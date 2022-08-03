ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

NHL

VGK to Host Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, September 19

VEGAS (August 5, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, August 5, that the team will host the 2022 VGK Golf Classic on Monday, September 19 at Bear's Best Las Vegas. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Las Vegas-based organizations through the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. Players and staff from the Golden Knights organization will take part in the event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas' Newest Attraction Goes Down the Rabbit Hole

When it comes to spectacular entertainment, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place to experience it than Las Vegas. Known for its playground of casinos, decadent buffets, and jewel-encrusted performances, it's a perfect vacation spot for those looking to lose themselves in the neon lights and enjoy some indulgences.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

LA favorite Randy’s Donuts sets opening date for first Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Iconic Southern California doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is expanding to Las Vegas this month. According to a news release, Randy’s Doughnuts, which has been featured in countless movies and television shows as one of Los Angeles’ most known landmarks, will open its first Las Vegas Valley location on Aug. 16.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Autoweek.com

Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch Back in Business after Heavy Flood

Monsoonal flooding hit much of the Southwest, flooding out the Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch in Pahrump, Nevada. Water and covered large portions of the track and support roads, and even affected many houses surrounding the racetrack property. Described as the worst flooding in 18 years at the track, amazingly, only...
PAHRUMP, NV
8 News Now

Ghostbar Ushers In New Era

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The return of the Ghostbar at Palms Casino resort is official. The legendary nightclub reopened its doors last night and JC Fernandez was high atop the 55th floor of the Palms to capture the moment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

9 Dog-Friendly Restaurants In Las Vegas

Las Vegas is full of expensive break-the-bank restaurants, mom and pop shops and small local eateries. Being a pet owner, the question that always comes up is, “Can I bring my dog?” Finding a restaurant that not only seats people but our furry companions can be troublesome. Vegas, Henderson and the other surrounding cities are very pet friendly with dog oriented parks and pet businesses catered just for dog owners.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Robb Report

Dinner for Whales: Inside the Epic, Exclusive Vegas Dining Series the Wynn Is Hosting This Fall

Click here to read the full article. A single seat at one of three Las Vegas wine pairing dinners this fall will cost $10,000, attendance is capped at 20 and only half the seats are for sale. But for the wine connoisseurs languishing on a years-long waiting list for bottles from Domain H. William Harlan, and Wynn Las Vegas devotees trying to milk their special connections for tough-to-get reservations at venues like Delilah, $10,000 is a bargain. Wynn and Harlan are joining forces to create three multi-course wine pairing dinners around the resort starting September 10, an event series that has been...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas baby now on transplant list in Southern California

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Franky and Esmeralda Garcia take life day by day as they deal with their eight-week-old daughter Amelia who needs a new heart. “Amelia has been listed on the transplant list,” Esmeralda recently told FOX5. She says Amelia has also been taken off oxygen support...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Food Beast

Las Vegas is Getting Its First 24/7 Bacon-Inspired Restaurant

In a city like Las Vegas, one can bet on indulging themselves in all types of food. So why has it taken so long for a restaurant that's dedicated strictly to bacon to pop up in Sin City? Just the thought of stumbling into an establishment at 4am just to gorge myself on nothing but bacon after a night of cashing in at the casino seems like an ideal time to spend in Vegas, right?
LAS VEGAS, NV
CelebrateSocializeExplore

Las Vegas’ iconic Ghostbar opens high above the Palms Casino Resort

Ghostbar, the beloved bar at Palms Casino Resort, has returned. On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, the Las Vegas nightlife icon reopened. Originally opening in 2001, this famous bar and lounge perched high atop the 55th floor made a spectacular return, welcoming guests back with a funk-filled countdown toast led by Sky Dee Miles and Cynthia Kiser Murphey. The stunning Las Vegas skyline views have always been the highlight, but Ghostbar will once again host Dee Miles’ sultry, soulful Midnight Skye show, which will feature a live band, sultry dancers and surprise guests. Newly reimagined Ghostbar is the city’s newest, most intimate ultra-lounge.
LAS VEGAS, NV
natureworldnews.com

Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona

After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
PHOENIX, AZ
lonelyplanet.com

This hotel is tempting remote workers to Vegas with discounted stays and luxury perks

If working from home has already gotten boring, MGM Resorts in Nevada has launched a new “work from Las Vegas” package in an attempt to lure in remote workers who are looking for a change of scenery. As fewer travelers are booking hotel stays because of the coronavirus pandemic, hotels are looking for non-traditional ways to bring in guests and recoup some of the money lost during lockdown.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Truck Driver Wins ‘Great U.S. Treasure Hunt” In Las Vegas

The first installment of “The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt” took place in Las Vegas this past Saturday, July 30th. According to the Great U.S. Treasure Hunt website, over one thousand Las Vegans registered for the event, but it was a truck driver from New Jersey who planned his route to make sure he was in Sin City for the event who was the first one to find the hidden coin.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

How you can go to Hawaii without leaving Pahrump

In just over a month’s time, Pioneer Territory Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) will be hosting its first in-person fundraiser since February of 2020 and residents have the chance to spend an evening reveling in Hawaiian-style fun while simultaneously generating much-needed funds to support the nonprofit’s mission. “I...
PAHRUMP, NV
jammin1057.com

Las Vegas Has A New Alcoholic Drink

Move over Mike’s Hard Lemonade, White Claws, and Bud Light Seltzers, there’s a new premixed canned beverage on the scene. An adult version of Mountain Dew containing 5% alcohol is being branded as “Hard Mtn Dew” and is now available in Las Vegas. Produced and owned...
LAS VEGAS, NV

