Wimberley, TX

Multiple homes evacuated due to wildland fire in Wimberley

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon, Andrew Schnitker
 3 days ago

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — Several homes were evacuated Wednesday evening as multiple firefighter crews responded to an “active wildland” fire in Wimberley.

Around 11 a.m., the Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire, being referred to as the Hermosa Fire, was an estimated 60 to 70 acres and 5% contained.

At 11:38 p.m., the Hays County Office of Emergency Management posted additional resources from the state will arrive Thursday morning to help suppress the fire.

Crews fighting several fires in Central Texas

The fire is in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and the Blanco River off FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road. Roadways may be closed in nearby areas, including Bluff View, Wimberley Fire Rescue said on Facebook.

Evacuations were issued within a one-mile radius of the River Mountain Ranch neighborhood. At least eight homes were mandated to evacuate, and 45 families voluntarily evacuated.

Pastor Scott Tidwell at First Baptist Church Wimberley said at least 24 people stayed overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, and a couple families stayed in RVs in front of the property. He said they are hopeful the families will get to return home Thursday.

Two homes caught on fire but were saved by firefighters. No injuries have been reported so far.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said crews will remain on scene throughout the night.

Fire Marshal Mark Wobus said the fire started at a construction site and appears to be accidental. He also also said the terrain is making fighting the fire difficult.

“It is 20 acres, but that is not one continuous fire,” he said. “The difficulty in the terrain, the fuels that we have that are burning here, a half acre in one area, another acre in another, and that’s what makes it very difficult for containment.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b2NXL_0h3ticJb00
    Hermosa Fire burning near Wimberley, Texas. (Photo: Hays County Office of Emergency Management)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ufW8u_0h3ticJb00
    Hermosa Fire burning near Wimberley, Texas. (Photo: Hays County Office of Emergency Management)
  • Hermosa Fire burning near Wimberley, Texas. (Photo: Hays County Office of Emergency Management)

Several wildfires broke out in Central Texas Tuesday.

  • Blue Bluff Fire: This fire flared back up Tuesday afternoon in Travis County. It’s near FM 973 and FM 969, according to the Austin Fire Department. The fire is estimated to have burned about 100 acres. The Texas A&M Forest Service tweeted at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday the fire was 45 acres and 95% contained.
  • Smoke Rider Fire: This fire is in Blanco County near the Hays County line. It’s at the corner of FM 165 and Los Colinas. As of 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, the fire had burned 800 acres and was at 60% containment.
  • Big Sky Fire: This fire is in Gillespie County near Eckert and Lower Crabapple roads. The Texas A&M forest Service at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday the fire burned 1,400 acres and was 50% contained.
