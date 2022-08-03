BPS offering transportation survey amid bus driver shortage

Read on spectrumlocalnews.com
School districts still in need of new hires
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — As the number of days to the start of the school year decreases the need to fill vacant positions is increasing. With countless job postings in districts across Western New York, for teachers, bus aides, and everything in between, school leaders say hiring remains a challenge but they’re optimistic.
spectrumlocalnews.com
University District residents protest opening of outpatient facility
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University Coalition of Block Clubs are sounding the alarm on the opening of the Hopewell Center in the Cleve-Hill plaza at 1461 Kensington Ave., which will provide outpatient treatment for opioid use disorder. Residents who organized a protest outside of the site Saturday say the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rural Niagara Transportation rebrands, introduces new bus routes
Rural Niagara Transportation is making it easier for people to get around Niagara County. The buses will soon have different routes and a new name. Rural Niagara Transportation will now be called Connect Niagara. Officials say the new routes will be more direct instead of the current routes, which are...
Starbucks United says worker fired due to union activity
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starbucks Workers United said Saturday that a 13-year worker at the store in Tonawanda was fired due to being a union leader. The union says that Starbucks claimed that Sam Amato was fired for closing the store lobby without permission from management, despite the fact the union says that were told […]
Back to school supply drives look to help Amherst and Buffalo families
Two back to school supply drives are taking place this month to help families through the school year.
Seneca-Babcock and Fruit Belt community organizations benefit from grant
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, to Buffalo organizations celebrated funding that allowed the expansion of services in two of the city's neighborhoods. Seneca-Babcock Community Association and Buffalo Adult & Teen Challenge were able to expanding programing an culinary offerings with grants from CARES (Community Alliance to Reach Empower and Sustain) Program at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Erie County Fair introduces sensory friendly hours
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair has introduced some new accommodations for families with members who may not normally be able to go because they find the sights and sounds of the fair overwhelming. In addition to previously offered sensory kits, the fair is introducing a sensory room,...
Tonawanda aquatics center closing on Monday
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center is closing next week for renovations. The work will start on Monday and run through Labor Day. Improvements include remodeling the gym, tearing out old locker rooms and building new bathrooms. Members can use the town’s outdoor pools while the work is being […]
wbfo.org
With talks ramping up, both Kaleida and workers agree that Catholic Health contract is the goal
Kaleida Health and approximately 6,300 workers represented by CWA Local 1168 and 1199 SEIU announced last week that they will not extend their previous contract, and will increase bargaining to five days a week in order to get a new one. The goal, according to 1199 SEIU vice president for...
Insulation and Asbestos Workers holding recruiting events
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Looking for a job? The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Heat & Frost Insulators & Allied Workers, Local Union #4 will hold monthly recruiting events over the next year, the New York State Department of Labor announced Wednesday. The events will be held on the third Tuesday of each month, […]
Amid downsizing, Erie Community College holds tag sale of surplus South Campus items
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Due to declining enrollment, Erie Community College is in the process downsizing its South Campus. As 2 On Your Side has previously reported, this will result in a reduction of course offerings at the campus in Orchard Park as well as staff reductions. As well,...
wbfo.org
Home tests make tracking COVID harder. WNY health officials are turning to the sewers instead
While official testing numbers in Western New York for COVID-19 are running high, with 11.45% positivity on Wednesday, those figures are regarded as less reliable than they used to be. That's because more people are using home test kits and not all of them are reporting when they're positive. Instead,...
wnypapers.com
Mental Health Association, Niagara Falls Housing Authority collaborate on mental health support services
The Mental Health Association in Niagara County (MHA), in collaboration with the Niagara Falls Housing Authority, will offer mental health support services to NFHA residents. The agencies will be working together to support the behavioral health recovery, as well as physical health and wellness efforts of the residents, by providing experienced mental health staff who will work one-on-one with residents who may need, or want, additional support to help them better identify, manage and recover from mental health issues they may be dealing with.
Search efforts continue for missing Buffalo teen
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been two years since a 12-year-old boy from Buffalo went missing, now his parents are looking for change. Buffalo Police say Jaylen Griffin was last seen on Aug. 4, 2020. They say he went to a grocery store in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood and never returned home. And since then, Griffin's family and the community have been actively searching for him.
Toll increase takes effect at local border crossings
The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission confirms to 7 News that a $1 toll increase took effect on August 1.
Amherst Man Charged for Abducting His Own 4-Year-Old During Supervised Visit
AMHERST, NY -An Amherst man has been arrested and charged for abducting his own 4-year-old...
