your area and if children are eligible.

Click here for more information on routine vaccinations.

Click here to request vaccination records for children.

Click here for more information about the safety of well-child checkups during the pandemic.

Click here to look up vaccination and exemption rates for schools and child care facilities in Colorado.

The post Colorado parents to receive text alerts from the state about overdue immunizations for children appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradopolitics.com

Price transparency enforcement starts next week for Colorado hospitals

Beginning on Wednesday, hospitals in Colorado will be prohibited from pursuing debt collections against patients if the hospitals aren’t in compliance with federal price transparency laws. The new state law, created by House Bill 1285, bans noncompliant hospitals from using debt collectors, filing negative credit reports against patients and...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Microplastics increasingly found in Colorado’s snowpack

DENVER (AP) — As the focus on the electron microscope resolved, Richard Reynolds found himself feeling more resigned than surprised. The slide before him was a snowpack sample collected from pristine Colorado high country. The sample revealed, at intense magnification, the snowpack’s expected sprinkling of rock fragments and spikey grains of sand.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
El Paso County, CO
Health
County
El Paso County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
El Paso County, CO
Government
FOX21News.com

How ‘exposure’ to fentanyl could really be affecting first responders

COLORADO SPRINGS — In July, an on-duty Fountain Police Officer began searching a suspect’s car. As he worked, the Fountain Police Department reported, the officer became lightheaded. Within 20-30 seconds, a department spokesperson said, the officer was unconscious. “He was brought to the ambulance and passed out again,”...
FOUNTAIN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunizations#Mmr
cpr.org

Colorado man arrested for threatening members of Congress

A Pueblo man has been indicted on 12 federal counts for allegedly threatening Congress members and their families. According to documents from the US District Court of Colorado, 19-year-old Malachi Mathias Moon Seals sent threatening messages over the web expressing his desire to assault and murder three members of Congress "with intent to impede, intimidate, and interfere with such official while.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Report: Colorado Springs has 3rd largest gender homeownership gap in the U.S.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to a new report by Porch, Colorado Springs has the third largest gender homeownership gap out of all midsize metros in the U.S. Because of combined financial resources, married couples tend to have higher rates of homeownership and can afford more expensive homes. For singles though, the U.S. sees a gap between homeownership rates by gender.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Denver Gazette

Sturgis rally spurs added DUI enforcement in Colorado

Colorado State Patrol and other law enforcement will be conducting increased DUI enforcement from Friday through Aug. 14, coinciding with the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation. Last year's Sturgis rally had an attendance of more than 550,000, event organizers said. Many of those motorcyclists travel from and through Colorado on their way to the Black Hills of South Dakota. So far in 2022, 82 motorcycle fatalities have been reported in Colorado compared to 78 this time last year, CDOT said in its news release Thursday. In total there have been 140 deaths involving impaired drivers in Colorado this year, which is a 3% increase over last year. The latest DUI enforcement period in July resulted in 127 arrests across 71 agencies. Colorado Springs police had the highest number of arrests with 24, followed by Denver with 15 and Lakewood with 10.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Colorado Progressives Celebrate Victories at National Conference in Denver

Taking the mic at the Local Progress national meet-up at the Colorado Convention Center on August 5, Denver City Councilmember Robin Kniech highlighted some regressive moments in Colorado's recent history with the progressive politicians, advocates and government workers who'd gathered there. "In 1992, Colorado was dubbed the 'Hate State' because...
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes

No change in El Paso County. No change in Denver County. No change in Arapahoe County. By evening on the last day before a Thursday deadline for election officials in Colorado’s 64 counties to complete a recount of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ primary election loss in June, the Republican candidate for Colorado secretary of […] The post Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
rockydailynews.com

Colorado Psychiatrist Howard Weiss Indicted On 100 Counts Related To ‘Pill Mill’

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver area doctor is accused of running what’s often referred to as a “pill mill” by overprescribing strong and highly addictive drugs to his patients. The case comes to light less than a month after lawmakers decided to take a closer look at the program designed to keep it from happening and found it hasn’t been working for years.
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill

As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy