ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate passes bill to help provide veterans affected by burn pits with health care, disability benefits

By Anna Wiernicki, Julianna Russ
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sYuI3_0h3tiBg600

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — A bill that would provide health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits won approval in the Senate late Tuesday.

The approval came after a brief stalemate over the measure infuriated advocates and inspired some to camp out outside of the Capitol. The veterans and advocates were camping out overnight for about a week, protesting the Senate to pass the bill.

After some back and forth between lawmakers, the bill finally cleared the upper chamber. The Honoring Our PACT Act passed 86 to 11.

The $280 billion package would no longer force veterans to prove their illness was caused by toxic exposures suffered in the military to get VA coverage.

The House passed the bill in July, but it stalled in the Senate after several Republicans demanded an amendment be added to ensure that the money in the package could not be spent on unrelated programs.

“What I’m trying to limit is the extent to which they can use a budgetary gimmick to reclassify spending so that they can go on an unrelated spending binge,” Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA).

Senator Toomey voted against the final bill, but Democrats were still able to secure enough Republican votes to push it through.

The bill now heads to the President’s desk, and President Biden has already said he plans to sign it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Who are the 11 senators who voted against the burn pits bill for veterans?

Only 11 senators, all Republicans, voted against the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honouring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, a bill which expanded healthcare coverage for veterans exposed to toxic burn pit fumes while overseas. The bill first passed the US House in June, and initially had majority support from both Democrats and Republicans. Before it reached the Senate, however, 25 Republicans switched sides, claiming the bill included unrelated spending and warned it could become a slush fund. Supporters of the bill, most prominently comedian Jon Stewart, went on the offensive on cable news shows and in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Veterans robbed of life-saving burn pits bill have a message for Republicans: ‘We’re not going away’

Last night, veterans, family members and advocates camped out on the steps of the US Capitol.They had been there since Thursday morning – just hours after a group of Republican lawmakers derailed a bill providing healthcare access to veterans suffering from toxic exposure to burn pits.And they’re not going to go away.“If the veterans during war don’t get to go home on recess or go on vacation then neither should those 25 senators,” Rosie Torres told The Independent on Friday morning from her position at the Capitol.“We’re not going to leave until we get a yes from all those senators...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Toomey
KXAN

Items that you didn’t know you could buy during Texas’ Sales Tax Holiday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas’ 23rd annual Sales Tax Holiday starts today and means that some purchases under $100 (in particular back-to-school items) are exempt from sales tax. While the sales tax rate has not changed since 1990, when it was raised to 6.25%, inflation certainly has — according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, $100 now as the buying power of $56.09 in June 1999, when the holiday began.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability Benefits#Health Care#Sen Pat Toomey#Republicans#Politics State#Politics Legislative#House#Democrats#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Senate passes burn pit bill a week after Republicans blocked legislation

The Senate passed legislation to provide health care to US military veterans who had been exposed to toxic burn pits less than a week after Republicans blocked the legislation many of them had previously supported.Every senator who caucuses with Democrats and many Republicans voted for the legislation, with only 11 senators voting against the bill. On Wednesday last week, 25 Republicans switched their vote on legislation they had previously supported when it had passed 84 to 14 in favour of the bill.Comedian and veterans’ activist Jon Stewart was emotional when watching the vote from the gallery with veterans and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Shelley Moore Capito hit her fellow West Virginian, Joe Manchin, for striking a climate and tax deal with Democrats this week: "It's not good for our state."

What happened: Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) told POLITICO on Thursday she was "very surprised" to see her fellow West Virginian, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, strike a climate and energy, tax and health care deal with Democrats this week, knocking it as "not good for our state." "I was surprised....
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Stalled U.S. Senate bill on veterans’ burn pit exposure could be revived this week

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate could be on track to advance a bill as soon as Tuesday that would provide veterans exposed to toxic substances overseas with health care and benefits, after a weekend in which outraged veterans camped out on the steps of the Capitol to protest a delay in the legislation. A Senate […] The post Stalled U.S. Senate bill on veterans’ burn pit exposure could be revived this week appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KXAN

KXAN

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy