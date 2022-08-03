Volunteer dive team speaks with WDAY Radio on history of organization, role they play with first response, and more

Read on www.wdayradionow.com
Red River Valley SWAT: Local community support is bringing us "good resources"
(Fargo, ND) -- Red River Valley SWAT spoke with WDAY Radio about how the agency determines when they are deployed, the staff they have on call, and multiple other topics. West Fargo Police Sergeant and Red River Valley SWAT Team Leader Craig Danielson says the team is made from a combination of multiple departments from across our region. He says the wide variety of agencies bring many resouces to the department in return.
Lady A cancels several North Dakota performances, including Fargo show
(Fargo, ND) -- Lady A is canceling concerts in Fargo, Minot and Sioux Falls, as well as the rest of its 2022 Fall tour. A message from the band said that Charles Kelley would be working on his sobriety. "Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy,...
Group prays outside new local abortion clinic location
(Moorhead, MN) -- Demonstrators have followed a Moorhead abortion clinic across the river from Fargo. A small group gathered outside the new location of the Red River Women's Clinic Thursday to pray. The clinic plans to move into the space in the 300 block of Highway 75 North soon. The...
Detroit Lakes Mayor Matt Brenk welcomes We Fest's economic impact while touting city
(Fargo, ND) -- The Mayor of Detroit Lakes is welcoming and enjoying the economic impact of We Fest while also touting his city. "Well it's a great place to come and visit and when you come and visit you might as well decide to live here. It's just a fantastic place to live. We have a lot to offer here," said Matt Brenk, while appearing on "What's on Your Mind" on AM 1100 The Flag.
Fargo Police Department to host Academy Graduation and Swearing in Ceremony Monday
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department will celebrate the graduation of nearly two dozen recruits from the most recent Fargo Police Academy. The Graduation ceremony will take place at 10 a.m in the City Commission Chambers located within Fargo City Hall. Immediately following the graduation ceremony, a swearing in ceremony will take place for 15 graduates who are joining Fargo's Police Department. New officers will then begin patrol training following the two ceremonies.
Red River Valley Bomb Squad speaks on past threats, safety procedures, and recovered "war souvenirs"
(Fargo, ND) -- The Red River Valley Bomb Squad spoke with WDAY Radio about the pressures they face and safety measures their organizations go through on each call. Red River Valley Bomb Squad Commander Tim Runcorn describes putting on the protective suit, and what it is like to walk head-on into dangerous scenarios.
Group aims to stop Fargo Abortion Clinic relocation
(Fargo, ND) -- A newly formed group in North Dakota is dedicated to stopping the move of the Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo across the Red River to Moorhead. The Pro-Life Action Ministries or PLAM says their options are limited legally but they are starting 40 days of prayer at the new site beginning Thursday. The site location has not been released for security purposes.
Fargo School Board President joins WDAY Midday to speak on new role, working with new colleagues, and her future goals for the board
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo School Board's newest president joined WDAY Midday to give an update on new board positions, future school board operations, and more. Dr. Tracy Newman, Fargo's newest School Board President, began the conversation with her nomination to the position. She expressed her gratitude for not only the public but for her colleagues as well.
Volunteers stuffing six thousand backpacks with school supplies for children in need
(Fargo, ND) -- Six hundred volunteers are gathering at Scheels Arena in Fargo with a goal of filling more than six thousand backpacks with school supplies, all to be given away. "It's a need in our community. There are thousands of kids that don't have access to the resources they...
Sanford Fargo receives honors based on stroke treatment methods
(Fargo, ND) -- Sanford Fargo has received the American Heart Association’s GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines – Stroke quality achievement award. The honor comes for the hospitals commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability. Sanford also received several other honors for timeliness in treating stroke and patients that also have type 2 diabetes.
North Dakota Ag related funds announce grants
(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota ag-related funds are announcing grants. Nodak Meats will receive 45-thousand dollars for equipment for its Steele custom meat plant from the Agricultural Diversification and Development Fund. South 40 Beef in Mott is getting 200-thousand for expansion, and the Tharaldson Ethanol Plant in Casselton will...
Clay County pesticide collection process to begin in late August
(Clay County, MN) -- Empty agricultural pesticide containers will be collected at the Clay County Landfill in Hawley Monday, August 22nd through Friday, August 26th from 8:30am- 4:00pm each day. Officials say the containers must be triple rinsed, caps and labels must be removed, you must string the containers on...
Fargo Moorhead area grant intended for workforce training
(Fargo, ND) -- A nearly ten-million dollar grant is intended to fund workforce training in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The grant is part of the 500-million dollar Good Jobs Challenge funded by the American Rescue Plan. The grant process screened 500 applications to choose 32 winning projects. The Chamber president and...
8-04-22 Thursdays with Tony
Today's Guest - August 4th, 2022 - Dr. Jake Schmitz - Freedom Wellness Center. Hosted by former Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig. Every Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon, during “WDAY Midday.”. Tony tries to engage the people of Fargo and the neighbors in our region. Tony has never...
West Fargo restaurant catches fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo restaurant is damaged after a fire broke out late Saturday morning. The West Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 11:50 a.m, crews were dispatched to Spitfire Bar & Grill for a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, flames were visible from the roof of the building, above the commercial kitchen space. Crews quickly knocked down and contained the fire.
$10M grant for FM workforce development. Burgum orders flags at half-staff. Lower local gas prices.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: New details tonight on a deadly officer involved shooting involving 4 Fargo police officers. A local pro-life group is opposing plans for a Fargo abortion clinic to relocate to Moorhead. North Dakota schools are implementing the law banning critical race theory.
Gas prices drop to under four dollars a gallon in Fargo Moorhead
(Fargo, ND) -- Drivers in the Fargo-Moorhead metro area are seeing some relief at the pump. Gas has dropped below four-dollars a gallon at many stations in the area. Prices are well below the national average of four-16 a gallon. A record high of five-oh-one a gallon was set on June 14th.
MSUM Dragons Football Picked Ninth In The NSIC Preseason Coaches Poll
The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football’s preseason coaches poll has been announced. The Minnesota State University Moorhead Dragons are projected to finish tied for fourth in the North Division with the University of Mary and ninth overall in the conference. Bemidji State has been selected to win the North...
