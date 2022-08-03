How Bridge Center for Hope helps those in crisis in EBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The 32-million-dollar project to restore University Lakes has officially started. Governor John Bel Edwards took a visit to see the progress. “$32 million is in place. The work that you saw on University Lake is really preparatory work. They’re studying exactly the best way to do the restoration work. You know, exactly what the sediment looks like and how it’s going to perform,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO