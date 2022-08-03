Colorado parents to receive text alerts from the state about overdue immunizations for children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the school year beginning in a few weeks, some parents should expect to receive notifications from the state indicating that their child is overdue for a vaccine.

Beginning Tuesday, August 2, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) began sending out 32,000 texts and 13,000 emails to parents of children between the ages of four and six.

The immunizations included in this notification are measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) and diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (DTaP).

The text messages will come from the phone number 45778. Emails will come from the email address cdphe.vaccine.registry@state.co.us.

In El Paso County, health officials say children are most overdue for their measles immunizations. El Paso County Public Health Immunization Program Manager Kristi Durbin says the vaccination rate is at 83% for the last data set they received.

"It needs to be around 95% to effectively prevent an outbreak and disease transmission," explained Durbin.

The state confirmed the dwindling number of routine vaccinations for children.

"We're seeing decreases across the board in routine childhood and adolescent vaccines since the beginning of the pandemic," said CDPHE Immunization Branch Chief Heather Roth. "For four to six-year-olds, we're 13% lower in the number of MMR doses given compared to pre-Covid times. We're 11% lower in the number of DTaP doses given."

This system has been done before.

Last fall,l before school started, CDPHE sent out similar notifications. According to the state, that direct outreach did help bring vaccination rates up.

According to El Paso County Public Health, approximately 45 days after the outreach, 10.9% of the children received an MMR vaccine. Sixty-five days after outreach, 13% of the children received an MMR vaccine.

The email outreach notification also includes a question asking the parent if the information is accurate.

Providers are encouraged to input immunization records into the state immunization registry called the Colorado Immunization Information System after they administer a vaccine. This is how the state accessed the data to then notify parents of overdue vaccines.

"If you hear from the department about your kid missing either a MMR or DTaP vaccine, take note," said Roth. "We know a lot of families fell behind during the pandemic. Healthcare was disrupted in pretty major ways. It's never too late to get back on track and now's a great time to do that."

Roth confirmed it's safe for the MMR, DTaP, and COVID-19 vaccines to be given together.

"It's also really important for parents to know that if they're considering a Covid-19 vaccine for their kids and their kids are overdue for something else, all of those vaccines can be given on the same day at the same visit safely."

Many health insurance plans are required to cover these recommended vaccines free of charge. Children may also be eligible for free vaccines at El Paso County Public Health . Parents can call 719-578-3199, option 5 to make an appointment.

Click here to find a provider who administers free vaccines in your area and if children are eligible.

Click here for more information on routine vaccinations.

Click here to request vaccination records for children.

Click here for more information about the safety of well-child checkups during the pandemic.

Click here to look up vaccination and exemption rates for schools and child care facilities in Colorado.

