Moore: Hope Scholarship’s present demise hurtful to families

Metro News
Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston to have special collection to support Kentucky flood relief
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Catholics across West Virginia and those in attendance at mass services the weekend of Aug. 13 and 14 will have a chance to give to support flooding relief efforts in Kentucky and parts of West Virginia. Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston Bishop Mark Brennan has approved a special...
Metro News
Teacher shortage ‘significant’ in WV as students prepare to head back to school
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Ongoing challenges specific to West Virginia are impacting pending teacher shortages in the state’s public school system as students get ready to head back to class this month. In 2021, the state Department of Education reported 1,196 teacher vacancies, but officials believe that number could...
Metro News
State BOE agenda says school chief Burch seeking transfer
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch may be on the move. The recently posted agenda for next Wednesday’s state Board of Education meeting has under personnel items: “Consideration of State Superintendent of Schools’ Request to Transfer from the Position of State Superintendent of Schools to Superintendent of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.”
Metro News
Dueling tax proposals important topic for municipal leaders during annual meeting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia Municipal League will wrap up its 53rd annual conference in Morgantown Friday and although the event included a variety of sessions, tax relief plans discussed by state lawmakers were a prominent part of conversations between municipal leaders. Municipal League President and Barboursville Mayor...
Metro News
West Virginians continue to help Kentucky flood victims
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the last week, WVRC Media and PR Plus Events have been cash and supplies for Backpacks for Disaster to help the flood ravaged residents of eastern Kentucky. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are scheduled to visit Kentucky Monday. Captain Gary Amburgey with...
Metro News
Putnam sheriff asks governor to use DEP to help remove abandoned, junk vehicles from property; Justice responds
WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton sent a letter to Gov. Jim Justice Friday asking for assistance in enforcement of a state law focusing on the removal of abandoned vehicles from public and private property. In his letter, Eggleton tells Justice that he’s learned since taking office...
Metro News
Health care groups offering clinics to Kentuckians impacted by flooding
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Multiple health care and community organizations will be in Knott County, Kentucky on Saturday to provide a free mobile clinics to people impacted by recent flooding. Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Marshall Health, Mountain Health Network and World Central Kitchen will have a clinic in the Hundman and...
Metro News
Pig barn will be off limits at State Fair following swine flu case in Jackson County
FAIRLEA, W.Va. — Changes will be made to pig exhibits at this year’s State Fair of West Virginia to protect the public from swine flu. State Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said on Thursday’s MetroNews “Talkline” the fair, which starts this time next week, will close off the swine barn after a person who attended the Jackson County Fair last week tested positive for swine flu.
Metro News
Active cases, hospitalizations rise in Friday’s DHHR COVID report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Active coronavirus cases in West Virginia jumped by nearly than 400 in Friday’s report from the state Department of Heath and Human Resources (DHHR). The agency confirmed 3,414 active cases in West Virginia, up from 3,036 active cases on Thursday. That total was been above 3,000 all week.
Metro News
Why West Virginia is Not Like Kansas on Abortion
The surprising outcome of the abortion vote in the Kansas Primary Election earlier this week has pro-choice advocates everywhere wondering the same thing: Do the results provide a “yellow-brick-road” pathway to wins for choice in other states, including West Virginia?. There are some notable parallels between Kansas and...
Metro News
Video, updates: Governor to provide pandemic update at 10:00 a.m.
We’ll provide updates here about how West Virginia is dealing with the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. State officials have directed members of the public to a landing page dedicated to information about coronavirus in West Virginia. Additional information can be found at CDC’s Situation Summary or at DHHR’s...
Metro News
WVRC Media, PR Plus Events collect relief supplies, cash for eastern Kentucky flood victims
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVRC Media and Morgantown-based PR Plus Events are collecting backpacks and supplies for flood victims in eastern Kentucky at the Greer Building on Earl Core Road or at 150 Clay Street. On WAJR’s “Talk of the Town” Thursday, Bridgeport resident Joe Kinzer said he has taken...
Metro News
Justice says LIV Golf tour coming to Greenbrier ‘would be a really good thing’
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice is in favor of the LIV Golf International series coming to The Greenbrier Resort for an event, a resort operated under the Justice-family’s Greenbrier Hotel Corp. Greg Norman, chief executive of the series, was on the grounds of the Greenbrier...
Metro News
NWS: Parts of northeast West Virginia receive flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston wasn’t the only area of West Virginia to receive flooding from Friday’s storm. The National Weather Service in Charleston told MetroNews on Saturday morning that flooding was also reported in parts of Randolph, Braxton, Upshur, Calhoun, Roane and Webster counties. “It looks like...
