ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Blakeview: New Orleans Jazz Orchestra will honor Oretha Castle Haley

The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, Aug. 13, will present a special concert honoring the legacy of civil rights activist Oretha Castle Haley. It takes place at the New Orleans Jazz Market, located on the Central City boulevard named for her. Born Oretha Castle in Oakland, Tennessee, in 1939,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
stmarynow.com

Two from H-T Diocese are finalists for prestigious award

The Rev. Simon Peter Engurait, vicar for Catholic charities in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux and pastor of St. Bridget Catholic Church in Schriever, and Karen David, Catholic Charities Board chair and interim chief administrative officer, have been chosen as one of the seven Lumen Christi finalists from a group of 40 nominees.
NOLA.com

New Orleans community leaders divided on affordable housing fix

Two new affordable housing developments are coming online in New Orleans, to address a critical shortage that has long vexed community leaders. It's a complex problem with no easy answers, according to The Times-Picayune Power Poll, which found key influencers divided on solutions. What is the best way to solve...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Education
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
NOLA.com

Meet the Queen of American Seafood, crowned Saturday in New Orleans

Shrimp sizzled, vegetables roasted and 14 chefs from across the United States chopped and scurried about their stations Saturday during the Great American Seafood Cook-off in New Orleans. Each of the culinary masters was given just 30 minutes to produce a seafood dish that would warrant a royal title. It...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KTBS

Louisiana Education superintendent lauds Florida-based Moms for Liberty group

(The Center Square) – The highest state official overseeing education in Louisiana is expressing overwhelming support for a parent-led movement in Florida. Dr. Cade Brumley, Louisiana’s State Superintendent of Education, sent a letter this week to Florida-based Moms for Liberty, a national advocacy group created to empower parents.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George W. Bush
Person
Norman Francis
clarionherald.org

Shanda Theriot, principal of Resurrection of Our Lord School. N.O.

Shanda Theriot, a native New Orleanian, is the new principal of Resurrection of Our Lord School in New Orleans. Theriot attended Corpus Christi School in New Orleans from prekindergarten to eighth grade and graduated from Xavier University Preparatory High School. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Sicilian Stories, New Orleans Style

Between 1880 and 1920 over four million Italians immigrated to the U.S., with the majority of Sicilians coming through the port of New Orleans. Their influence here can be found in the food and in the language where special words like niespuli and cucuzza proliferate. On this week's show, we survey those Sicilian connections to learn new things about this place we call home.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberty Bank
clarionherald.org

Good Shepherd School expands flock at second campus

Pictured above: Although their permanent location (in the modular building, pictured above) at 3601 Desire Parkway will not be ready until early 2023, classes for the inaugural class of kindergartners at The Good Shepherd School-Giving Hope Campus will begin Aug. 11 in a temporary space at 1839 Agriculture St. (Photo courtesy of The Good Shepherd School)
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Louisiana Illuminator

Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states

Frustrated workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, plan to go on strike Monday at three of the company’s largest locations in Louisiana, Mississippi and Virginia, to protest what they say are poor working conditions and unsafe COVID-19 policies. The call center workers, who handle the toll-free lines for the Medicare and […] The post Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Louisiana Workforce Commission launches free online training courses

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) is launching a program to provide free online training courses for people across the state. “The goal here is to take Louisianians from courses to careers,” Chris Fiore, LWC’s Public Information Director, told KNOE. LWC launched the “Tech Ready...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

New Orleans officials wrote, but didn't deliver pink slip to embattled former head of youth lockup

When Kyshun Webster was named director of New Orleans’ juvenile jail, questions swirled about his fitness for the job. Years earlier, Webster’s nonprofit education program for youngsters was flagged by federal auditors when nearly $1 million was unaccounted for. The audit also noted extravagant personal spending by Webster, who was paying himself a salary of $130,000 a year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy