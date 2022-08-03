ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Man, woman convicted of role in Norfolk meth operation

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0murVq_0h3tin1a00

NORFOLK, Va. - A man and a woman were convicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court records, 61-year-old Vicente Andres and 51-year-old Margaret Sutton were convicted Tuesday on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, opening drug-involved premises, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, possession of firearms in relation to drug trafficking crimes, and being convicted felons in possession of firearms.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, they operated a meth house on Danwood Drive where they say they stored and sold meth and marijuana imported from Central California. Officials also say they possessed firearms too.

A search warrant was executed on April 21, 2021. It resulted in the recovery of about 10 pounds of pure meth, 10 pounds of marijuana, 3 firearms, and currency from the illegal sale of narcotics.

According to the evidence presented, Andres had used the premises as a base of his meth operations for several years, and that Sutton joined his meth operation in early 2021.

They both face a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, and a maximum of life in prison on the drug and gun charges when sentenced on December 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Woman and man shot on Giovanni Court at Aqueduct Apartments

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man and a woman were shot on Giovanni Court at the Aqueduct Apartments Saturday morning. According to a news release from Newport News Police, officers were called to the 13000 block of Giovanni Court around 10:15 a.m. When they arrived on the scene they found a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

2 Norfolk residents convicted of selling drugs out of 'meth house'

NORFOLK, Va. — Two people from Norfolk were just convicted of gun-related charges and conspiracy to sell meth and marijuana. The U.S. Attorney for this district, Jessica Aber, sent out a release about Vicente Andres, 61, and Margaret Sutton, 51, on Wednesday. Her office said Andres and Sutton ran a "meth house" on Danwood Drive.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
WTOP

Norfolk to crack down on nightclub violence after shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — A nightclub shooting that wounded four people appears to be the last straw for officials in Norfolk. The Virginian-Pilot reports that city officials say they will ask businesses from nightclubs to coffee shops to explain why they deserve the “privilege” of operating in the city’s entertainment district.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felons#Firearms#Methamphetamine#Central California#Marijuana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

65-year-old man arrested for York County bank robbery

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 65-yearold man from Newport News was arrested Friday for a bank robbery that happened at Wells Fargo Bank on June 17. The Sheriff’s office says John Robert Runnebohm was arrested Friday in Newport News after investigators received information he was at a McDonalds. He was arrested without incident.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia residents convicted of operating Norfolk ‘meth house’

NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — Two Norfolk residents are now behind bars after being convicted of several charges in connection to the operation of a “meth house” in the city, according to the Department of Justice. The release by the DOJ said 61-year-old Vicente Andres and 51-year-old Margaret Sutton “operated a meth house on Danwood Drive […]
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Attempt To Identify Shoplifting Suspect

On 07/21/2022, the Prince George County Police responded to the 5200 block of Oaklawn Boulevard for a shoplifting. On 07/21/2022 at approximately 7:50 PM, a suspect entered a store, stole an assortment of over-the-counter medications, and proceeded to leave the store without paying. The suspect is described as a black...
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
13News Now

Police chase in Suffolk ends in Gates County, NC

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly led Suffolk police on a chase across state lines into North Carolina, the Suffolk Police Department said. Shortly before 5 p.m. on August 3, Suffolk police said a call came in of a reckless driver in the 1100 block of Carolina Road. Officers located the driver on Whaleyville Boulevard and conducted a traffic stop.
SUFFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy