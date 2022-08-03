How Bridge Center for Hope helps those in crisis in EBR

Read on www.brproud.com
wbrz.com
East Baton Rouge schools helping families gather supplies before students head back to classrooms Monday
BATON ROUGE - Thousands of kids are counting down the last few hours of their summer break as school starts back up on Monday for students in East Baton Rouge Parish. But families say getting everything the students need does not come cheap. "She's growing, he is growing... I think...
theadvocate.com
Inflation has Baton Rouge consumers, stores reeling; 'it's just almost like a perfect storm'
Thrift stores have been close to Alecia McCray’s heart since she was a teenager. But with prices climbing for just about everything, McCray has found herself venturing into them more often these days. McCray, a 30-year-old florist from Baton Rouge, spent early Friday afternoon wandering up and down the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Should Ascension Parish ban kratom? Several commenters weigh in during meeting
The introduction of an ordinance to regulate the sale and use of kratom drew several commenters, both for and against, to the Ascension Parish Council meeting held Aug. 4 at the courthouse in Donaldsonville. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, kratom can be taken as a pill, crushed and...
brproud.com
Local church opens new disaster relief warehouse in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the last five years, the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) World Missions’ goal was to create a disaster relief hub. Clergymen and church organizers from all over the state came together for the dedication of the warehouse that will be used for disaster response.
Ascension Parish Council to consider possible ban on controversial drug Kratom
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Council introduced an ordinance during a meeting on Aug. 4 to regulate the sale and use of the controversial drug Kratom. According to the Department of Justice & Drug Enforcement Administration, Kratom is an herbal substance that can be taken as a pill, powder or brewed as a tea.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Driving off the dedicated teachers, Narcisse hurts children in Baton Rouge
What do you remember most about your kindergarten teacher? Mine, Mrs. O'Neil, had a warm and inviting classroom. At 37, I can still picture where my assigned seat was in her tidy classroom filled with colorful bulletin boards. When my son starts kindergarten Monday and embraces what is truly an...
theadvocate.com
Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing; this one helps formerly incarcerated women
A Baton Rouge thrift store that aids formerly incarcerated women is planning on closing its doors later this year. Connections for Life, located on Highland Road near Harding Street just north of LSU, will stay open for “a few months” as it liquidates before shutting down, said Karen Stagg, executive director of the eponymous nonprofit that runs the thrift store.
brproud.com
East Baton Rouge School District holds annual Back-to-School Bash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District holds its Back to School Bash to help students and parents prepare for this upcoming school year. Mark your calendars, the first day of school in East Baton Rouge Parish is Monday, Aug. 8. According to East Baton...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge raising the salary stakes for city-parish employees
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has proposed the first across-the-board pay raise for city-parish employees since 2015, plus additional raises for police following two pay bumps last year. Can Baton Rouge afford it?
brproud.com
Local home being remodeled burns overnight on Progress Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire around 4 a.m. on Friday, August 5. Firefighters arrived at a home in the 1200 block of Progress Rd. and went to work putting the fire out. The fire was extinguished as firefighters spent...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge area hosts several back-to-school giveaways this weekend
Local organizations and community leaders in Baton Rouge are kicking off the school year with back-to-school events featuring supply giveaways, musical entertainment, food and more. Here's a list of some upcoming community giveaways for this weekend:. Saturday, Aug. 6. 9 a.m. to noon. Where: 7361 Airline Highway. The Salvation Army...
brproud.com
DOTD informs drivers of school bus safety
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As the 2022-2023 school year sets to begin for East Baton Rouge Parish, DOTD has created a diagram for School Bus Safety Week. It is required by state law that vehicles must stop at least 30 feet behind the bus when loading and unloading. School buses come equipped with warning flash signals to alert drivers around them that the vehicle is preparing to stop.
brproud.com
Governor tours University Lakes restoration project as work begins
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The 32-million-dollar project to restore University Lakes has officially started. Governor John Bel Edwards took a visit to see the progress. “$32 million is in place. The work that you saw on University Lake is really preparatory work. They’re studying exactly the best way to do the restoration work. You know, exactly what the sediment looks like and how it’s going to perform,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.
wbrz.com
HOA hoping to net $800k to turn tennis courts into homes in BR neighborhood
BATON ROUGE – A quiet, upscale enclave is hoping to net nearly $1,000,000 by selling and possibly subdividing its tennis courts. The courts in the Walden subdivision were listed Friday for $800,000. According to a Realtor.com listing, the property is just shy of 1.5 acres and is a “huge opportunity” for someone to subdivide.
CAC speaks on the impact of drugs in homes
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Children’s Advocacy Center is encouraging folks to keep an eye out on their kids and watch what they are doing. Sometimes dangerous drugs come in a bottle from a pharmacy or even a family member. No one wants to hear that a child...
theadvocate.com
Letters: East Baton Rouge Parish and state have allowed roadside abode
If a vehicle were parked on the shoulder of a highway for a period of time, it would be tagged and towed to remove it as being a road hazard. East Baton Rouge Parish has allowed a person to take up residence on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 61, just north of Highway 964. It is right on the shoulder and not well seen at night.
brproud.com
Free haircuts, school uniforms to be given out in BR Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Metro Council District 5 is hosting a community event on August 7. Four barbershops will be giving free haircuts to students returning to school from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 3535 Riley Street. Backpacks and uniforms will also be handed out. The haircuts will be provided by House of Styles, Hip Hop Barbershop, Line 4 Line, and House of Cuts.
brproud.com
School supplies, uniforms to be given out at community event Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – District 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst and other local officials will host a back-to-school event Saturday. Back 2 School event organizers will give away free school supplies and uniforms. Families can also enjoy snowballs, inflatables, fishing, and basketball from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BREC’S North Sherwood Forest Community Park.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge school employees likely to get $3,000 Christmas check
Two weeks after agreeing to a $7,500 hiring bonus for new employees, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board gave an initial nod to opening up the checkbook for the rest of its employees with plans to cut an extra $3,000 check right before Christmas. It would be the third...
Recall Roundup: Aug. 5, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You may have to toss out some frozen foods and some bottles may not be safe for your baby. Check your freezer before dinner. Some frozen meals under the PF Chang’s name are being recalled. Conagra is recalling 100,000 pounds of PF Chang’s Home...
