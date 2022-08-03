Read on www.titusvilleherald.com
4 escaped inmates from Mississippi back in custody
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Four men who escaped from a Mississippi jail are back in custody nearly 24 hours after they escaped, authorities said Saturday. Captured Friday night at a gas station in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, were Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton as well as an accomplice, Louisiana State Police said. The fourth escapee, Landon Braudway, was arrested early Saturday northwest of Corinth near the Tennessee state line, WTVA-TV reported.
Exploring the practice of Cajun traiteurs -- faith healers
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — New Orleans resident Chuck Blamphin recently learned about Acadiana faith healers, or traiteurs, while searching for treatments for a friend with migraine headaches. As tends to happen online, one thing led to another, and he soon found himself reading about traiteurs. “I’m not surprised that...
White woman calls police on Black man standing at his home
SEATTLE (AP) — A white woman was recorded while calling police to report a Black man who was standing outside his home just south of Seattle in White Center. The woman, who is not identified, is seen talking on the phone with police dispatch after confronting Dayson Barnes, who is Black, The Seattle Times reported.
Coast Guard: 2 dead, 5 missing after migrant boat capsizes
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Two people died and five were missing after a boat believed to be carrying migrants attempting to enter the U.S. illegally capsized off the coast of the Florida Keys, the Coast Guard said. Eight people were rescued, the Coast Guard said in a news...
Gas prices drop again in NJ, around nation amid low demand
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dropped again in New Jersey and around the nation amid continued low demand and further declines in crude oil prices. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.33, down eight cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.20 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
