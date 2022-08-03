ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phelps County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
Laclede Record

Severe storm hits Laclede County

An unforeseen storm hit Laclede County Wednesday evening, shaking up residents and leaving a path of destruction. Luckily, the cell which brought 60+ MPH winds and a few microbursts resulted in zero injuries for residents or emergency responders. Though uprooted trees and downed power lines blocked part of Highway 64 and a few residential roads, all were open to through traffic the following morning. “Thankfully we didn't have any injuries. Most of the folks somehow got to their basement or their safe rooms. Everything is opened back up and you can quite literally see the damage that could happen in a matter of seconds,” said Office of Emergency Management Director Randy Rowe. “This was not a forecasted storm and it’s just one of those weather events that we have to deal with and be very cautious of. They can do millions of dollars in damage with no forecast at all. ” For more on this story see the LCR.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

Hundreds of Power Outages Across the Ozarks

A flurry of strong to severe weather rolled through the Ozarks Thursday morning leaving hundreds without power. According to poweroutage.us, by 8 am there were reports of over 2000 customers without power in Barton, Camden, Greene, Howell, Laclede, Texas, and Phelps Counties.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
County
Phelps County, MO
City
Waynesville, MO
County
Pulaski County, MO
FOX2Now

Route 47 bridge will close this weekend due to demolition

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – MoDot is closing the Route 47 bridge over Interstate 44 on Friday, August 5 at 8 p.m. due to the demolition of the eastern half of the bridge. The destruction is expected to be completed on Monday, August 8 at 5 a.m. I-44 will have one lane open in both directions during the demolition. Eastbound I-44 on-ramp will be open to reroute traffic.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Laclede Record

Route 66 Yard Sale: 100 Miles of Treasures on The Mother Road 2022

A record 102 yard sales, many with multiple sellers, are registered for the fourth annual 100-mile Route 66 Yard Sale this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6, in Missouri’s Pulaski, Laclede and Webster counties. Based on those who listed sales on the “Route 66 Yardsale” Facebook page and in the...
MARSHFIELD, MO
KYTV

Driver killed in a crash near Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a man from Lebanon Thursday afternoon. The patrol reports a pickup driven by Junior McGuire, 66, crossed the centerline of Highway MM and hit an SUV. The patrol says McGuire was thrown from the pickup. The...
LEBANON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Gust#Severe Thunderstorm#Cdt#Mph
FOX2Now

Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. – Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ryan Chick, 18, of Cabool; Logan Meerkatz, 18, of Cleveland, Missouri; and Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Missouri. Two other 18-year-olds are hospitalized with injuries.
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
threeriverspublishing.com

Local artist has work on display in Jefferson City

Well-known Steelville carver Jim Barksdale, whose work is best known by local residents who see him during Old Iron Works Days at Maramec Spring Park every year, currently has a display of some of his work and collection at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Camden County deputies have arrested a person following a shooting early Thursday morning. Deputies responded to a home on Nuttal Oak Road near State Highway 5 for a report of a disturbance with a gun around 1:45 a.m., according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the suspect pulled a The post Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com

New Mexico woman gets 7 years for smuggling meth, Fentanyl & heroin through Phelps County

An out-of-state woman arrested in Phelps County for smuggling a considerable amount of narcotics across state lines is sentenced. Marcella Ramirez, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, pleaded down to one count of second-degree drug trafficking on Thursday. She was sentenced to seven years in prison. Ramirez had originally also been charged with first-degree drug trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

1108 Whippoorwill Lane, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079

The perfect cove location! Deep water and current two well dock is included in this updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath lake home. Custom cabinets and granite throughout both kitchen and baths. The lakeside deck is what will set you apart and be the place to entertain. Custom built in wet bar gives ample room to invite all your friends over to BBQ lakeside. This subdivision has community water and sewer system and no short term rentals allowed making it the perfect environment. Just a short drive off Hwy 5 in Sunrise Beach it is an easy drive or perfect full time residence. Parking allows room for 7+ cars. Ready to enjoy the rest of summer and beyond!
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
kwos.com

Charges are filed in a fatal car crash

A man from Olean is charged with involuntary manslaughter after a fatal car crash last April. 65 – year old Chester McComb is accused of driving across the center line of Highway 52 in Miller County and hitting a car driven by Steven Thompson. Thompson died in the crash.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Centralia man arrested and charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Centralia man was arrested in Osage Beach and charged in federal court on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal prosecutor has charged Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, with the felony offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted The post Centralia man arrested and charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CENTRALIA, MO
KSDK

man from Centralia, Missouri, charged with bringing gun to Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have charged a central Missouri man accused of taking a weapon with him to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri, the U.S. Justice Department said. He was charged with entering a restricted building or grounds with a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds or buildings, along with related misdemeanors.
CENTRALIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy