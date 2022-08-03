ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Expert explains how to buy for back-to-school on a budget

By Meredith McDonough
WESH
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wesh.com

Comments / 0

Related
ocala-news.com

Marion County residents weigh in on local grocery shopping options

More residents across Marion County recently wrote in to share their thoughts on the grocery shopping options in Ocala/Marion County. “Ever since they catered to On Top of the World and moved the V.A. to the rich side of the city, we (the lowly poor) have to go through the worst traffic in the city, a.k.a. Highway 200. It takes over 30 minutes to get there if you’re lucky and hit all green lights. We don’t have a decent box store on the northeast side of Ocala like Sam’s Club or Costco. I thought that declaring Silver Springs as a Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) meant redevelopment for that area. What happened to that?” says Ocala resident Ronald Guillory.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

More Ocala residents discuss impact of property taxes on senior citizens

In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident discussing the impact of property taxes on senior citizens, several residents across Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “There really should be something done for relief on property taxes for elderly citizens. Lots of elderly people...
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Orlando, FL
Lake County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Lifestyle
County
Lake County, FL
Lake County, FL
Lifestyle
fox35orlando.com

Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill, and thought it was real

Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill. Two nurses at AdventHealth's TimberRidge emergency room in Ocala, Florida, have filed a lawsuit against the hospital alleging they were left traumatized after the hospital conducted a simulated active shooter exercise, but did not tell those attending the training it was part of a drill.
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Industry#Clothing Shop#Wesh 2
click orlando

Marion County to host free back-to-school vaccine event for students

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Health officials in Marion County are hosting a free vaccination event for students Saturday ahead of the upcoming school year. The Florida Department of Health in Marion County will be hosting the event from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at its main office, 1801 SE 32nd Ave. in Ocala. before the school district opens back up on Aug. 10.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says senior citizens need property tax relief

I would like to propose that the government of the state of Florida takes a good look at really helping out the senior population in this great state. When a person reaches the age of retirement – say, 64 years old – the state should cancel out the requirement of collecting annual taxes on their homes. The reasons behind this are listed below.
OCALA, FL
WESH

Kissimmee Gateway Airport making changes to accommodate growing demand

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Gateway Airport is making changes to better accommodate the growth they’ve seen in recent years. The airport is still working on finalizing its master plan, which will guide leaders through the growth, but it’s set to include more hangar space and a potential new air traffic control tower.
KISSIMMEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walgreens
hometownnewsvolusia.com

It's back-to-school backpack giveaway season in Volusia

Back to school means a backpack for you. That could be the slogan for a promotional campaign by any number of institutions across Volusia County. Local governments and not-for-profit charities are handing out backpacks full of school supplies to help children return to the classroom ready for reading, writing and arithmetic.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Florida school districts update student lunch payments

Fla. — Lunch at schools in Central Florida will likely look and cost different from what students experienced for the past few years. The federal government’s funding that paid for free breakfasts and lunches at all schools during the first two years of the pandemic has now expired, so in many schools, students will once again have to pay for their meals.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Why do I still need a hard copy of my car registration and insurance?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Why do you need a hard copy of your registration and...
ORLANDO, FL
nerej.com

Cleeman Realty Group arranges off-market sale of Marion Oaks, grocery anchored shopping center in Ocala, Fla.

Ocala, FL Cleeman Realty Group arranged the $4.575 million off-market sale of Marion Oaks, a grocery anchored retail center. The 56,877 s/f center is 83% occupied and anchored by a Winn Dixie supermarket. This is the first time that the property has sold since it was originally developed in 1992. Winn Dixie completed a full store remodel in 2021 that helped to increase sales at this location.
OCALA, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach airport security adds new, advanced screening technology

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The space age has come to Daytona Beach International Airport. Transportation Security Administration is now using the most advanced technology available at its security checkpoints there. "These are CTs or Computed Tomography machines," Sari Koshetz, a TSA spokeman said. They do look like something NASA...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
daytonatimes.com

Giveaways helping parents get their kids ready for school

School in Volusia County officially starts on Monday, Aug. 15 although some local private schools start classes next week. Meanwhile, parents are shopping for school clothes, supplies and other items so that their children are ready to go on the first day. A number of local agencies, organizations, businesses, and...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy