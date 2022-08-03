Read on alerts.weather.gov
Effingham Radio
Severe Thunderstorm Watch and Flood Watch Issued for Area Counties
There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and a Flood Watch in effect for counties within our listening area today. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms remain possible along a squall line that is moving through Central Illinois. The line is slowly moving east at 20mph. The primary hazard...
Effingham Radio
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Clinton, Southeastern Bond, Northwestern Marion, Central Fayette, and Northeastern Washington Counties Until 7:15pm
The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Clinton County in south central Illinois... Southeastern Bond County in south central Illinois... Northwestern Marion County in south central Illinois... Central Fayette County in south central Illinois... Northeastern Washington County in south central Illinois... * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 614 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brownstown to Germantown, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * These severe thunderstorms will remain over areas of Clinton, southeastern Bond, northwestern Marion, central Fayette and northeastern Washington Counties, including the following locations: Bartelso...Alma...La Clede...Loogootee...St. James... Huey...Hoffman...Pittsburg...St. Paul and Avena. This includes the following highways... Interstate 70 in Illinois between exits 63 and 76. Interstate 57 in Illinois between exits 116 and 135. This also includes Carlyle Lake Recreational Area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Magic 95.1
Disaster Proclamation issued for St. Clair, Washington counties
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WJPF) — A Disaster Proclamation has been issued for St. Clair and Washington counties following recent heavy rain and flooding. The declaration allows local entities access to state resources and emergency personnel who can assist in the response and recovery of these impacted communities. “More than 100...
wjpf.com
Illinois State Police investigating fatal traffic crash in Jefferson County
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash in Jefferson County. On Thursday August 4th around 1:30pm, a Black Mercedes Benz traveling northbound on Interstate 57 left the roadway and traveled into the median. The driver of the Mercedes, 61 year old Irving Wright of South Holland, IL. struck...
KFVS12
Perry County, Ill. receives $400K grant to repair county buildings
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The county received a $400,000 grant to repair some county buildings. Perry County Sheriff Steve Bareis announced on Thursday, August 4 that they received a Fiscal Year 2022-2023 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Development. The grant is part of the Rebuild Illinois emphasis from the state.
KFVS12
ISP investigating fatal crash that left one person dead, another injured in Jefferson Co., Ill.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating a two-vehicle crash from earlier this week that killed one person and left another person with serious injuries. ISP says the crash was on I-57 northbound near milepost 105 near Jefferson County, and resulted in the death of 61-year-old...
wsiu.org
UPDATE: Two people hit by a train in Washington Co. identified
The Washington County Coroner's has identified two people hit by an Amtrak train early Wednesday morning. 28-year-old Curtis Braswell of Marble Hill, Missouri and 21-year-old Della Blewett of Mt. Vernon were both pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office says it appears both were in the railroad tracks just...
southernillinoisnow.com
State Police release more details on I-57 fatal crash north of Dix
State Police have released more details on a car-semi crash that killed one person and resulted in a second being airlifted to a regional hospital. Police say the driver of the car that was killed was 61-year-old Irving Wright of South Holland, Illinois. A passenger in the car, 53-year-old Sherice Wright of South Holland, was seriously injured.
KFVS12
Missing Benton man located by law enforcement
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Benton police have located the missing man who reportedly suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. According to a release, Lawrence Zicker, 91, was last seen in the 400 block of North Du Quoin Street in Benton, Ill. on Friday, August 5. Lawrence was last seen wearing...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, August 6th, 2022
A 53-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police on two counts of resisting arrest. Brock Linder, who told authorities he was homeless, was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 53-year-old Bryan Hester of Hotze Road in Salem for domestic battery. The department was...
freedom929.com
LOCAL / AREA COVID-19 UPDATE
(SPRINGFIELD) In the latest update from the Illinois Department of Public Health, there was a 9% increase in new COVID-19 cases in Illinois last week over the previous week. While the counties in the High Community Level increased last week to 66, up from 58 the week before, the number of counties in the Medium Community Level last week dropped to 31, down from 36 the previous week. The remaining 8 counties are in the Low Community Level. All but one of our fifteen area downstate counties are on the High Level list, White County is on the Medium List. Everyone is urged to stay diligent in taking precautions to fight all coronavirus variants. For more on all numbers and details, go to cdc.org website.
southernillinoisnow.com
Washington County Coroner says positive identity made of two struck by Amtrak train
Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger says positive identification has now been made of a man and woman who were struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Richview around 12:38 Wednesday morning. Styninger says additional information on the case and the identity of the two will be released later as...
wjbc.com
Illinois State Fair queen declared out of Perry County
SPRINGFIELD – Your hostess for the Illinois State Fair – and, later in the month, the Du Quoin State Fair – is Addisyn Calloni, who is from Royalton, in Franklin County. Since Franklin County has no pageant – her high school does not even have an FFA chapter – she came out of the Perry County pageant to become Miss County Fair Queen.
southernillinoisnow.com
Four face new felony charges in Marion County Court
New felony charges have been filed against four people in Marion County Court. 56-year-old Robbie Dabney of Howard Street of Centralia was charged with criminal trespass to a residence to a home in the 600 block of Robinet Street knowing one or more people were present. The incident occurred on June 2nd. Dabney later posted $3,600 bond and was released. The Public Defender was appointed to represent him.
southernillinoisnow.com
Prosecutors file three new felony charges in Marion County Court
Three new felony charges were filed in Marion County Court on Friday. 39-year-old Steven Cody of South Pine in Centralia was charged with burglary. He was arrested by Centralia Police for allegedly entering a dwelling in the 600 block of North Cherry Street in Centralia on August fourth with intent to commit a theft. Cody will make his first appearance in court on Monday when bond will be set.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia house fire confined to electrical outlet
A Centralia family woke up Saturday morning to their dogs barking and discovered a fire shooting out of an outlet behind an entertainment center. Centralia City Firemen say the fire was at the Robert Pearson home at 227 North Hickory. Pearson was able to knock down the flames with a dry chemical extinguisher and turn off the main breaker before firemen arrived.
wrul.com
Criminal Damage to Property Reported out of Burnt Prairie
The White County Sheriff’s Department received a report of Criminal Damage to Property on Monday, August 1st from a Burnt Prairie resident. Amber Walkenbach reported to the department that she had been a victim of an intended criminal damage to property offense. She showed the Reporting Officer a plastic bag of nails and homemade nail spikes that she had picked up out of the driveway of where she was staying. This incident is still under investigation.
WTVW
Illinois back to school tax holiday takes effect
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The state of Illinois has began it’s a back to school tax holiday which will decrease taxes on school supplies. The state sales tax on school supplies will drop 6.25 percent to 1.25 percent between August 5-14th. This is the first time the state has done this in over a decade.
edglentoday.com
Granite City Police Department's Assistant Chief Nick Novacich Is New Cross River Task Force Commander
EDWARDSVILLE - A new commander for the Cross River Crime Task Force was named Wednesday in the lobby of the Madison County Administration Building in Edwardsville. Major Jeff Connor has led the Cross-River Crime Task Force comprised of law enforcement officials from federal, state, county, and local agencies for the past year.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, August 4th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 39-year-old Salem man for possession of methamphetamine after he allegedly dropped a baggie of what field tested as the drug on the floor of a Salem business on Wednesday. With the help of video surveillance, Michael Talley of West Warmouth was identified as the person who dropped the baggie. He was taken into custody when police saw him riding a bicycle near the Warmouth and Ohio Street intersection Wednesday afternoon.
