Trinity County, CA

lostcoastoutpost.com

Humboldt: Going Down!

A thunderstorm passed through Humboldt County last night, lighting up the dry terrain in the hills. Scroll down for real-time reports from “Unofficial,” a valued member of our “Scanner Traffic Indicates” corps. And find, below, video taken by friend of the LoCO Joel Rosser from his McKinleyville-area vantage.
lostcoastoutpost.com

SIX RIVERS FIRES: Saturday Morning Update From Humboldt OES

Evacuation warnings and orders remain in effect for areas east and south of Willow Creek as fire crews work to contain the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is made up of 11 fires around the Willow Creek area. The fires are burning in areas of steep terrain and dry conditions. The incident response is being managed by the United States Forest Service - Six Rivers National Forest. Today resources from CAL FIRE have been deployed to assist in the firefighting efforts.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Lightning Sparks Numerous Fires Around Willow Creek

An overnight lightning storm sparked numerous fires near Willow Creek and a variety of agencies are responding this morning, trying get a handle on the blazes before they spread. The U.S. Forest Service reported that lightning strikes started eight new fires in Six Rivers National Forest early this morning. Information...
WILLOW CREEK, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Willow Creek Wildfire Advisory caused by lightning strikes

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM)- Residents in the Willow Creek area are under what emergency management officials tonight are calling a Wildfire Advisory. It comes after lightning strikes overnight here in Humboldt County — None of the fires are threatening structures at this point. But the Humboldt Office of Emergency services says the ‘Wildfire Advisory’ means residents […] The post Willow Creek Wildfire Advisory caused by lightning strikes appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Multiple lightning caused fires still burning in Trinity and Humboldt counties

SIX RIVERS NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. 4:46 P.M. UPDATE - Multiple lightning-caused fires are still burning in the Six Rivers National Forest, in the Trinity and Humboldt County areas, according to the USFS. Two of the fires, the Charlie and Prairie Fires, have both been contained. The Bravo and Campbell Fires...
kymkemp.com

Evacuation Orders Issued for Residents east of Willow Creek by HCSO and Evacuation Warnings Issued for Residents Near Salyer by TCSO

Video by Nicholas Holliday taken before 3:30 of the Oak Fire on Oak Knob. ******NEW ORDERS/EVACUATIONS ISSUED at 7:36 p.m. Click this link for more recent information: Evacuation Orders and Warnings Expand as of 7:36 p.m. for Residents of the Willow Creek Area********************. ________________________________________________. Multiple lightning fires are burning across...
WILLOW CREEK, CA
krcrtv.com

Updates on the Yeti Fire and Alex Fire

REDDING, Calif. — An update on both the Yeti and Alex fire, good progress has been made on the Yeti Fire in the last few days. Overnight, firefighters used an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) to bring fire down to the river along the northern perimeter of the fire. That operation went very well, and crews today will continue to monitor for spots as vegetation is consumed. Two spots were detected yesterday between the river and Highway 96. Crews worked quickly to extinguish those spots, and the fire remains on the south side of the river.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

PG&E responds to recent power outages as EPSS-enabled circuit shutoffs

REDDING, Calif. — PG&E customers in the Northstate have been experiencing an alarming number of power outages this week alone. Communities have seen outages in areas like Shingletown, Cottonwood, Red Bluff, and Anderson. In total, roughly over 4,000 customers have been impacted. PG&E says the outages involve Enhanced Powerline...
SHINGLETOWN, CA
kymkemp.com

Trinity County Sheriff’s Department Issues Evacuation Orders For Areas Near Salyer

Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office an EVACUATION ORDER is being issued for the following areas; Salyer Loop down to the bridge at Highway 299, Salyer Heights, Orchard Lane, and Campbell Ridge Road. Please use caution while evacuating, safety personnel and vehicles will be in the area…Evacuation Center is at Trinity Valley Elementary School 730 N Highway 96 Willow Creek, CA 95573.
SALYER, CA
kymkemp.com

Gunshot Victim Traveling West Along Hwy 299 Assisted by Several Local Agencies

A gunshot victim traveling in a car on Hwy 299 was located and taken to the hospital late this morning. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “[J]ust after 11 a.m. today, the Sheriff’s Office received the report of a blue sedan traveling through the Willow Creek area carrying a possible gunshot victim.”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
