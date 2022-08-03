Read on www.actionnews5.com
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Lady A cancels Memphis show due to band member’s sobriety journey
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Country music group, Lady A is no longer coming to Memphis this month. Lady A announced the cancellation of its fall tour on Thursday to support the sobriety journey of band member Charles Kelley. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order […]
FedEx St. Jude Championship expected to boost Memphis economy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is about to score an economic hole in one. Tourism officials said the FedEx St. Jude Championship taking place in Memphis next week will boost a bottom line that’s already bouncing back nicely from the pandemic. If Memphis was a car,...
Eldridge fundraiser to help fund prosthesis surgery
Photo: Austin Eldridge, meeting with reporters following recovery from injuries when he struck by a vehicle in December 2021. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News file photo) There’s another fundraiser being planned for DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Austin Eldridge, who you may remember as the deputy severely injured trying to help a stranded motorist.
Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s a list of 5 things to do in the Mid-South this weekend!. Memphis Chicken and Beer Festival: This is the 4th Annual Memphis Chicken and Beer Festival. Tickets include admission, a souvenier tasting glass, over 90 different beverage samples and a portion of the benefits go to Merge Memphis. Food will be available for purchase.
Complex
Celebrate Black Barbecue with Kingsford’s Second Annual Preserve the Pit® Fellowship
In 2021, Kingsford made a commitment to furthering Black barbecue culture by launching its Preserve the Pit® fellowship program, an initiative that celebrates and fuels the future of Black barbecue through mentorship, storytelling and a financial investment. Kingsford highlighted three rising pitmasters and paired them with renowned barbecuists for advice and guidance on building their business and brand. This year, Kingsford continued its mission with six new chefs, and their respective mentors together, in the heart of Memphis, Tennessee for the biggest BBQ competition around: the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest during the Volunteer State’s Memphis in May festival.
Downtown shooting victim flags down officers for help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after Memphis police say they were flagged down by a shooting victim downtown at 5:26 p.m. on Saturday evening. The man was discovered at the intersection of Hernando Street and Vance Avenue. The known suspect fled on foot into a nearby wooded area, police say.
How you can help identify health disparities in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in working on their Community Health Needs Assessment to determine the most pressing needs in the community. Christina Underhill, director of program evaluation for Methodist Le Bonheur Community Outreach, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share how you can participate in the online survey.
Female pedestrian struck by gold Camry
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on 2300 block of Summer. At 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian crash on 2300 block of Summer. A gold Camry had struck the victim. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares 6 new spots
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about 6 new spots that opened their doors in July, including a new Asian bistro in the Crosstown neighborhood. Watch their full interview now in the video...
Pediatrician shares most common youth sports hazards & how to prevent injury
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It is a new school year and kids are already returning to organized sports. Dr. Christina Johns, one of the county’s top pediatric emergency care physicians, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about some of the most common youth sports hazards, along with what parents need to know to avoid injury and heatstroke.
Shooting victim shows up Alliance Healthcare, later dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was shot and pronounced dead after going to a healthcare facility for help. Officers were called to Alliance Healthcare on Whitney Avenue on Thursday afternoon where a woman had been shot. Police say the shooting did not happen at the facility, but they did...
Shots fired at employees inside Tennessee Taco Bell
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police have released pictures of a man they say fired several shots at employees inside a Taco Bell in Frayser, Tennessee. It happened around midnight on July 28 at the business in the 2100 block of Frayser Boulevard. Police said at least four workers were inside the business when a man […]
MPD hosts back-to-school backpack giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department hosted a Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sea Isle Park on 5250 Sea Isle Road. According to a release, MPD gave away 400 backpacks filled with school supplies for students. Although the event is open to the public, MPD said the students had […]
Fire sends one to hospital with burns, MFD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) is investigating a fire that left one woman injured. According to a release, firefighters responded to the 6800 block of Birch Run Lane for a fire just after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. When officials arrived, they found a one-story wood frame...
Woman charged after dead dogs found at East Memphis apartment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing charges after two dead dogs were found at an apartment she reportedly abandoned. The Memphis Animal Shelter reportedly contacted the Memphis Police Department on June 24 after two dead pit bulls were found at an apartment at Lynnfield Place in East Memphis. An officer with MAS told police […]
Slain Memphis pastor laid to rest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many people in the Shelby County community said their final goodbyes to a beloved Memphis-area pastor Wednesday morning at St. Paul United Methodist Church. On July 18, Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams was shot and killed in her driveway while being carjacked. The car was found hours...
BROAD DAYLIGHT! Motorist Injured in Carjacking at Collierville Kroger
DEVELOPING STORY: A motorist was injured during a carjacking in broad daylight at the Kroger gas station. The attack happened at the Houston Levee supermarket. Eyewitnesses tell KWAM NewsTalk Memphis the thugs rolled up on the woman as she was filling up her car. They allegedly slammed her hand in the door as they bolted from the crime scene.
Hot Air Balloon Festival Returning to Collierville
A hot air balloon festival will be returning to Collierville in the same location as last year but under a new name – Collierville Balloon Festival and new dates, Sept. 16–18. The non-profit organization, Collierville Balloon Festival, is hosting this community event. Proceeds from the festival will go...
Slow Down Memphis celebrates 1-year anniversary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been a year since the kickoff for the Slow Down Memphis campaign. One year ago, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) teamed up with Memphis Police and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to reduce speeding violations, interstate shootings, reckless driving, and all other illegal activity.
