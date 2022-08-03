Read on www.sfgate.com
krcrtv.com
Lewiston Lake sees hottest day on record, breaks previous record set last year
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — Weather officials in the Lewiston Lake area of Trinity County recorded their hottest day on record this past week; breaking their previous record set in 2021. The US National Weather Services in Eureka said temperatures at the Trinity River Hatchery, near the dam on Lewiston...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Humboldt: Going Down!
A thunderstorm passed through Humboldt County last night, lighting up the dry terrain in the hills. Scroll down for real-time reports from “Unofficial,” a valued member of our “Scanner Traffic Indicates” corps. And find, below, video taken by friend of the LoCO Joel Rosser from his McKinleyville-area vantage.
lostcoastoutpost.com
SIX RIVERS FIRES: Saturday Morning Update From Humboldt OES
Evacuation warnings and orders remain in effect for areas east and south of Willow Creek as fire crews work to contain the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is made up of 11 fires around the Willow Creek area. The fires are burning in areas of steep terrain and dry conditions. The incident response is being managed by the United States Forest Service - Six Rivers National Forest. Today resources from CAL FIRE have been deployed to assist in the firefighting efforts.
North Coast Journal
Lightning Sparks Numerous Fires Around Willow Creek
An overnight lightning storm sparked numerous fires near Willow Creek and a variety of agencies are responding this morning, trying get a handle on the blazes before they spread. The U.S. Forest Service reported that lightning strikes started eight new fires in Six Rivers National Forest early this morning. Information...
Willow Creek Wildfire Advisory caused by lightning strikes
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM)- Residents in the Willow Creek area are under what emergency management officials tonight are calling a Wildfire Advisory. It comes after lightning strikes overnight here in Humboldt County — None of the fires are threatening structures at this point. But the Humboldt Office of Emergency services says the ‘Wildfire Advisory’ means residents […] The post Willow Creek Wildfire Advisory caused by lightning strikes appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
actionnewsnow.com
Multiple lightning caused fires still burning in Trinity and Humboldt counties
SIX RIVERS NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. 4:46 P.M. UPDATE - Multiple lightning-caused fires are still burning in the Six Rivers National Forest, in the Trinity and Humboldt County areas, according to the USFS. Two of the fires, the Charlie and Prairie Fires, have both been contained. The Bravo and Campbell Fires...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services Issues an Advisory to Willow Creek Area After Multiple Fires
Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services tweeted,. ADVISORY: Due to #wildfire activity, the @HumCoSO is issuing an ADVISORY for the Willow Creek area. There are no evacuation orders or warnings at this time. Please open locked gates for fire personnel access and be ready to go at a moment’s notice. tinyurl.com/5d2eyd4e.
kymkemp.com
Evacuation Orders Issued for Residents east of Willow Creek by HCSO and Evacuation Warnings Issued for Residents Near Salyer by TCSO
Video by Nicholas Holliday taken before 3:30 of the Oak Fire on Oak Knob. ******NEW ORDERS/EVACUATIONS ISSUED at 7:36 p.m. Click this link for more recent information: Evacuation Orders and Warnings Expand as of 7:36 p.m. for Residents of the Willow Creek Area********************. ________________________________________________. Multiple lightning fires are burning across...
krcrtv.com
Updates on the Yeti Fire and Alex Fire
REDDING, Calif. — An update on both the Yeti and Alex fire, good progress has been made on the Yeti Fire in the last few days. Overnight, firefighters used an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) to bring fire down to the river along the northern perimeter of the fire. That operation went very well, and crews today will continue to monitor for spots as vegetation is consumed. Two spots were detected yesterday between the river and Highway 96. Crews worked quickly to extinguish those spots, and the fire remains on the south side of the river.
actionnewsnow.com
Fire forcing an evacuation warning in the area of Salyer in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters are heading to an active fire in the area of Salyer in Trinity County. This fire is north of Highway 299 West near the county line. Right now there is an evacuation warning for people living in Salyer. Be prepared if the flames spread even...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 12:54 p.m.: Six Rivers NF Lists More Fires] Lightning Storm Peppers Northern Humboldt, Multiple Fires Reported
Throughout the early morning hours today (August 5), lightning flashed in northern Humboldt–particularly near Willow Creek and Hoopa. Basho Watson Parks, a member of the Willow Creek Fire Safe Council, has been up since early this morning reporting on the resulting fires on the Willow Creek, CA Bulletin Board on Facebook.
krcrtv.com
PG&E responds to recent power outages as EPSS-enabled circuit shutoffs
REDDING, Calif. — PG&E customers in the Northstate have been experiencing an alarming number of power outages this week alone. Communities have seen outages in areas like Shingletown, Cottonwood, Red Bluff, and Anderson. In total, roughly over 4,000 customers have been impacted. PG&E says the outages involve Enhanced Powerline...
happycampnews.com
Thank you for Firefighters on the McKinney Fire, Yeti Complex and other local Fires!
Things are really busy around Happy Camp these days! Warnings were given for Happy Camp Friday to be prepared in case evacuation of the town is necessary. Fires begun this week have already claimed four lives, and we want all our Klamath Neighbors and all the Firefighters and other workers SAFE!!
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Sheriff’s Department Issues Evacuation Orders For Areas Near Salyer
Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office an EVACUATION ORDER is being issued for the following areas; Salyer Loop down to the bridge at Highway 299, Salyer Heights, Orchard Lane, and Campbell Ridge Road. Please use caution while evacuating, safety personnel and vehicles will be in the area…Evacuation Center is at Trinity Valley Elementary School 730 N Highway 96 Willow Creek, CA 95573.
kymkemp.com
Gunshot Victim Traveling West Along Hwy 299 Assisted by Several Local Agencies
A gunshot victim traveling in a car on Hwy 299 was located and taken to the hospital late this morning. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “[J]ust after 11 a.m. today, the Sheriff’s Office received the report of a blue sedan traveling through the Willow Creek area carrying a possible gunshot victim.”
actionnewsnow.com
Power outage affecting nearly 120 PG&E customers in Shasta, Tehama counties
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 12:11 P.M. UPDATE - Nearly 120 PG&E customers remain without power in Shasta and Tehama counties on Thursday afternoon. The power outage was reported just before 9:50 a.m. As of noon, it was affecting 119 customers. The outage cut power to 544 customers when it was first...
actionnewsnow.com
One-way traffic controls in Trinity County after motorcycle, big rig crash
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. 4:15 P.M. UPDATE - Highway 299 is now under one-way traffic control after a big rig and motorcycle crashed in Trinity County, according to Caltrans. Caltrans said the crash was east of Douglas City. The CHP Trinity-River said its officers are at the scene. The highway was...
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE: Peter Fire caused by improperly discarded smoking materials
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE officers said the Peter Fire was started by improperly discarded smoking materials. The Peter Fire burned 304 acres and destroyed 16 buildings after it broke out on July 14 west of Anderson. It started in the area of Peter Pan Gulch Road and forced...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman dies in Thursday’s motorcycle vs. big rig crash on Highway 299
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old woman from Lewiston died in a motorcycle vs. big rig crash on Highway 299 on Thursday, according to the CHP. The crash happened at about 3:15 p.m. west of Indian Creek Lodge, which is east of Douglas City. A CHP officer who was on...
