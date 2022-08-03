Vogelbach's slam, Alonso's HR send Mets past Nationals 9-5

Read on www.sfgate.com
Giants bust out of slump, beat A's 7-3 for Rodon's 10th win
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. and J.D. Davis homered on consecutive pitches in the sixth inning, Joey Bart also connected, and the slumping San Francisco Giants beat the Oakland Athletics 7-3 on Saturday. Carlos Rodón allowed one run over 5 1/3 innings for his team-leading 10th victory...
Washington-Philadelphia Runs
Phillies first. Kyle Schwarber grounds out to second base, Maikel Franco to Luke Voit. Rhys Hoskins homers to left field. Alec Bohm walks. J.T. Realmuto flies out to deep center field to Victor Robles. Nick Castellanos singles to right field. Alec Bohm to third. Matt Vierling homers to left field. Nick Castellanos scores. Alec Bohm scores. Jean Segura singles to shallow infield. Edmundo Sosa hit by pitch. Bryson Stott triples to deep left center field. Edmundo Sosa scores. Jean Segura scores. Kyle Schwarber walks. Rhys Hoskins strikes out swinging.
Chicago White Sox-Texas Runs
Rangers third. Ezequiel Duran homers to center field. Josh Smith strikes out swinging. Bubba Thompson grounds out to shortstop, Tim Anderson to Jose Abreu. Marcus Semien walks. Corey Seager singles to right field. Marcus Semien to second. Nathaniel Lowe walks. Corey Seager to second. Marcus Semien to third. Adolis Garcia singles to left field. Nathaniel Lowe to second. Corey Seager scores. Marcus Semien scores. Leody Taveras grounds out to first base to Jose Abreu.
Gabe Kapler gets first ejection as SF Giants manager in eighth straight loss to Dodgers
The Giants are spiraling.
Liberty's Path to the Playoffs Hits a Roadblock in Phoenix
The Liberty went cold against Mercury in Phoenix.
SF Giants' baffling trade deadline left them in a purgatory far worse than the alternative
What, exactly, are the San Francisco Giants doing?
