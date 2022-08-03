ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Traditional town hall Monday to focus on exclusionary zoning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville City Commissioner Cynthia Moore Chestnut (at large, Seat B) will host a traditional town hall meeting, “Everything You Want to Know About Single-Family (Exclusionary) Zoning.”. When: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. Where: Mount Pleasant UMC. 630 NW 2nd St. Joining Commissioner Chestnut in the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

August 9 Alachua County Commission Special Meeting and Regular Meeting

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission will conduct a Special Meeting – Open Board Discussion and their Regular Meeting on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The Special Meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Grace Knight Conference Room. The daytime portion of the Regular Meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. The evening portion of the meeting begins at 5 p.m. The Regular Meeting is held in the Jack Durrance Auditorium. These meetings are held at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville).
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville City Commission passes exclusionary zoning ordinances on first reading

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 to pass all three exclusionary zoning ordinances tonight on first reading, with Mayor Lauren Poe and Commissioners David Arreola, Adrian Hayes-Santos, and Reina Saco voting for the ordinances. The final vote was taken at 11:52 p.m. after over 100 people spoke at the meeting; about 85% of the people spoke against the ordinances.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Road and Traffic Impacts for August 5-12, 2022

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for August 5-12, 2022. Depot roundabout closure: The roundabout at South Main Street and Depot Avenue has had a stormwater pipe failure. In order to repair the pipe, the roads leading to the roundabout will be closed to northbound and eastbound traffic from Monday, Aug. 8-Friday, Aug. 19. Traffic will be detoured via Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Fourth Street.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Local Employer Honored for Inclusive Hiring Practices

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Santa Fe College announced that the Florida Center for Students with Unique Abilities (FCSUA) selected The Village at Gainesville as its 2022 Inclusive Employer Award winner. The Village was nominated by SF’s Project SAINT for its embrace and support of diverse employees including several graduates of the Project SAINT program. The award was presented during the 2022 Florida Post-Secondary Education Program Planning Institute in Orlando.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Using AI, UF startup companies boost ailing citrus industry

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – As news broke that Florida’s citrus industry ended this year’s growing season with its lowest production in eight decades, an unlikely union has formed between two University of Florida startup companies to help reverse the trend. By combining expertise in precision agriculture with leading-edge...
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Cade Museum and other businesses present the Wandering the Milky Way Planetary Partnership Scavenger Hunt

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Adventurous explorers are invited to participate in a unique city-wide scavenger hunt that is truly out of this world! The Cade Museum of Creativity and Invention is partnering with seven local businesses across Gainesville to help the public visualize the enormous scale of our Milky Way galaxy. The cosmic collaboration is a physical extension of the museum’s current exhibit, “Wandering the Milky Way,” which runs through January 2023.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for burglary after allegedly prowling around the same house multiple times

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Daniel Taylor Gordon, 41, was arrested Friday morning after surveillance camera photos posted on Facebook led to his identification. The victims reported that surveillance cameras at their home near the intersection of NW 8th Avenue and NW 18th Street showed a man arriving on a bicycle just after midnight on July 22. The camera showed the man parking his bicycle in the carport and turning off the lights on the bicycle, then looking at the surveillance camera, waving at the camera, and giving it a thumbs-up before walking out of its view.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

18-year-old arrested for armed robbery, carrying concealed firearm

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tequandre Jacarius Flowers, 18, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with armed robbery and carrying a concealed firearm after allegedly taking cash that the victim had borrowed from his mother to “look cool” on Instagram. According to a sworn complaint filed on July 16,...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Newberry man arrested for threatening another man with a machete

ALACHUA, Fla. – Earthy Donell Mobley, 40, of Newberry, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly threatening another man with a machete in Alachua. Mobley and another man were reportedly involved in a verbal disagreement inside Hitchcock’s in Alachua, where Mobley works. Mobley left in his vehicle, and the other man followed him; Mobley then reportedly returned to Hitchcock’s, and when he tried to get out of his vehicle, the other man reportedly blocked him from getting out, yelling at him and threatening to hurt him. Mobley reportedly felt threatened and grabbed a machete that was inside his vehicle, then pushed the other man out of the way with his hands and got out of his vehicle.
NEWBERRY, FL

