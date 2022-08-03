ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

How Bridge Center for Hope helps those in crisis in EBR

By Vannia Joseph
brproud.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Local church opens new disaster relief warehouse in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the last five years, the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) World Missions’ goal was to create a disaster relief hub. Clergymen and church organizers from all over the state came together for the dedication of the warehouse that will be used for disaster response.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Health
County
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
City
Claiborne, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing; this one helps formerly incarcerated women

A Baton Rouge thrift store that aids formerly incarcerated women is planning on closing its doors later this year. Connections for Life, located on Highland Road near Harding Street just north of LSU, will stay open for “a few months” as it liquidates before shutting down, said Karen Stagg, executive director of the eponymous nonprofit that runs the thrift store.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

East Baton Rouge School District holds annual Back-to-School Bash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District holds its Back to School Bash to help students and parents prepare for this upcoming school year. Mark your calendars, the first day of school in East Baton Rouge Parish is Monday, Aug. 8. According to East Baton...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebr#Mental Health Issues#Overdose Deaths#Medicare
brproud.com

Local home being remodeled burns overnight on Progress Rd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire around 4 a.m. on Friday, August 5. Firefighters arrived at a home in the 1200 block of Progress Rd. and went to work putting the fire out. The fire was extinguished as firefighters spent...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge area hosts several back-to-school giveaways this weekend

Local organizations and community leaders in Baton Rouge are kicking off the school year with back-to-school events featuring supply giveaways, musical entertainment, food and more. Here's a list of some upcoming community giveaways for this weekend:. Saturday, Aug. 6. 9 a.m. to noon. Where: 7361 Airline Highway. The Salvation Army...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

DOTD informs drivers of school bus safety

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As the 2022-2023 school year sets to begin for East Baton Rouge Parish, DOTD has created a diagram for School Bus Safety Week. It is required by state law that vehicles must stop at least 30 feet behind the bus when loading and unloading. School buses come equipped with warning flash signals to alert drivers around them that the vehicle is preparing to stop.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
brproud.com

Governor tours University Lakes restoration project as work begins

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The 32-million-dollar project to restore University Lakes has officially started. Governor John Bel Edwards took a visit to see the progress. “$32 million is in place. The work that you saw on University Lake is really preparatory work. They’re studying exactly the best way to do the restoration work. You know, exactly what the sediment looks like and how it’s going to perform,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

HOA hoping to net $800k to turn tennis courts into homes in BR neighborhood

BATON ROUGE – A quiet, upscale enclave is hoping to net nearly $1,000,000 by selling and possibly subdividing its tennis courts. The courts in the Walden subdivision were listed Friday for $800,000. According to a Realtor.com listing, the property is just shy of 1.5 acres and is a “huge opportunity” for someone to subdivide.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CAC speaks on the impact of drugs in homes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Children’s Advocacy Center is encouraging folks to keep an eye out on their kids and watch what they are doing. Sometimes dangerous drugs come in a bottle from a pharmacy or even a family member. No one wants to hear that a child...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Free haircuts, school uniforms to be given out in BR Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Metro Council District 5 is hosting a community event on August 7. Four barbershops will be giving free haircuts to students returning to school from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 3535 Riley Street. Backpacks and uniforms will also be handed out. The haircuts will be provided by House of Styles, Hip Hop Barbershop, Line 4 Line, and House of Cuts.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

School supplies, uniforms to be given out at community event Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – District 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst and other local officials will host a back-to-school event Saturday. Back 2 School event organizers will give away free school supplies and uniforms. Families can also enjoy snowballs, inflatables, fishing, and basketball from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BREC’S North Sherwood Forest Community Park.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Recall Roundup: Aug. 5, 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You may have to toss out some frozen foods and some bottles may not be safe for your baby. Check your freezer before dinner. Some frozen meals under the PF Chang’s name are being recalled. Conagra is recalling 100,000 pounds of PF Chang’s Home...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy