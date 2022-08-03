A Decade of Creation: Jansen Art Center Turns 10 and Looks Ahead to Future Milestones

Read on www.whatcomtalk.com
whatcomtalk.com
BAAY’s State Street Theatre Company Presents ‘Spring Awakening’
Spring Awakening is a groundbreaking Broadway musical about sexual awakening, youth revolt, and self-discovery. Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik’s brilliant rock score and book take the story of teenage life in a restrictive society into a new century. It is late 1800s Germany and grown-ups hold all the cards. Headstrong Melchior and naive Wendla stumble into each others’ arms, while anxious Moritz struggles to live up to the expectations of society. With only each other for guidance, this group of young people travel the rocky path of adolescence.
cascadiadaily.com
Bellingham's past from the voices of the present
On my first visit to Bellingham, I went to the Whatcom Museum in Old City Hall because I wanted to understand what life was like in the past in this beautiful city. I am a professor at a small public university in the port of Valparaíso, Chile, and one of my specialties is analyzing images, or rather, thinking about the present from images of the past.
This Is Washington's Best College Town
Far & Wide found the best college town in every state.
You have to get there early, but the NWWA Fair is offering free entry on one day
First responders, members of the military and their families get in free on other days. There’s a free kid’s day too, and WWU discounts.
whatcomtalk.com
Security Lynx Door and Window Screens Can Enhance the Safety of Your Home or Business
Last year, more than 42,000 incidents of burglary and/or breaking and entering occurred across Washington state. Half of those offenses were residential, while another 33% happened at a place of business. While there are many ways to improve the safety and security of your home or business, there’s one that’s...
Five things to know before you go to the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden next week
The fair starts on Aug. 11. Here’s how to get tickets and what you need to know before going.
seattlerefined.com
E-bikes are a blast at Sun-E-Land Bikes in Bellingham
Matt Holmes is the owner and resident bike aficionado at Sun-E-Land Bikes. His big, yellow shop is located inside the container village on Bellingham’s waterfront. Sun-E-Land Bikes specializes in smart, sustainable, and affordable e-bikes, accessible for all riders. By the way, the "e" stands for electric. This family-owned business...
Avoid the water at this Whatcom beach. Bacteria has been found there.
Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses.
whatcomtalk.com
Add These Five Yard Games To Your Summer Fun
Summer is here! Mother Nature is granting us our annual reprieve and reminding us there’s no better place to spend this season than in Whatcom County. There are trails to be hiked, lakes to be swam in, and bays to be paddled. This is also the time of year when we get to spend time in our yards and parks, hanging out with friends and family. When that’s the case, it’s always fun to add a competitive element to keep folks engaged.
A Fairhaven restaurant known for its Eastern European menu closes after 13 years
The eatery opened in 2009, right in the middle of a major economic recession.
This Is The Best Remote Vacation Spot In Washington
Cheapism found the best remote vacation spot in every state.
This recreational attraction in Whatcom has closed its gates due to illegal activities
Officials said illegal trash dumping, trail building and shooting are to blame.
KUOW
A pregnant mom was 'writhing in pain,' but a Catholic hospital refused to intervene
Alison was three months pregnant and on a camping trip with her family in 2013 when she started bleeding. She rushed home to Bellingham, where the only hospital is Catholic-owned PeaceHealth. “They did an ultrasound,” Alison said. KUOW is not using her last name to protect her private health information....
Trail runner near Lake Whatcom injured after encountering black bear Wednesday
“We are extremely thankful that the victim is recovering and receiving medical care from this unfortunate encounter.” the WDFW said.
KING-5
Bellingham musician competes on 'America's Got Talent'
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A local musician gets his shot at fame on NBC's "America's Got Talent," but the audience will not learn his name or even see his face. Mr. Moo Shakes drums along to popular songs on plastic buckets, adding some dance MOOves and a whole lot of attitude as he keeps the beat.
Heat will bake Whatcom again. Here’s what to know
Fair skies return, but wildfires could mean hazy sunsets.
COVID cases are down, so why is Whatcom County still in the CDC’s ‘medium’ risk range?
One of the seven school district regions within the county would receive a “high” grade, where the CDC suggests masking for everyone.
Whatcom 300-pound pig on the loose ‘not aggressive, just wandering and looking for trouble’
Reports of the pig on the loose were received at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday.
whatcom-news.com
Updated 2022 Primary Election results (August 3)
Initial results of Whatcom County and Washington State political races and propositions reported just after 4:30pm, August 3rd, by the Washington State Secretary of State and Whatcom County Election Division are as follows. Top 2 vote-getters in each race will advance to the General Election in November. Election results will be certified on August 16th.
Heading south on I-5? Here’s where and when to expect delays
Road construction continues south of Bellingham and in Seattle.
