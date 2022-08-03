Expert explains how to buy for back-to-school on a budget

Read on www.wesh.com
ocala-news.com
Marion County residents weigh in on local grocery shopping options
More residents across Marion County recently wrote in to share their thoughts on the grocery shopping options in Ocala/Marion County. “Ever since they catered to On Top of the World and moved the V.A. to the rich side of the city, we (the lowly poor) have to go through the worst traffic in the city, a.k.a. Highway 200. It takes over 30 minutes to get there if you’re lucky and hit all green lights. We don’t have a decent box store on the northeast side of Ocala like Sam’s Club or Costco. I thought that declaring Silver Springs as a Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) meant redevelopment for that area. What happened to that?” says Ocala resident Ronald Guillory.
click orlando
‘It helps a lot:’ HOPE Helps gives away free school supplies, clothes to 300 students
OVIEDO, Fla. – A Seminole County nonprofit is helping kick off the new school year by giving away free supplies, clothing and hygiene products to families who are struggling to make ends meet. HOPE Helps held its 14th annual Kids of HOPE Back to School Bash on Saturday. [TRENDING:...
ocala-news.com
More Ocala residents discuss impact of property taxes on senior citizens
In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident discussing the impact of property taxes on senior citizens, several residents across Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “There really should be something done for relief on property taxes for elderly citizens. Lots of elderly people...
click orlando
Programs offer financial help to Central Florida parents sending children back to school
ORLANDO, Fla. – Parents are experiencing sticker shock as they head to stores to complete their back-to-school shopping. According to the most recent report, consumers are seeing the highest rate of inflation in 40 years and that is translating into higher prices. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s...
fox35orlando.com
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill, and thought it was real
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill. Two nurses at AdventHealth's TimberRidge emergency room in Ocala, Florida, have filed a lawsuit against the hospital alleging they were left traumatized after the hospital conducted a simulated active shooter exercise, but did not tell those attending the training it was part of a drill.
click orlando
Lake County school district agrees to pay raises for bus drivers, service staff
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County Public Schools announced Friday it has reached a tentative agreement with the Service Employees International Union to provide a 6% pay increase for bus drivers and other school service staff. The district said the raise would be applied for bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria...
Osceola County details affordable housing project for low-income seniors
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County officials released more details Friday on an affordable housing grant. The federal money would be used to build 60 one-room apartments in Buena Ventura Lakes. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Only low-income seniors would be eligible to live there. The...
Here are some Central Florida back-to-school events happening this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — For many counties in Central Florida, the new school year starts next week. Whether families are preparing for their child to return to the classroom or start school for the first time, we collected a roundup of the following back-to-school events happening this weekend. Orange County.
fox35orlando.com
Homeless Florida college student looking for laptop lost in the mail
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tavares Clarke isn’t your typical college sophomore. Not only is he a little older than your typical college student, but the full-time business major is also homeless. "I was like, ‘I don’t want to be like this my whole life so let me stick my nose...
click orlando
Marion County to host free back-to-school vaccine event for students
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Health officials in Marion County are hosting a free vaccination event for students Saturday ahead of the upcoming school year. The Florida Department of Health in Marion County will be hosting the event from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at its main office, 1801 SE 32nd Ave. in Ocala. before the school district opens back up on Aug. 10.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says senior citizens need property tax relief
I would like to propose that the government of the state of Florida takes a good look at really helping out the senior population in this great state. When a person reaches the age of retirement – say, 64 years old – the state should cancel out the requirement of collecting annual taxes on their homes. The reasons behind this are listed below.
WESH
Kissimmee Gateway Airport making changes to accommodate growing demand
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Gateway Airport is making changes to better accommodate the growth they’ve seen in recent years. The airport is still working on finalizing its master plan, which will guide leaders through the growth, but it’s set to include more hangar space and a potential new air traffic control tower.
click orlando
Former Applebee’s manager ‘in shock’ after DEO takes $5K lotto prize
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – When Michael Everett walked into the Publix supermarket in Lake Buena Vista this past Monday night, he never imagined he would hit it big on a “Monopoly Doubler” lottery ticket to the tune of $5,000. The bartender and former Applebee’s manager was set...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
It's back-to-school backpack giveaway season in Volusia
Back to school means a backpack for you. That could be the slogan for a promotional campaign by any number of institutions across Volusia County. Local governments and not-for-profit charities are handing out backpacks full of school supplies to help children return to the classroom ready for reading, writing and arithmetic.
WESH
Florida school districts update student lunch payments
Fla. — Lunch at schools in Central Florida will likely look and cost different from what students experienced for the past few years. The federal government’s funding that paid for free breakfasts and lunches at all schools during the first two years of the pandemic has now expired, so in many schools, students will once again have to pay for their meals.
click orlando
Why do I still need a hard copy of my car registration and insurance?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Why do you need a hard copy of your registration and...
nerej.com
Cleeman Realty Group arranges off-market sale of Marion Oaks, grocery anchored shopping center in Ocala, Fla.
Ocala, FL Cleeman Realty Group arranged the $4.575 million off-market sale of Marion Oaks, a grocery anchored retail center. The 56,877 s/f center is 83% occupied and anchored by a Winn Dixie supermarket. This is the first time that the property has sold since it was originally developed in 1992. Winn Dixie completed a full store remodel in 2021 that helped to increase sales at this location.
WESH
Daytona Beach airport security adds new, advanced screening technology
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The space age has come to Daytona Beach International Airport. Transportation Security Administration is now using the most advanced technology available at its security checkpoints there. "These are CTs or Computed Tomography machines," Sari Koshetz, a TSA spokeman said. They do look like something NASA...
daytonatimes.com
Giveaways helping parents get their kids ready for school
School in Volusia County officially starts on Monday, Aug. 15 although some local private schools start classes next week. Meanwhile, parents are shopping for school clothes, supplies and other items so that their children are ready to go on the first day. A number of local agencies, organizations, businesses, and...
click orlando
Seminole County superintendent, sheriff talk staffing, safety at back-to-school news conference
SANFORD, Fla. – At a news conference Friday, Seminole County’s sheriff and superintendent of public schools updated local parents on what to expect when sending their children back to classes on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Seminole County Public Schools Superintendent Serita Beamon opened the conference by reaffirming the district’s...
