Read on alachuachronicle.com
Related
alachuachronicle.com
Traditional town hall Monday to focus on exclusionary zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville City Commissioner Cynthia Moore Chestnut (at large, Seat B) will host a traditional town hall meeting, “Everything You Want to Know About Single-Family (Exclusionary) Zoning.”. When: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. Where: Mount Pleasant UMC. 630 NW 2nd St. Joining Commissioner Chestnut in the...
alachuachronicle.com
August 9 Alachua County Commission Special Meeting and Regular Meeting
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission will conduct a Special Meeting – Open Board Discussion and their Regular Meeting on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The Special Meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Grace Knight Conference Room. The daytime portion of the Regular Meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. The evening portion of the meeting begins at 5 p.m. The Regular Meeting is held in the Jack Durrance Auditorium. These meetings are held at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville).
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville City Commission passes exclusionary zoning ordinances on first reading
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 to pass all three exclusionary zoning ordinances tonight on first reading, with Mayor Lauren Poe and Commissioners David Arreola, Adrian Hayes-Santos, and Reina Saco voting for the ordinances. The final vote was taken at 11:52 p.m. after over 100 people spoke at the meeting; about 85% of the people spoke against the ordinances.
alachuachronicle.com
Road and Traffic Impacts for August 5-12, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for August 5-12, 2022. Depot roundabout closure: The roundabout at South Main Street and Depot Avenue has had a stormwater pipe failure. In order to repair the pipe, the roads leading to the roundabout will be closed to northbound and eastbound traffic from Monday, Aug. 8-Friday, Aug. 19. Traffic will be detoured via Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Fourth Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alachuachronicle.com
Local Employer Honored for Inclusive Hiring Practices
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Santa Fe College announced that the Florida Center for Students with Unique Abilities (FCSUA) selected The Village at Gainesville as its 2022 Inclusive Employer Award winner. The Village was nominated by SF’s Project SAINT for its embrace and support of diverse employees including several graduates of the Project SAINT program. The award was presented during the 2022 Florida Post-Secondary Education Program Planning Institute in Orlando.
alachuachronicle.com
Marriott’s Residence Inn to hold Root Beer Float fundraiser this Saturday, August 6
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The international hotel company Marriott International, which originally started as a nine-seat A&W root beer stand, will be using root beer to give back to the community. On Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Marriott’s Residence Inn will host its first Root Beer Float Day...
alachuachronicle.com
Using AI, UF startup companies boost ailing citrus industry
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – As news broke that Florida’s citrus industry ended this year’s growing season with its lowest production in eight decades, an unlikely union has formed between two University of Florida startup companies to help reverse the trend. By combining expertise in precision agriculture with leading-edge...
alachuachronicle.com
Museum Nights: Block pARTy combines Florida Museum of Natural History, Harn Museum of Art, and Philips Center for Performing Arts in a single event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Don’t be tardy to the block party. The Florida Museum of Natural History, the Harn Museum of Art, and the Phillips Center for Performing Arts are collectively hosting a “Museum Nights: Block pARTy” event for the first time. This event will take place...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alachuachronicle.com
Cade Museum and other businesses present the Wandering the Milky Way Planetary Partnership Scavenger Hunt
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Adventurous explorers are invited to participate in a unique city-wide scavenger hunt that is truly out of this world! The Cade Museum of Creativity and Invention is partnering with seven local businesses across Gainesville to help the public visualize the enormous scale of our Milky Way galaxy. The cosmic collaboration is a physical extension of the museum’s current exhibit, “Wandering the Milky Way,” which runs through January 2023.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for burglary after allegedly prowling around the same house multiple times
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Daniel Taylor Gordon, 41, was arrested Friday morning after surveillance camera photos posted on Facebook led to his identification. The victims reported that surveillance cameras at their home near the intersection of NW 8th Avenue and NW 18th Street showed a man arriving on a bicycle just after midnight on July 22. The camera showed the man parking his bicycle in the carport and turning off the lights on the bicycle, then looking at the surveillance camera, waving at the camera, and giving it a thumbs-up before walking out of its view.
alachuachronicle.com
18-year-old arrested for armed robbery, carrying concealed firearm
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tequandre Jacarius Flowers, 18, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with armed robbery and carrying a concealed firearm after allegedly taking cash that the victim had borrowed from his mother to “look cool” on Instagram. According to a sworn complaint filed on July 16,...
alachuachronicle.com
Man recently released from prison arrested for attempting to steal a riding mower and tree climbing equipment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joseph Ander Holder, 30, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with burglary and grand theft after allegedly trying to steal a zero-turn riding mower and tree-climbing equipment from a tree service company. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call on SE Hawthorne Road at about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alachuachronicle.com
Newberry man arrested for threatening another man with a machete
ALACHUA, Fla. – Earthy Donell Mobley, 40, of Newberry, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly threatening another man with a machete in Alachua. Mobley and another man were reportedly involved in a verbal disagreement inside Hitchcock’s in Alachua, where Mobley works. Mobley left in his vehicle, and the other man followed him; Mobley then reportedly returned to Hitchcock’s, and when he tried to get out of his vehicle, the other man reportedly blocked him from getting out, yelling at him and threatening to hurt him. Mobley reportedly felt threatened and grabbed a machete that was inside his vehicle, then pushed the other man out of the way with his hands and got out of his vehicle.
alachuachronicle.com
Archer man arrested after allegedly snatching purse, running into woods in northeast Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Antonio Dewayne Price, 37, was arrested yesterday morning after allegedly snatching a purse in the Cedar Grove area of northeast Gainesville, then running into the woods to avoid capture. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a report of an armed robbery; the caller reportedly said...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested after driving at high speed in stolen car, damaging two other vehicles
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Quentin Neatedrick Black, 22, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly driving at high speeds along SW Williston Road in a stolen car. The stolen car crashed into two other cars, and the three occupants got out of the car and ran; Black was reportedly found hiding under a truck parked nearby.
alachuachronicle.com
FHP Trooper sustains minor injuries after hitting pickup truck that improperly turned in front of his patrol car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 44-year-old male Florida Highway Patrol Trooper from Gainesville sustained minor injuries today when his patrol car hit a pickup truck with a trailer that improperly made a U-turn in front of him. According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by...
Comments / 0