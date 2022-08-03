Five Cars Stolen in Rhinebeck Area, All Have One Thing in Common

Read on wpdh.com
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
This Luxe Campground Just Opened in the CatskillsTravel MavenCatskill, NY
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York StateTravel Maven
This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Watch Out: Another Scam Hits Newburgh, NY
In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
One of the “World’s Best Gardens” Tucked Away in Millbrook, NY
The Hudson Valley has beautiful views all year round. The best time to plan a road trip through the counties would be in the summer months. There's so much to see from historical sites, breathtaking gardens, and green, rolling hills. On this mini road trip, there are also unique places to stop along the way as well.
Two DWI’s in Less Than 2 Hours for One Ulster County Man
Both took place within hours and miles of each other. One thing I think we can all agree on is that getting behind the wheel of a car or truck while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol is close to the dumbest thing anyone can do, but to do it twice in less than two hours is next level dumb!
PD: New York Officer Points Loaded Gun At Hudson Valley Pizza Worker
A Hudson Valley corrections officer is accused of pointing a loaded gun at a local pizza worker. On Saturday, July 30, around 10:15 p.m., members from the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call at 106 Josephs Drive in the Town of Saugerties, for a report of a person who pulled a gun on a Domino’s pizza delivery driver.
New York Motorcycle Rider Found Dead In Newburgh
A Hudson Valley man lost his life on a motorcycle in Newburgh. Police are hoping witnesses can help them figure out what happened. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident in the City of Newburgh. Fatal Motorcycle Motor Vehicle Accident Under...
I Just Heard What’s Coming to the Old Amish Market in Hyde Park
It’s been several years now since they closed the Amish Market in Hyde Park. It was kind of sad when it closed because it was kind of cool. It was a bit different from other grocery stores in the area, but big enough to be able to do your weekly shopping. And they had bulk items in barrels if I remember correctly. Anyway, when they closed I hoped that something similar would take up the empty space.
Missing Ramapo, NY Dog Miraculously Rescued by Community
More than ever, people are adopting and saving animals. Whether it's an animal that showed up at your door or one that you rescued from the shelter, each story has a meaningful memory behind it. From cats to dogs, bunnies and birds, our "pets" have become more of our fur...
Who’s Responsible if a Utility Pole Falls in NYS? It Might be You
I was blown away by a recent Facebook post in the Hudson Valley. After some high winds overnight, a New Paltz resident jumped online to ask a question I had never considered before as a homeowner. Owner-Maintained Power Poles in the Hudson Valley, NY. "A power pole in my backyard...
1 Arrested After Apparent Teacher Killed In Hudson Valley, NY
New York State Police are investigating the shocking death of a Florida woman who was staying in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, New York State Police from Dutchess County confirmed troopers are investigating the death of a woman from the state of Florida who recently arrived in the town of Wappinger, New York.
Did a Plane Crash in the Hudson River in Columbia County?
Reports came in late Thursday morning July 28th, 2022, about a possible plane crash in the Hudson River. Columbia County Fire-Rescue Incidents reported the possible crash at 11:01 am on their Facebook page writing the following:. Greenport Fire AMA Hudson Dive Team, Greenport Rescue. Airplane Crash. Hudson River South of...
22-Year-Old Orange County Man Found Dead in Hyde Park, VT
The body of a young Hudson Valley man has been recovered after a massive manhunt was launched in Vermont. The Lamoille County Sheriff's Department says they first received a report of a missing person on Tuesday, July 26. According to the caller, a 22-year-old was camping at the Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park, Vermont when he disappeared.
Huge Car Show this Weekend in Orange County
Growing up in the Hudson Valley in the 1970s, I knew a lot of guys that we called motorheads. It wasn’t a bad thing, it was just a thing. These guys were really into their cars, and some of those cars were beautiful. I can still remember this one guy, whose name and face I’ve forgotten, but I do remember he had a 1972 black Chevy Nova that he was always washing and polishing. Funny how I can remember the car more than the person. Anyway, if you’re a car enthusiast, here’s something you should know about.
3 More Jersey Mike’s Locations Coming to Dutchess, Orange Counties
The Hudson Valley's fastest-growing sandwich chain will be opening three more locations very soon. Fans of sub sandwiches in Dutchess and Orange Counties have something to celebrate. Jersey Mike's Subs has announced that they will continue to branch out into the Hudson Valley, opening three new locations in Poughkeepsie, Middletown and Wappingers Falls.
SO: Hudson Valley, NY Man Ran ‘Narcotics Supermarket’ Out of Senior Home
A Hudson Valley man is accused of "running a narcotics supermarket out of his apartment" in a senior housing development in the region. On Monday, August 1, 2022, at approximately 5 a.m., deputies from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and officers from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at the John Crawford Senior Housing complex located at 33 Liberty Street in the Village of Monticello.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Missing Newburgh woman found dead
BEEKMAN – A 23-year-old Newburgh woman who was reported missing by her family on August 1, was found dead in a vehicle that was in a small body of water off the Taconic State Park near exit 37 at Interstate 84 in the Town of East Fishkill, State Police said.
2 Women Go Missing From Same Hudson Valley, New York Hometown
Police are seeking answers after another woman went missing from the same place in the Hudson Valley. Neither has been seen for over a month. A second woman has gone missing from Port Jervis, New York. It's unclear if these cases are related. Police Look For Missing Port Jervis, New...
Orange County Man Dead After Altercation at Gas Station
A Hudson Valley man is dead days after police say he was attacked at the gas pump. On Tuesday, police received a report of a man bleeding in the parking lot of a gas station in Middletown. After arriving on the scene, authorities say they discovered a 31-year-old man knocked out on the ground. Witnesses said that the unconscious man was attacked by another person who fled the gas station in a car.
5 Awesome Dutchess County Stores You May Not Know About
One of my favorite pastimes is shopping, and the Hudson Valley is full of cool little stores. I’ve discovered that there are some awesome stores right here in Dutchess County, and I’m not talking about expensive boutiques. I’m talking about locally owned stores that fit just about everybody’s budget. Stores with local products, fun stuff, treasures, and even food.
Missing New York Woman Found Dead On Taconic in Hudson Valley
We've learned more information about a missing young woman from the Hudson Valley who was found dead on the Taconic State Parkway. On Wednesday, New York State Police confirmed a woman who was reported missing from Orange County has been found dead in Dutchess County. Newburgh, New York Woman Goes...
TikTok Video Shows Sad State of The Newburgh Mall
Indoor malls are often the pulse of a city's social life. Most malls become extremely busy in the afternoons and are usually swamped on the weekends and holidays. However, there's one mall in the Hudson Valley that seems like it is on life support. I hate being rude but if...
