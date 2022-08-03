Suspect Arrested for Brandishing Ghost Gun in Isla Vista

Read on www.edhat.com
Santa Barbara Edhat
Vehicle Pursuit in Orcutt
K9 track terminated, perimeter units released. Deputies have a booking photo from prior arrest of the suspect. Suspect described as male with dark complexion wearing a baseball cap, button up shirt, and blue jeans. ScannerAndrew Aug 06, 2022 07:13 PM. Requesting additional units for perimeter. ScannerAndrew Aug 06, 2022 07:13...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sheriff's Detectives Seize Drugs During Warrant Service
Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau have arrested a Santa Maria man and seized a large amount of various illegal drugs. On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m., detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 100-block of north Curryer Street. As a result of this warrant, detectives seized approximately 17,000 suspected counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills, 22.5 pounds of cannabis flower, 27 grams of MDMA or ecstasy, 218 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, three grams of cocaine and hundreds of acid tabs.
calcoastnews.com
Man sets mental health facility in Lompoc on fire with people inside
A man allegedly set a Lompoc mental health facility on fire on Tuesday while people were inside. Shortly before 12:45 p.m., the suspect was allegedly attempting to assault staff at a facility in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue. While officers were en route to the scene, they learned the suspect was also trying to set the building on fire, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Shed Fire in Goleta
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a shed fire Friday afternoon in Goleta. At 1:13 p.m., crews responded to the 5000 block of San Vicente Drive off Walnut Lane and discovered a 12x12 foot shed on fire in a residential backyard. Crews extinguished the shed and prevented it from spreading...
Central Coast youths accused of stealing Pride flags could be charged with hate crime
The two young adults are suspected of taking a rainbow flag from a local church and posting video of a burning Pride flag, among other acts.
L.A. Weekly
Faysal Hekmat Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 1 [Santa Barbara, CA]
Rider Dead after Motorcycle Accident near San Antonio Road. The accident happened 7:40 a.m., July 28th, along Highway 1 near San Antonio Road, per initial reports. According to Santa Barbara Police, the driver of a GMC Yukon SUV veered onto the southbound lanes, for reasons unknown, colliding head-on with a motorcyclist.
Lompoc will have its 18th Annual Police Cruise and car show
The Lompoc police cruise will make its return Friday from 5-8pm. The post Lompoc will have its 18th Annual Police Cruise and car show appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
L.A. Weekly
Raquel Zapata Dead, Angela Rose Cline Arrested after DUI Crash on West Ocean Avenue [Lompoc, CA]
42-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Accident near North M Street. The incident happened around 1:49 a.m., near the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue. According to Lompoc officials, a vehicle driven by Cline struck a woman as she was walking in the area. Cline then fled the scene without stopping to render aid to the victim.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrest catalytic converter theft suspects after pursuit
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested three people suspected of catalytic converter theft following a pursuit that ended in Ventura. The post Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrest catalytic converter theft suspects after pursuit appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Medical Emergency above Mission Canyon or Rattlesnake Canyon area.
The rumor mill at the trail head says it's someone that overheated. Late report as Ed wouldn't come up for awhile. Copter 3 just landed at Cottage about 15 ago. I lost the coords when copter landed. catwrangler Aug 06, 2022 01:11 PM. I know I overheat easily so I...
calcoastnews.com
Goleta man charged with molesting a child at his business
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives have arrested an elderly man for sexually abusing a child at his business in Goleta. The suspect, 79-year-old Samuel Camargo Reyes, who is also known as Samuel Reyes Camargo, is believed to have abused multiple victims at his unmarked office space located at the corner of Pine Avenue and Gaviota Street. Reyes has sold nutritional supplements at the location since about 2011, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Man Dies at Trancas Dog Park Tuesday
A man died Tuesday afternoon while watching his dog at the Trancas Dog Park. Initial reports suggest the man, believed to be in his 60s, died while visiting the park with his German shepherd. Witnesses said the man had been talking to other park goers just minutes before he apparently lost consciousness. Responding authorities declared […] The post Man Dies at Trancas Dog Park Tuesday appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Glen Annie Fire Grows to 30 Acres
Air Attack overhead is reporting the fire is approximately 30 acres. Crews are making good progress being made by ground and air, reports SBCFD spokesperson Mike Eliason. Firefighters are working the east flank of the fire and receiving air support from SBC Air Support Helicopter 3. As of 4:00 p.m....
Police identify pedestrian killed by suspected drunk driver in Lompoc
A pedestrian killed after being hit by a suspected drunk driver over the weekend in Lompoc has been identified as Raquel Zapata, 42.
L.A. Weekly
Nicole Lawson Dead, Daniel Zuzinec Arrested after DUI Collision on Painted Cave Road [Santa Barbara, CA]
45-Year-Old Woman Died after a Crash on Painted Cave Road north of Highway 154. The incident happened on July 30th, at around 10:00 p.m., when Zuzinec, driving under the influence, fatally struck Lawson on Painted Cave Road, just north of Highway 154. Officers arrived at the area and found Lawson...
Fire crews, aircraft fight vegetation fire in Goleta
A fire was first reported around 2:14 p.m., burning along N. Glen Annie Rd. in Goleta, within Los Padres National Forest.
El Desfile Historico – the Fiesta parade, entirely at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year
The 98th Old Spanish Days parade was entirely on Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara this year. There were 400 horses. The post El Desfile Historico – the Fiesta parade, entirely at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Motorcyclist Identified in Fatal Highway 1 Collision
Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The Coroner's Bureau is releasing the name of the decedent from the fatal traffic crash on 7/28/22 on Highway 1 near San Antonio Road in Lompoc. The decedent is 33-year-old Faysal Hekmat of Santa Maria. By the edhat staff. July 28, 2022.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Highway 101 Carpool Lane Project Video
The new carpool lanes between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara, largely funded from Senate Bill 1 and Measure A (the Santa Barbara County sales tax), are the first of their kind in the county. In this News Flash, Caltrans shares in the celebration, from the team that has worked on the...
