ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

BPS offering transportation survey amid bus driver shortage

By Spectrum News Staff, Kelly Khatib
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

BPS provides update on transportation for upcoming school year

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, the Operation Sunrise Transportation Team discussed some of the strategies they're exploring to get students in Buffalo Public Schools to their classrooms. "We've identified a number of potential challenges that we are facing,” said John Gonzalez, associate superintendent of school leadership. “Some of them...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Buffalo, NY
Traffic
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Education
City
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

School districts still in need of new hires

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — As the number of days to the start of the school year decreases the need to fill vacant positions is increasing. With countless job postings in districts across Western New York, for teachers, bus aides, and everything in between, school leaders say hiring remains a challenge but they’re optimistic.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

University District residents protest opening of outpatient facility

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University Coalition of Block Clubs are sounding the alarm on the opening of the Hopewell Center in the Cleve-Hill plaza at 1461 Kensington Ave., which will provide outpatient treatment for opioid use disorder. Residents who organized a protest outside of the site Saturday say the...
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rural Niagara Transportation rebrands, introduces new bus routes

Rural Niagara Transportation is making it easier for people to get around Niagara County. The buses will soon have different routes and a new name. Rural Niagara Transportation will now be called Connect Niagara. Officials say the new routes will be more direct instead of the current routes, which are...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Starbucks United says worker fired due to union activity

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starbucks Workers United said Saturday that a 13-year worker at the store in Tonawanda was fired due to being a union leader. The union says that Starbucks claimed that Sam Amato was fired for closing the store lobby without permission from management, despite the fact the union says that were told […]
TONAWANDA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Transportation#Bus Driver#Buffalo Public Schools
2 On Your Side

Seneca-Babcock and Fruit Belt community organizations benefit from grant

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, to Buffalo organizations celebrated funding that allowed the expansion of services in two of the city's neighborhoods. Seneca-Babcock Community Association and Buffalo Adult & Teen Challenge were able to expanding programing an culinary offerings with grants from CARES (Community Alliance to Reach Empower and Sustain) Program at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County Fair introduces sensory friendly hours

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair has introduced some new accommodations for families with members who may not normally be able to go because they find the sights and sounds of the fair overwhelming. In addition to previously offered sensory kits, the fair is introducing a sensory room,...
HAMBURG, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda aquatics center closing on Monday

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center is closing next week for renovations. The work will start on Monday and run through Labor Day. Improvements include remodeling the gym, tearing out old locker rooms and building new bathrooms. Members can use the town’s outdoor pools while the work is being […]
TONAWANDA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
News 4 Buffalo

Insulation and Asbestos Workers holding recruiting events

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Looking for a job? The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Heat & Frost Insulators & Allied Workers, Local Union #4 will hold monthly recruiting events over the next year, the New York State Department of Labor announced Wednesday. The events will be held on the third Tuesday of each month, […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Mental Health Association, Niagara Falls Housing Authority collaborate on mental health support services

The Mental Health Association in Niagara County (MHA), in collaboration with the Niagara Falls Housing Authority, will offer mental health support services to NFHA residents. The agencies will be working together to support the behavioral health recovery, as well as physical health and wellness efforts of the residents, by providing experienced mental health staff who will work one-on-one with residents who may need, or want, additional support to help them better identify, manage and recover from mental health issues they may be dealing with.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Search efforts continue for missing Buffalo teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been two years since a 12-year-old boy from Buffalo went missing, now his parents are looking for change. Buffalo Police say Jaylen Griffin was last seen on Aug. 4, 2020. They say he went to a grocery store in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood and never returned home. And since then, Griffin's family and the community have been actively searching for him.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy