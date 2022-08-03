Police officers in Mapleton shooting identified. Pro-life group opposes abortion clinic relocation. Schools implement CRT ban.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to inform everyone of a scam that is circulating through the area. The caller identifies themselves as a grandson/son or granddaughter/daughter saying that they were involved in an accident and are going to jail or going to the hospital and need money. We have seen this scam in the past; however, it has become popular with bad guys again.

POLK COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO