Lawmakers Look Upstream to Improve Quality of PA's 85,000+ Miles of Waterways

Read on www.weny.com
Related
NewsChannel 36
John Fetterman announces first campaign rally since suffering stroke in May
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman will make his full return to the trail on August 12 with a rally in Erie, his first full campaign event since suffering a stroke in May. The return represents a significant step for Fetterman, who has only headlined a fundraiser and informal campaign...
NewsChannel 36
Millions Awarded to NY Counties to Improve Emergency Communications
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Fifty seven counties in New York have been awarded $100 million to improve emergency communication networks throughout the state. The $100 million in funding will be administered by the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) under two different grants: $90 million from SICG Formula grants and $10 million for Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) grants.
NewsChannel 36
Illegally owned gun seizures increasing in New York
ALBANY N.Y. (WENY) -- New York State Police have seen an uptick in seizures of illegally possessed guns over the last year. Funding has helped law enforcement investigate how these weapons are moving throughout the state, according to the governor. New York State Police have confiscated roughly illegally possessed 800...
NewsChannel 36
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
Comments / 0