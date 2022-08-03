ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSN News

KBI issues search warrant as part of Wyandotte County Unified Government investigation

By Brian Dulle
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nzD0W_0h3tk94J00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issued a search warrant Wednesday at the Unified Government (UG) of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.

KBI said the search warrant is connected to an ongoing investigation made against certain personnel of the UG.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office received information, reviewed it and determined an investigation was necessary.

Deputy’s use of force costs Sedgwick County $190,000

KBI initiated the case on June 23, 2022.

The County Administrator’s Office and the Mayor’s Office are cooperating fully with the investigation.

KBI said the County Administrator’s Office and the Mayor’s Office are cooperating fully with the investigation.

No arrests or charges have been made at this time. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
KSNT News

Police looking for this Topeka man

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Police are looking for a Topeka man in connection to an Aggravated Battery. At 10:55 p.m. on Aug. 4th, Topeka Police arrived at St. Francis Hospital in response to reports of an individual who suffered from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. After investigation, it was determined that this incident was tied to the […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Five arrested on meth, marijuana charges after SE Topeka search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant in Southeast Topeka on Friday. The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, Aug. 5, members of the Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 300 block of SE Pinecrest Dr. related to an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kbi#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
KCTV 5

Kansas City police investigating homicide on E. 49th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a homicide in the 3000 block of E. 49th Street. Police confirm the 96th homicide of the year happened before 5 p.m. on Saturday. No information about the cause or the victim has been provided at this time. This is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

1 murdered in Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead following a shooting in Topeka on Friday. The Topeka Police Department reported that at 3:05 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Traveler’s Inn at 3846 SW Topeka Boulevard their officers responded to a shooting. A victim was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Lawrence police increase patrols near KU campus

LAWRENCE, Ks. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department is increasing officer patrols near the University of Kansas campus each weekend starting Saturday night “with a focus on preventing crime and helping community members feel safe and secure,” the department has announced. The increase in police presence isn’t due...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Topeka woman indicted for six-figure theft from property management company

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been indicted on accusations she stole more than $100,000 from a property management company. According to court documents obtained by 13 NEWS, Nicole Diane Negrete, 34, of Topeka, faces counts of Theft by Deception; $100,000 or more, Making False Information, and Unlawful Acts Concerning Computers. All three charges are felonies.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man with a history of crime is back in jail

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after a warrant was issued for his arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested 31-year-old Scott A. Gann of Atchison on a Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Police arrested him in...
ATCHISON, KS
FOX2Now

Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. – Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ryan Chick, 18, of Cabool; Logan Meerkatz, 18, of Cleveland, Missouri; and Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Missouri. Two other 18-year-olds are hospitalized with injuries.
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

KCK man charged in connection to Capitol riot

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- A Kansas City, Kan., man has been arrested and charged in connection to the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. Kasey Von Owen Hopkins, 47, has been charged with four misdemeanor counts, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.
KANSAS CITY, KS
northeastnews.net

Kansas City’s Most Wanted

KC Crime Stoppers has partnered with The Kansas City’s Northeast News to help track local KC individuals on the Kansas City’s most wanted crime list. KC Crime Stoppers encourages members of the community to assist local law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime by overcoming the two key elements that inhibit community involvement: fear and apathy.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

KSN News

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy