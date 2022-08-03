KBI: Search warrant executed at Unified Government of WYCO in ongoing investigation

Read on www.kmbc.com
FBI Fugitive task force makes arrest in Kansas gas station killing
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park on Sunday have a suspect identified as 24-year-old Zarrell Finley of Kansas City in custody. Just before 4:30p.m. July 31, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station in the 8600 Block of College...
Police looking for this Topeka man
TOPEKA (KSNT)– Police are looking for a Topeka man in connection to an Aggravated Battery. At 10:55 p.m. on Aug. 4th, Topeka Police arrived at St. Francis Hospital in response to reports of an individual who suffered from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. After investigation, it was determined that this incident was tied to the […]
Sources: KBI investigating Unified Government purchasing card transactions in relation to search warrant
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KMBC 9 Investigates has learned the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into the use of county-issued purchasing cards in relation to a search warrant executed Wednesday at the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas. Three sources, who did not want to...
NWOSU Says Campus Police Chief Is 'No Longer' Employed After Arrest In Kansas
Northwestern Oklahoma State University officials said its police chief is no longer employed at the school following an arrest in Kansas. According to WIBW in Topeka, Kansas, John Caviness was arrested Sunday in Wabaunsee County on child abuse, resisting arrest, aggravated battery and battery complaints. The station said Caviness was...
Victim identified in suspicious death ruled a homicide Saturday
The victim in a suspicious death in Kansas City that was ruled a homicide days later has been identified.
FBI task force arrests ‘person of interest’ in Overland Park gas station killing
A Kansas City man has been taken into custody as a “person of interest” in the killing of 26-year-old Shaquille J. Jackson at an Overland Park gas station over the weekend, a police spokesman said Friday. The FBI Fugitive Task Force assisted in taking the person of interest...
Parkwood Pool hosts first 'Sheriff's Day at the Pool' in Wyandotte County
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Community members swam and ate for free at the Parkwood Pool on Saturday as part of the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Day at the Pool. The Unified Government of Wyandotte County, Kansas City Kansas Police Department, and Wyandotte County Parks and Rec all partnered together to host the event.
1 murdered in Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead following a shooting in Topeka on Friday. The Topeka Police Department reported that at 3:05 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Traveler’s Inn at 3846 SW Topeka Boulevard their officers responded to a shooting. A victim was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim […]
Suspect in Overland Park homicide arrested
According to police, a Kansas City, Missouri, man was arrested in the shooting death of a man in Overland Park, Kansas, on Sunday.
Former prosecutor explains review process into deadly KCFD crash in Westport
The KSHB 41 I-Team is learning about the steps Jackson County prosecutors may be taking as they review the deadly Kansas City, Missouri, fire truck crash from last December in Westport.
Kansas City’s Most Wanted
KC Crime Stoppers has partnered with The Kansas City’s Northeast News to help track local KC individuals on the Kansas City’s most wanted crime list. KC Crime Stoppers encourages members of the community to assist local law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime by overcoming the two key elements that inhibit community involvement: fear and apathy.
Man found dead southeast of Lawrence in January had been released from jail, went missing
The man whose body was found southeast of Lawrence in January has been confirmed to be Guy Wayne Collins, 47, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a DNA confirmation from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Friday, according to a news release. Collins was released from...
Topeka man arrested, deputies find stolen skid-loader, trailer on a remote part of property
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Topeka man is behind bars after being arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for taking a Volvo skid-steer loader and using a stolen trailer to do so. Brian Ray Stevenson, 50, was arrested by Jackson County deputies following an investigation that led them to the skid-loader on Butler Road […]
Topeka woman indicted for six-figure theft from property management company
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been indicted on accusations she stole more than $100,000 from a property management company. According to court documents obtained by 13 NEWS, Nicole Diane Negrete, 34, of Topeka, faces counts of Theft by Deception; $100,000 or more, Making False Information, and Unlawful Acts Concerning Computers. All three charges are felonies.
Platte County Sheriff’s Office prepares for controversial FBI CCW information audit
The Platte County Sheriff is getting ready to welcome the FBI to town next week for a routine audit for the system that law enforcement use to track criminal justice information like fingerprints and criminal histories.
Booked Into The Jail
A Kansas City man, 41-year-old Matthew A Ritchie, was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department and booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only. 26-year-old Lauren Oster of Polo was arrested by Caldwell County officers for alleged hindering...
Osawatomie officer recovering after possible opioid exposure
An Kansas police officer was taken to a hospital after a possible opioid exposure to a substance later field tested positive as fentanyl.
Independence man convicted of girlfriend’s murder
A Jackson County jury convicted Brandon McDaniel, of Independence, with the second-degree murder of his girlfriend Oriana Starr.
Kansas City, Kansas, man charged for entering U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 riot
A Kansas City, Kansas, man was arrested and charged for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.
Gunshot victim arrives at hospital overnight
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip arrived at St. Francis just before 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials say the injury was non-life threatening and believed to have happed in the 600 block of SW Roosevelt St. Topeka Police say the investigation is ongoing.
