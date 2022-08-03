Wounded veteran, family receives new home in Biloxi through the Military Warriors Support Foundation

Read on www.wlox.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
Wounded veteran and family receives new home in Biloxi
There’s not much topography on a football field. But that’s not stopping George County’s quest to get to the top. Bayou View gets new track at no cost to city thanks to PTA. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It took the school PTA only about a month...
WLOX
Wounded Warriors of Mississippi’s Patriot Ride finishes up in Jones Park
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Bikes took over Jones Park on Saturday for a good cause. The Wounded Warriors of Mississippi gathered on the coast for the end of their Patriot Ride. This year marks the 8th time the group has held the event. The ride helps raise awareness for the organization, which helps military veterans during and after their service.
WLOX
Pascagoula church holds Back-to-School Bash, provides children with school supplies
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Gethsemane Institutional Church of God in Christ held its Back-to-School Bash on Saturday. Church members came out to hand school supplies to students in the community to prepare them for the school year. Along with supplies, the bash had food and drinks. Organizers say this is...
WLOX
Family of beloved teacher Anna Logan grieve her loss, celebrate her life
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A tragic automobile accident Sunday evening took the life of a beloved 31-year-old Jackson County teacher, but left behind a legacy of love. The family of Anna Logan is grieving her loss but celebrating a life well lived. Anna’s life was all out and non-stop.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOX
Sea turtle nest discovered in Pass Christian
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - For the first time since 2018, a sea turtle has laid a nest on the mainland of Mississippi. The exciting discovery was spotted by Harrison County Sand Beach crews working just east of the Pass Christian Harbor. They called the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport, which quickly dispatched staff members to assess the site.
WLOX
With kids heading back to school, parents look to provide them a healthy lunch
Family of beloved teacher Anna Logan grieve her loss, celebrate her life. A tragic automobile accident Sunday evening took the life of a beloved 31-year-old Jackson County teacher, but left behind a legacy of love. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Several skilled coders graduated from the Mississippi Coding Academy on...
Picayune Item
Milkweed still a popular native perennial for Mississippi gardens
Assistant extension professor of landscape architecture with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Although it has been over seven years since The Crosby Arboretum first started receiving a steady barrage of questions from coastal gardeners seeking the best species of native milkweed (Asclepias) to benefit dwindling monarch butterfly population, we continue to get inquiries about Mississippi milkweed species, and sources for seed.
WLOX
GPS tracks banded eaglet thousands of miles
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Lots of people have been traveling this summer, but what about our feathered friends?. You might remember five months ago, WLOX was at the Mississippi Sandhill Crane Refuge with Mississippi State University and Mississippi Power for an eaglet banding project. They banded two eaglets, with one also carrying a a GPS device so they could track it’s movements and migratory patterns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOX
Biloxi Seafood Festival Contest - Official Promotion Rules
1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WLOX, LLC, 208 DeBuys Road, Biloxi, MS 39531 and The Biloxi Seafood Festival (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, September 5th and ends at 11:59pm on Tuesday September 6th. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
WLOX
More honors roll in for Pascagoula teen hero Corion Evans
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A split second decision, a heroic action, and now more accolades for Pascagoula High School Senior Corion Evans. You might remember, he helped save four people from drowning back on July 3rd at the I-10 boat ramp in Moss Point. First, he was given a proclamation...
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 5, 2022, that on August 3, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish.
WLOX
Picayune donates patrol car to Kentucky police after flooding
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - After parts of Eastern Kentucky were demolished by severe flooding last week, the City of Picayune and the Picayune Police Department are stepping up and doing what they can to help. The city is donating a 2011 Dodge Charger to the Whitesburg Police Department, an Eastern...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mississippi Press
Springs Cinema building demolished, leaving behind only memories
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- For two decades, there weren’t many decisions to be made for Ocean Springs residents on what to do on a Friday night. If the Greyhound football team was playing, you went to Greyhound Stadium. If not, you went to Springs Cinema. Perhaps both, given the...
WLOX
Gulf Coast student faces alleged bullying due to medical condition
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulf Coast mother and her daughter are pleading with parents to talk with their kids about bullying. This comes after a student says she was bullied relentlessly over a medical condition. Destiaine Gossage rarely gets to present herself to the world without ridicule. Punching her...
WLOX
Happening Now: First Friday in Moss Point
No, Tiger Stadium doesn’t have a full kitchen on its turf, but don’t be confused if you hear a little dessert talk on the sidelines. Family of beloved teacher Anna Logan grieve her loss, celebrate her life. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A tragic automobile accident Sunday evening...
WLOX
Harrison County Amateur Radio Emergency Services participates in simulated disaster drills
For the first time since 2018, a sea turtle has laid a nest on the mainland of Mississippi. Gethsemane Institutional Church of God in Christ held its Back-to-School Bash on Saturday. Wounded Warriors of Mississippi’s Patriot Ride finishes up in Jones Park. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Wounded...
WLOX
Harrison Central student in custody after carrying weapon on campus
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A 15-year-old student at Harrison Central High School was taken into custody Friday morning after bringing a loaded handgun on campus. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the school resource officer got a tip about the teen having a weapon around 9 a.m. Administration and the resource officer located the student on campus, searched him and found the weapon. Police took the student into custody by 9:03 a.m.
WLOX
Harrison Central student tells investigators he brought gun to school for “protection”
Several skilled coders graduated from the Mississippi Coding Academy on Friday, and after 11 months of training, they’ll all be heading into the job market. Family of beloved teacher Anna Logan grieve her loss, celebrate her life. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A tragic automobile accident Sunday evening took...
WLOX
‘Comeback Coolers’ send food, supplies to Kentucky flooding victims
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippians are once again using all their experience recovering from hurricanes to help a group of people who are in need right now- Kentucky flooding victims. People in and around Ocean Springs gathered Wednesday to pack “Comeback Coolers,” coolers filled with food, water, and...
WLOX
Moss Point community gathers at Riverfront Park for the last ‘First Friday’ event of the season
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Main Street of Moss Point hosted its last “First Friday” event of the season at Riverfront Park. Food truck, live music, and vendors set the scene for a fun filled Friday. The owner of Sugar Beans Café Lakelia Jones usually attends the event with her husband. They serve food in their mobile food truck.
Comments / 2