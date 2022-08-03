ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

West Texas gears up for a tax-free weekend

ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ktgT_0h3thlDv00

Odessa, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – It’s almost time for the Texas tax-free weekend, and local shoppers tell ABC Big 2 News there’s a big reason they’re especially excited to jump into those savings.

“Inflation is really bad, and it’s a great way to save a little bit of money,” said local dad Gregory Lopez.

With the National Retail Federation reporting that 84% of back-to-school shoppers are expected to see higher prices in 2022, Odessa’s Music City Mall is preparing for a packed tax-free weekend.

“We’ve got a great security staff here. You will notice an increase in officers this weekend. You won’t be able to turn a corner without seeing an officer, so everyone that’s coming out can feel safe,” said Music City Mall General Manager Greg Morgan.

Texas’s tax-free weekend doesn’t apply to everything however. It’s aimed at parents looking to save money on back-to-school items.

That includes clothing and footwear, backpacks, school supplies, calculators, lunch boxes, scissors, writing tablets, and more.

It does not include athletic clothing and gear, athletic bags, computers, textbooks, and briefcases.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

Odessa staple is making its way out to Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One Odessa restaurant is expanding and serving up the community out in Midland. Almost everyone in Odessa knows the restaurant’s curbside bistro and Chef Alejandro Barrientos. Recently though, the chef has brought his cooking back over to midland for the first time in years. Before...
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Odessa, TX
Sports
Odessa, TX
Government
Local
Texas Sports
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Astro Buds in Chaparral, just a mile from the Texas border, has only been operating for two weeks, but the amount of traffic coming in and out made it look like it's been around for a lot longer. They've already generated $15,000 in tax revenue for the state of New Mexico The post New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue appeared first on KVIA.
CHAPARRAL, NM
seminolesentinel.com

Pizza and a Verdict in Texas v. Ramirez

Just as court-provided pizza arrived for 12 jurors deliberating the state's case against Justin Ramirez at the Gaines County Courthouse on Tuesday, the jury arrived at a verdict that declared the Seminole resident not guilty of Assault With a Deadly Weapon. The jury was allowed to finish their lunch and depart after the verdict was read. Ramirez's day in court, however, was not over. In the days…
SEMINOLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Morgan
fox26houston.com

Rent in Texas: How much you need to make per hour to afford it

DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#Gears#Textbooks#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Music City Mall#Nexstar Media Inc
cbs7.com

CBS7 SPECIAL REPORT: The Long Road Back

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessan Tim Edgmon is recovering from a freak injury that caused him to be paralyzed from the neck down, temporarily. Edgmon was injured on Christmas eve 2021 in red river New Mexico. He slipped on the ice and immediately knew something was wrong. He was airlifted...
ODESSA, TX
Texas Monthly

Welcome, Critters: An Experts’ Guide to Wildscaping Your Texas Garden

There’s a reliable rhythm to growing things here in Texas: the wildflowers bloom before the tomatoes, the peppers before the figs. And just as predictable as a bluebonnet sighting in April or a completely crisp garden bed in July, something happens in between: perfect little fawns begin to find their footing in backyards across the state. It can be thrilling to behold, unless you’re a Texas gardener. This year, half a dozen deer took up residence at our backyard salad bar, the adults grazing on our sunflower and melon seedlings while their offspring snoozed and pranced nearby. Our vegetable plants were gone long before the heat had a chance to destroy them.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KXAN

$1.1 million grant awarded to help Central Texas children

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, through its Klaras Center for Families, was recently awarded $1.1 million by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC). The organization said in a press release on Thursday morning that this grant for the provision of child and adolescent mental health crisis […]
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy