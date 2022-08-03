Suspect Arrested for Brandishing Ghost Gun in Isla Vista

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives have arrested an elderly man for sexually abusing a child at his business in Goleta. The suspect, 79-year-old Samuel Camargo Reyes, who is also known as Samuel Reyes Camargo, is believed to have abused multiple victims at his unmarked office space located at the corner of Pine Avenue and Gaviota Street. Reyes has sold nutritional supplements at the location since about 2011, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

GOLETA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO