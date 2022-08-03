COCC Public Health Program introduces peer support training to region

Read on ktvz.com
Three generations of family win blue ribbons at Deschutes County Fair
Three generations of family win blue ribbons at Deschutes County Fair

The Martin family has been participating in county fairs for more than a decade, and at this year's Deschutes County Fair, a mother, daughter and granddaughter all took home blue ribbons.
State funds 19 new affordable owner-occupied homes in SE Bend, start of 95-unit development
Oregon’s Housing Stability Council awarded Woodhaven Community Housing more than $1.9 million on Friday as part of their 2022 LIFT Homeownership funding allocation for 19 deed-restricted, affordable owner-occupied housing units in southeast Bend, the start of a planned 95-unit development. The post State funds 19 new affordable owner-occupied homes in SE Bend, start of 95-unit development appeared first on KTVZ.
Voters in Jefferson County to decide on psilocybin
Madras, Culver and Jefferson County all move to put a permanent ban on the ballot Voters in Jefferson County and in the cities of Madras and Culver will vote in November whether they want psilocybin production and retail in their communities. Jefferson County Commissioners voted before an empty audience to put an ordinance banning psilocybin on the November ballot at their July 27 meeting. "I'm surprised no one showed up to comment," said Commissioner Kelly Simmelink. "I've been approached by several people and for interviews on this issue." Because no one gave testimony, commissioners opted to forego a second hearing...
Pregnancy Resource Centers of C.O. partners with Shell Stop and Go for ‘The Giving Pump’ fundraiser
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Pregnancy Resource Centers of Central Oregon is proud to partner with Shell Stop and Go for the Shell USA “The Giving Pump” as part of its Force For Good initiative to drive positive change in local communities by giving back. Starting Friday and...
USFS issues decision on 6-mile paved path from Knott Road in Bend to Lava Lands Visitor Center
The Deschutes National Forest said this week it has issued its environmental assessment and draft decision notice for a final objection period for a planned 6.1-mile paved path from Knott Road in southern Bend to the Lava Lands Visitor Center. The post USFS issues decision on 6-mile paved path from Knott Road in Bend to Lava Lands Visitor Center appeared first on KTVZ.
Big, new firefighting bucket being tested in Bend
New wildfire-fighting equipment is being tested in Bend. Kawak Aviation is developing a new high-tech helicopter bucket. Their Cascade bucket will be the largest firefighting bucket built in North America, holding more than 2,000 gallons of water.
Bend Plans To Ban Pet Store Animal Sales
BEND, OR -- Bend City Council appears ready to ban the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at pet stores. Councilor Megan Perkins says she proposed the ordinance after hearing repeatedly from a group concerned about puppy mills, "We’re sort of doing two things. One, is making a statement that Bend doesn’t want to see these types of pets from these irresponsible breeders in our stores and in our community. And, second, we want to encourage, as a community, that we should all be supporting our rescue organizations." She tells KBND News, "So far, there are no pet stores in Bend that are selling dogs, kittens and bunnies from these puppy mills. We’re just putting this ordinance through that would just say that this is not something we want to see in the future."
Cedar Creek Fire brings serious smoke to Bend for first time this summer
A fast-growing new wildfire in rugged, hard-to-access terrain on the Willamette National Forest 18 miles east of Oakridge was growing fast -- 500 acres at last report -- and sending smoke over the mountains and into the Bend area Wednesday afternoon, Central Oregon fire officials confirmed. The post Cedar Creek Fire brings serious smoke to Bend for first time this summer appeared first on KTVZ.
2 children who went missing from Bend found
Two children who went missing from Bend have been found, according to Oregon child welfare officials Thursday. 13-month-old Nova Millsap and 2-month-old Artimay Millsap went missing on July 7. They were found Thursday. No other details about how they were found have been released. At the time they disappeared, the...
New Destination Coming To RDM
REDMOND, OR -- A new destination for the Redmond Airport was announced Thursday morning. Avelo Airlines, a low-cost boutique start-up, will offer direct flights to and from Palm Springs, beginning in the fall. Avelo's Jim Olson tells KBND News there has been a lot of demand for the non-stop flight,...
Pet Pals: Hope for a lifelong home
Hope is a young kitty full of love! She was up for adoption at First Friday in downtown Bend, but even if she was fortunately adopted, there are plenty other kitties needing a new home, waiting at the Humane Society of Central Oregon.
Furry Friends: We’re introducing you to Betty!
Betty is a high energy 5-year-old Yorkie who loves to be the Queen of the house. She is active and social with both kids and strangers, but needs to be the only pet. She would love for you to meet her at BrightSide Animal Center in Redmond.
Oktoberfest returns to downtown Bend, teams up with First Interstate Fall FEst
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oktoberfest is back! The Downtown Bend Business Association is joining forces with Lay It Out Events to provide a larger, family-friendly event!. This year, the First Interstate Fall Fest will be in Downtown Bend from Friday, September 30th until Sunday, October 2nd. Oktoberfest day will be part of Fall Fest’s events on Saturday, October 1st, at participating downtown businesses.
Bend North Little League makes history, hosting Junior League West Regional baseball tournament
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the first time in their history the Bend North Little League teams are in both the Junior and 12-and-under Little League Regionals. The Junior team, made up of 13- and 14-year-olds, is hosting the Junior West Regional baseball tournament this week at Caldera High School, while the 12-U team is playing this weekend in the Little League regionals in Southern California.
First time host Bend looks to upset the field in 2022 Junior League West Regional baseball tourney
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend North Little League may be making waves in the West Coast baseball regional scene, but if you ask their players they are still, 'underdogs.'. The Bend North Junior Little League team is hosting the Junior League West Regional for the first time. Thirteen teams from...
Woman arrested for shooting at a Bend house
Woman arrested for shooting at a Bend house

The 26 year old was then involved in a police standoff for three hours before being arrested.
▶️ Popular car show pulled from Drake Park over wear and tear concerns
The Flashback Cruzers Car Club was formed in 1981, originally under the name Graffiti Nights. The car show started in downtown Bend, but for the last 15 years, it has been held at Drake Park. For this year’s show, that was not an option. “Were having some compaction issues...
From Portland to Bend, Smash Burger Location Opens
Popular Portland-based smash burger truck is now open in Old Town Bend. MidCity SmashBurger had its soft opening in mid July at its new location adjacent to Boneyard Beer’s original taproom on Lake Place (not Boneyard’s pub). After starting out as a pop-up in New Orleans, owner Mike...
These Luxury Cabins On The Metolius River Are Perfect For A Weekend Getaway
If you’re into the relaxing sound of a river soothing you to sleep, cabins nestled between groves of aspens and ponderosa pines, and stunning views of the night sky, the Metolius River Resort is a must when visiting Central Oregon. The Metolius River Resort In Camp Sherman Oregon. Privacy...
Madras man charged in deadly drunken driving crash seeks bail reduction — but judge denies bail
“We’re asking for $100,000 (bail) -- that is still a significant amount," Sergio Suarez-Sanchez's defense lawyer said Wednesday in a Jefferson County courtroom. The post Madras man charged in deadly drunken driving crash seeks bail reduction — but judge denies bail appeared first on KTVZ.
