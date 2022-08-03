Police officers in Mapleton shooting identified. Pro-life group opposes abortion clinic relocation. Schools implement CRT ban.

Read on www.wdayradionow.com
Group prays outside new local abortion clinic location
(Moorhead, MN) -- Demonstrators have followed a Moorhead abortion clinic across the river from Fargo. A small group gathered outside the new location of the Red River Women's Clinic Thursday to pray. The clinic plans to move into the space in the 300 block of Highway 75 North soon. The...
Red River Valley Bomb Squad speaks on past threats, safety procedures, and recovered "war souvenirs"
(Fargo, ND) -- The Red River Valley Bomb Squad spoke with WDAY Radio about the pressures they face and safety measures their organizations go through on each call. Red River Valley Bomb Squad Commander Tim Runcorn describes putting on the protective suit, and what it is like to walk head-on into dangerous scenarios.
Group aims to stop Fargo Abortion Clinic relocation
(Fargo, ND) -- A newly formed group in North Dakota is dedicated to stopping the move of the Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo across the Red River to Moorhead. The Pro-Life Action Ministries or PLAM says their options are limited legally but they are starting 40 days of prayer at the new site beginning Thursday. The site location has not been released for security purposes.
Fargo Police Department to host Academy Graduation and Swearing in Ceremony Monday
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department will celebrate the graduation of nearly two dozen recruits from the most recent Fargo Police Academy. The Graduation ceremony will take place at 10 a.m in the City Commission Chambers located within Fargo City Hall. Immediately following the graduation ceremony, a swearing in ceremony will take place for 15 graduates who are joining Fargo's Police Department. New officers will then begin patrol training following the two ceremonies.
Two overnight shootings being investigated by Fargo PD
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Fargo Police Department is investigating two shootings that took place overnight. FPD received a report, around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, that someone had been shot near 35th Avenue S and 33rd Street S. Authorities say the caller stated the parties involved had already left the...
Red River Valley SWAT: Local community support is bringing us "good resources"
(Fargo, ND) -- Red River Valley SWAT spoke with WDAY Radio about how the agency determines when they are deployed, the staff they have on call, and multiple other topics. West Fargo Police Sergeant and Red River Valley SWAT Team Leader Craig Danielson says the team is made from a combination of multiple departments from across our region. He says the wide variety of agencies bring many resouces to the department in return.
Holiday on University temporarily banned from serving food
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A health inspection was completed at the Holiday at 101 University Dr N after Fargo Cass Public Health received a complaint on August 4. In the report the inspector says they observed animal droppings and open food packages. There will be a follow-up on August 8th and as of now, they are not allowed to sell food or drinks.
UPDATE: Fargo Police find missing teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE (4:40 PM): Fargo Police say Kirra has been located and is safe. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fargo Police are asking your help finding a missing 17-year-old girl, last seen around 1:00 AM, August 5. Kirra Borden is described as 5′7″ with brown hair that is buzzed...
Officers in Cass County shooting identified
The Cass County Sheriff’s Department has identified the officers involved in a fatal shooting in Mapleton this week. Authorities say all were members of the Fargo Police Department. Sgt. Travis Moser is an 18-year member of the FPD…Detectives Josh Heller and Ryan Jasper have been with the department for...
Crime and fire report: 13 more We Fest incidents reported to emergency dispatchers on Aug. 4
12:28 a.m., at WE Fest, a 19-year-old man from Kindred, N.D., was cited for minor consumption. 2:04 a.m., at WE Fest, a caller reported a 29-year-old Minneapolis man was making threats to use a weapon. The individual will be held until sober. 2:41 a.m., at WE Fest, fight reported in...
Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services speak on need for volunteers, aid provided to region
(Fargo, ND) -- A local chapter of a nationwide organization shared what makes their services a necessary part of the recovery process following destructive events in our community. Volunteer Team Lead for Salvation Army Emergency Services Andrew Lynch spoke about the role they play within the community. They are "second...
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WARNS PUBLIC OF SCAM CALLS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to inform everyone of a scam that is circulating through the area. The caller identifies themselves as a grandson/son or granddaughter/daughter saying that they were involved in an accident and are going to jail or going to the hospital and need money. We have seen this scam in the past; however, it has become popular with bad guys again.
Moorhead neighborhood warning of armed burglar caught on camera
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead neighborhood is on edge after a doorbell camera caught an alleged burglar attempting to breaking into a home moments after busting out a vehicle window in the driveway. It happened in the early morning hours Thursday, Aug. 4 in the 1500 block...
Crime and fire report: Three WE Fest incidents reported; Detroit Lakes woman arrested in domestic dispute
8:59 a.m., near Meadow View Lane, Detroit Lakes, harassment. A caller said their neighbor continues to harass them verbally, with loud music and noisy equipment. 9:43 a.m., near mile marker 113 on County Road 37, Ponsford, a 17-year-old Grand Forks woman suffered a possible concussion after her vehicle collided with a semi-truck. Airbags deployed during the crash. She was transported to a hospital in Park Rapids for treatment.
Sanford Fargo receives honors based on stroke treatment methods
(Fargo, ND) -- Sanford Fargo has received the American Heart Association’s GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines – Stroke quality achievement award. The honor comes for the hospitals commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability. Sanford also received several other honors for timeliness in treating stroke and patients that also have type 2 diabetes.
$10M grant for FM workforce development. Burgum orders flags at half-staff. Lower local gas prices.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: New details tonight on a deadly officer involved shooting involving 4 Fargo police officers. A local pro-life group is opposing plans for a Fargo abortion clinic to relocate to Moorhead. North Dakota schools are implementing the law banning critical race theory.
Permanent jewelry has come to North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Permanent jewelry has been a popular concept recently and now, there is a jeweler who had started the business in North Dakota. ”It’s so simple but easy and meaningful and yeah,” said Chelsea Ktytor, permanent jewelry specialist at the Bracelet Bar. Chelsea...
Possible shots fired near Moorhead gas station
(Moorhead, MN) -- WDAY Radio is looking into reports of possible shots fired near the Holiday Gas Station off 11th street north in Moorhead late Tuesday night. Multiple people took to social media saying shots were fired in the area, just a few blocks from the County courthouse. We've reached...
North Dakota Ag related funds announce grants
(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota ag-related funds are announcing grants. Nodak Meats will receive 45-thousand dollars for equipment for its Steele custom meat plant from the Agricultural Diversification and Development Fund. South 40 Beef in Mott is getting 200-thousand for expansion, and the Tharaldson Ethanol Plant in Casselton will...
Moorhead police investigate ‘shot fired’ report
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead police are looking for information after officers responded to a call of a possible gunshot in the 1500 block of 11th St. N Tuesday night. Officers spoke with the person who made the report, but did not locate any victim of a crime and no one has come forward with additional information.
