KBI executes search warrant at Wyandotte Unified Government

Read on www.wibw.com
Related
FBI Fugitive task force makes arrest in Kansas gas station killing
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park on Sunday have a suspect identified as 24-year-old Zarrell Finley of Kansas City in custody. Just before 4:30p.m. July 31, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station in the 8600 Block of College...
Police looking for this Topeka man
TOPEKA (KSNT)– Police are looking for a Topeka man in connection to an Aggravated Battery. At 10:55 p.m. on Aug. 4th, Topeka Police arrived at St. Francis Hospital in response to reports of an individual who suffered from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. After investigation, it was determined that this incident was tied to the […]
WIBW
Five arrested on meth, marijuana charges after SE Topeka search warrant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant in Southeast Topeka on Friday. The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, Aug. 5, members of the Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 300 block of SE Pinecrest Dr. related to an ongoing investigation.
KMBC.com
Sources: KBI investigating Unified Government purchasing card transactions in relation to search warrant
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KMBC 9 Investigates has learned the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into the use of county-issued purchasing cards in relation to a search warrant executed Wednesday at the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas. Three sources, who did not want to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NWOSU Says Campus Police Chief Is 'No Longer' Employed After Arrest In Kansas
Northwestern Oklahoma State University officials said its police chief is no longer employed at the school following an arrest in Kansas. According to WIBW in Topeka, Kansas, John Caviness was arrested Sunday in Wabaunsee County on child abuse, resisting arrest, aggravated battery and battery complaints. The station said Caviness was...
WIBW
Remains found in Lawrence identified as man missing after release from jail
Topeka Police identify teen found shot to death in South Topeka, two arrested. Topeka Police have identified the victim found shot to death in South Topeka on Friday night and have arrested two people as a result. First Friday hot. Updated: 19 hours ago. Lots of music performances and other...
WIBW
Use of search warrant in Unified Government investigation is bold and rare
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Missouri attorney who served as a federal prosecutor and judge says the search warrant served in the Unified Government is likely connected to a criminal investigation. The KBI sent out a news release Wednesday, saying only that they executed a search warrant and explaining...
More deputies needed at the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Department
The Wyandotte County Sheriff told the Board of Commissioners for Wyandotte County and Kansas City Thursday night his department needs more help.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Investigators execute search warrant at Unified Government headquarters
Investigators with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the headquarters of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.
WIBW
KS Supreme Court rules in favor of ousted KHP Superintendent
Remains found in Lawrence identified as man missing after release from jail. The human remains found in Lawrence in January have been identified as a man who had been listed as missing since just after his release from jail in July. Topeka Police identify teen found shot to death in...
WIBW
LPD introduces new safety tactic, increases patrols in areas with new students
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police have started a new safety tactic with increased patrols in areas with new students to educate new residents and prevent crime. The Lawrence Police Department says starting Saturday, Aug. 6, officers will be much more visible in the Oread neighborhood and and areas of downtown and will be available through most of October. However, residents should not worry.
WIBW
Topeka Police identify teen found shot to death in South Topeka, two arrested
Remains found in Lawrence identified as man missing after release from jail. The human remains found in Lawrence in January have been identified as a man who had been listed as missing since just after his release from jail in July. First Friday hot. Updated: 19 hours ago. Lots of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Topeka woman indicted for six-figure theft from property management company
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been indicted on accusations she stole more than $100,000 from a property management company. According to court documents obtained by 13 NEWS, Nicole Diane Negrete, 34, of Topeka, faces counts of Theft by Deception; $100,000 or more, Making False Information, and Unlawful Acts Concerning Computers. All three charges are felonies.
WIBW
LPD “confident” two church vandalism suspects identified
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police are “confident” they have identified two suspects in the case of two churches that had been vandalized with political messages. The Lawrence Police Department says on Monday, Aug. 1, - the day before elections - it was reported that two churches had been vandalized with political messages.
Victim identified in suspicious death ruled a homicide Saturday
The victim in a suspicious death in Kansas City that was ruled a homicide days later has been identified.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested following skid loader theft, stolen trailer found
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested in connection to a case involving a stolen skid steer and trailer. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Brian Ray Stevenson, 50, of Topeka was taken into custody Thursday, Aug. 4, for felony theft and possession of methamphetamine. Sheriff...
Suspect in Overland Park homicide arrested
According to police, a Kansas City, Missouri, man was arrested in the shooting death of a man in Overland Park, Kansas, on Sunday.
lawrencekstimes.com
Man found dead southeast of Lawrence in January had been released from jail, went missing
The man whose body was found southeast of Lawrence in January has been confirmed to be Guy Wayne Collins, 47, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a DNA confirmation from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Friday, according to a news release. Collins was released from...
Platte County Sheriff’s Office prepares for controversial FBI CCW information audit
The Platte County Sheriff is getting ready to welcome the FBI to town next week for a routine audit for the system that law enforcement use to track criminal justice information like fingerprints and criminal histories.
WIBW
Gunshot victim arrives at hospital overnight
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip arrived at St. Francis just before 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials say the injury was non-life threatening and believed to have happed in the 600 block of SW Roosevelt St. Topeka Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Comments / 0