ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas veteran celebrates passage of PACT Act, fought for language to be included

By Caitrin Assaf
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aHNFU_0h3ti03M00

MENA, Ark. – It’s been a journey more than a decade in the making: the fight to guarantee all U.S. veterans exposed to toxins receive their earned health care benefits.

It’s an uphill battle that ended with the passing of the federal PACT Act Tuesday night – with one key component coming out of an Arkansas effort.

The PACT Act made headlines for making sure burn pit exposure was a covered VA condition, a move that would protect thousands of young American veterans. But this bill also includes coverage for some Vietnam-era veterans who have been fighting for years to get the healthcare they need.

Senate reaches deal on bill for veterans with toxic exposure illnesses

For Mena veteran Bill Rhodes, it all started with six years of letters from the VA healthcare system – notices that he had been denied from benefits.

A 2017 KARK Working 4 You investigation uncovered Rhodes and hundreds of other Vietnam veterans were exposed to herbicides while serving in Thailand – but weren’t part of a list of locations eligible for claims.

The investigation drew the attention of lawmakers, and Rhode’s work earned a call from senator John Boozeman and congressman Bruce Westerman who promised to find a solution.

Now, five years later, there’s finally change with the passing of the PACT Act in support of veterans, now headed to President Biden’s desk.

Rhode’s advocacy led to inclusion in the PACT Act that lays out new presumptive locations for Vietnam war herbicide exposure – including all of Thailand.

Working 4 You: Vietnam-Era Vets Exposed & Ignored?

On the VA’s website, a notice on PACT Act changes has already been updated, including the conditions and language Rhodes fought so hard to validate.

“It’s something that I knew was the right thing,” Rhodes explained on the passing, “and so we had to keep going until we got something done. There were trying times, but you’ve got to look at the bright side and continue work.”

The act is now considered of the largest veteran’s bills in years and – along with his inclusion – Rhodes say this will make a world of difference for those who served.

“It’ll help from the numbers I see millions of veterans,” Rhodes said.

Web Extra: Timeline Leading Up to Agent Orange Bill

But even optimistic about its signing, Rhodes work isn’t done. He’s now turning his attention to the language used in VA coverage, explaining, “regulations, the law, does not mention or say anything about the difference between tactical and commercial herbicides,” with “tactical herbicide” a reason to deny coverage.

In addition, Rhodes says he’s also working to extend Agent Orange coverage to veterans who served in Okinawa and the Panama Canal zones, two additional groups still fighting for benefits.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 1

Related
KTLO

Governor: Arkansas is No. 1 pro-life state

Americans United for Life ranks Arkansas as the No. 1 pro-life state in the nation, and today I’d like to talk about a few of the organizations and people that give meaning to that designation. Arkansas is blessed with thousands of people who devote their lives to promoting and...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox40jackson.com

Arkansas attorney pleads guilty in role in defrauding farm programs

An Arkansas attorney has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to defraud two U.S. Department of Agriculture programs of about $11.5 million, according to court documents. Everett Martindale, 75, of Little Rock, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit fraud by acting as attorney for 192 people who...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mena, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
okwnews.com

“K”now “L”eflore “C”ounty “O”klahoma

Terry Joe Wiles wrote this for the Poteau High School Alumni Association's newspaper, The Static. He sent it to us so we could share it with our readers. If you are a PHS grad and don't get The Static, let me know and I'll get you info about subscribing. AM...
POTEAU, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Westerman
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, August 2

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, August 2, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Souter Farm, LLC, Pamela Kay Souter Shemas, 2367 Columbia Road 15, Magnolia filed 7/26/22. Ouachita. Jennifer's Hair Studio LLC, Jennifer Elliott, 520 Jefferson, Camden filed 7/26/22. Union. RCP Production, LLC,...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Vietnam Veterans#Vietnam War#Language#Politics State#Politics Legislative#American#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Country
Thailand
THV11

New anchor Faith Woodard to join THV11 evening team

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — THV11 announced this week that a new anchor has joined the evening team alongside Craig O’Neill, Rolly Hoyt, and Chief Meteorologist Tom Brannon. Faith Woodard, originally from Tampa, Fla., served most recently at CBS4 in the Rio Grande Valley in south Texas. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter at WBOC in Maryland and as a sideline reporter for SportsNet New York and Big East Digital Network. She studied at Georgetown University as well as the Columbia School of Journalism.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy