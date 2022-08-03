Flood warning ends, spotty rain, lots of dry time this weekend

Read on www.ksdk.com
Watch Drone Video of Massive Flooding in a St. Louis Suburb
St. Louis, Missouri can't seem to catch a break from the weather. Another round of thunderstorms going through the metro area has caused yet another scene of flash flooding showing a suburb underwater - again. KSDK out of St. Louis captured drone video of Rock Hill, Missouri which is a...
mymoinfo.com
National Weather Service On Rain And Drought
Thunder, lightnings and rain on stormy summer night. (St. Louis) After a hot and dry start to summer in southeast Missouri, things have turned around and it’s been very wet the last couple of weeks. Jon Carney is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. We asked him if this means that concerns over drought-like conditions have subsided.
Pics: Flash flooding in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Several inches of rain fell across the St. Louis area between last night and this morning. This caused creeks to rise and put some people’s cars and homes underwater. First responders were called out to rescue people from a flooded mobile home park. There is no more widespread, prolonged rain expected. […]
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Isolated showers, storms possible into the weekend
With a stalled-out frontal boundary south of the St. Louis metro area, thunderstorms could fire up with the heating of the day this weekend. Heavy rain possible.
LIVE: St. Louis forecast – More heavy rain and high winds tonight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A cold front will push out the heat and humidity in the St. Louis area this afternoon. Storms are expected to fire up to our north and then head south. Severe storms are possible with the main threat coming from strong downburst winds up to 60 mph and some localized flash flooding. There may be a little hail as well. The risk of tornadoes is quite low.
tncontentexchange.com
Heavy rain arrives in St. Louis. Severe thunderstorm warning issued.
ST. LOUIS — Days after St. Louis was hit with historic rainfall and widespread flooding, some areas may see up to 5 inches of rain on Wednesday afternoon and evening. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued just before 3:30 p.m. There is potential for damaging winds, and possibly localized...
Microburst and lightning caught on camera Wednesday night
ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 received some amazing photos from viewers Wednesday night. Rob Long was in Washington, Missouri. He took one of what meteorologists call a microburst. The storms also brought some intense lightning. There were some cloud-to-ground lightning bolts in Desloge in St. Francois County. Dylan Vogelsang captured that. As quickly as these powerful thunderstorms […]
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city. Over a month's worth of rain fell in less than 24 hours from late Wednesday through Thursday morning due to...
Storm Alert: Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain expected this evening, overnight
ST. LOUIS — Our severe weather threat is winding down this evening as the first line of storms is slowly working its way over to the Illinois side. If you're on the Missouri side or west of the storm line, your severe weather threat is over. The Illinois side...
Scattered tree damage from storms around St. Ann
After two rounds of heavy rain and flash flooding last week, another round of rain and severe weather is rolling through the St. Louis region.
Thousands lose power as storms roll through St. Louis
The high winds and heavy rain is toppling some trees and causing power outages.
tncontentexchange.com
Photos: Record rainfall again causes flash flooding in St. Louis region for third time in 10 days
Residents and businesses cleaned up again after another day of record-setting rainfall caused flash flooding in the metro area. Photos by Laurie Skrivan, Hillary Levin and David Carson / St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Watch Lightning Strike in St. Louis at 10,000 Frames-Per-Second
If you blink, you can miss a lightening strike. It's much easier to take in the awesome power of these sky bolts when it's slowed down to 10,000 frames-per-second which is what a photographer in St. Louis did yesterday as thunderstorms moved through the metro area. If you don't already...
August begins with excessive heat in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The beginning of August brings another round of excessive heat to the St. Louis area. After a relatively pleasant weekend with highs in the 80s, temperatures soared into the mid 90s Monday afternoon. Heat index values topped 105 degrees in many areas and will do so again Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.
Need flood recovery help? Here's where you can go this weekend
ST. LOUIS — Flood assistance continues in Missouri, despite some issues affecting flood victims. Long lines marked the event in University City on Thursday. On Wednesday in Florissant, rain fell upon the effort. If you need flood resource help, there are several more events coming up this weekend. Organizers...
KMOV
70 EB closed past Goodfellow
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Part of eastbound Interstate 70 is closed in St. Louis. MoDOT advised drivers that the highway is closed past Goodfellow and that drivers should use an alternate route. News 4 will continue to monitor the roadways during rush hour as rain moves through the area.
RV Park floods, elderly couple rescued during heavy rainfall in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Our 5 On Your Side crew documented flash flooding in Jefferson County Thursday morning as storms rolled through the bi-state. Emergency response crews were called for multiple water rescues in areas near Highway 141. Our reporter spoke with Philip Tracy, the owner of Covered Bridge...
KMOV
Thousands without power as storms move through area
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – There are thousands of power outages reported in the area as storms move through Wednesday afternoon. The number of outages started to go down as the evening moved on. As of 4:30 p.m., Ameren had reported 10,000 outages in the Metro East and 9,000 in...
St. Louis area flood assistance centers overwhelmed as hundreds seek resources
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of St. Louis area residents are in need of assistance after historic rain and flash flooding have damaged homes and businesses in the last two weeks. In order to help residents get as much help in one place, Multi-Agency Resource Centers, or MARCs, have...
Did you hear tornado sirens in the Metro East Tuesday morning? It was only a test
ST. LOUIS — People in the Metro East in Illinois near the St. Louis area may have heard a tornado siren Tuesday morning, but it was a regular test of the siren. There were strong storms in Clay and Effingham counties of Illinois to the north and east, but the storms were never tornadic.
5 On Your Side
