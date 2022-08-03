Read on alerts.weather.gov
Related
Laclede Record
Severe storm hits Laclede County
An unforeseen storm hit Laclede County Wednesday evening, shaking up residents and leaving a path of destruction. Luckily, the cell which brought 60+ MPH winds and a few microbursts resulted in zero injuries for residents or emergency responders. Though uprooted trees and downed power lines blocked part of Highway 64 and a few residential roads, all were open to through traffic the following morning. “Thankfully we didn't have any injuries. Most of the folks somehow got to their basement or their safe rooms. Everything is opened back up and you can quite literally see the damage that could happen in a matter of seconds,” said Office of Emergency Management Director Randy Rowe. “This was not a forecasted storm and it’s just one of those weather events that we have to deal with and be very cautious of. They can do millions of dollars in damage with no forecast at all. ” For more on this story see the LCR.
933kwto.com
Hundreds of Power Outages Across the Ozarks
A flurry of strong to severe weather rolled through the Ozarks Thursday morning leaving hundreds without power. According to poweroutage.us, by 8 am there were reports of over 2000 customers without power in Barton, Camden, Greene, Howell, Laclede, Texas, and Phelps Counties.
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks. The watch lasts until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The counties in Missouri include:. Camden, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Howell, Mo. Laclede, Mo. Maries, Mo. Miller, Mo. Morgan, Mo. Ozark,...
KYTV
PICTURES: Storm damages structures, trees & power lines around the Lebanon, Mo. area
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A strong line of storms damaged several structures, power lines, and trees in the Lebanon area Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the area around 7 p.m. Viewers shared damage images from around the State Highway 64 area between Lebanon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crash leads to large backup outside Jefferson City
A crash on Highway 54/63 near the Missouri River bridge outside Jefferson City caused a large backup Friday afternoon. The post Crash leads to large backup outside Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Route 47 bridge will close this weekend due to demolition
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – MoDot is closing the Route 47 bridge over Interstate 44 on Friday, August 5 at 8 p.m. due to the demolition of the eastern half of the bridge. The destruction is expected to be completed on Monday, August 8 at 5 a.m. I-44 will have one lane open in both directions during the demolition. Eastbound I-44 on-ramp will be open to reroute traffic.
Laclede Record
Route 66 Yard Sale: 100 Miles of Treasures on The Mother Road 2022
A record 102 yard sales, many with multiple sellers, are registered for the fourth annual 100-mile Route 66 Yard Sale this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6, in Missouri’s Pulaski, Laclede and Webster counties. Based on those who listed sales on the “Route 66 Yardsale” Facebook page and in the...
KYTV
Driver killed in a crash near Lebanon, Mo.
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a man from Lebanon Thursday afternoon. The patrol reports a pickup driven by Junior McGuire, 66, crossed the centerline of Highway MM and hit an SUV. The patrol says McGuire was thrown from the pickup. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. – Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ryan Chick, 18, of Cabool; Logan Meerkatz, 18, of Cleveland, Missouri; and Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Missouri. Two other 18-year-olds are hospitalized with injuries.
939theeagle.com
Jefferson City’s mayor predicts new COU terminal will benefit entire region
Jefferson City’s mayor predicts the $23-million new terminal that’s being finished at Columbia Regional Airport (COU) will boost economic development across mid-Missouri. Mayor Carrie Tergin notes many Jefferson City-area residents use COU. “And it encourages travel and tourism and it also encourages people to want to live in...
threeriverspublishing.com
Local artist has work on display in Jefferson City
Well-known Steelville carver Jim Barksdale, whose work is best known by local residents who see him during Old Iron Works Days at Maramec Spring Park every year, currently has a display of some of his work and collection at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City.
MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Camden County deputies have arrested a person following a shooting early Thursday morning. Deputies responded to a home on Nuttal Oak Road near State Highway 5 for a report of a disturbance with a gun around 1:45 a.m., according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the suspect pulled a The post Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
New Mexico woman gets 7 years for smuggling meth, Fentanyl & heroin through Phelps County
An out-of-state woman arrested in Phelps County for smuggling a considerable amount of narcotics across state lines is sentenced. Marcella Ramirez, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, pleaded down to one count of second-degree drug trafficking on Thursday. She was sentenced to seven years in prison. Ramirez had originally also been charged with first-degree drug trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.
lakeexpo.com
1108 Whippoorwill Lane, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079
The perfect cove location! Deep water and current two well dock is included in this updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath lake home. Custom cabinets and granite throughout both kitchen and baths. The lakeside deck is what will set you apart and be the place to entertain. Custom built in wet bar gives ample room to invite all your friends over to BBQ lakeside. This subdivision has community water and sewer system and no short term rentals allowed making it the perfect environment. Just a short drive off Hwy 5 in Sunrise Beach it is an easy drive or perfect full time residence. Parking allows room for 7+ cars. Ready to enjoy the rest of summer and beyond!
kwos.com
Charges are filed in a fatal car crash
A man from Olean is charged with involuntary manslaughter after a fatal car crash last April. 65 – year old Chester McComb is accused of driving across the center line of Highway 52 in Miller County and hitting a car driven by Steven Thompson. Thompson died in the crash.
Texas County kidnapping suspect tries to pull child into car
TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was arrested for attempting to drag a child into a car after trying to give the child money on Aug. 2 in Hartshorn. Darryl F. Harris, 39, of Hartshorn allegedly approached a juvenile male outside a business in Hartshorn and offered to trade $40 for a $20 bill. According […]
Centralia man arrested and charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Centralia man was arrested in Osage Beach and charged in federal court on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal prosecutor has charged Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, with the felony offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted The post Centralia man arrested and charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KSDK
man from Centralia, Missouri, charged with bringing gun to Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have charged a central Missouri man accused of taking a weapon with him to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri, the U.S. Justice Department said. He was charged with entering a restricted building or grounds with a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds or buildings, along with related misdemeanors.
Comments / 0