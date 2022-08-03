Whittaker wins Nebraska Women’s Amateur, sweeps state majors

Read on www.1011now.com
Related
Nebraska football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for Nebraska this year in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Nebraska football schedule for the Cornhuskers' 2022 season. Nebraska football 2022 scheduleWeek 0, Aug. 27 vs. Northwestern Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. North Dakota Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. ...
KSNB Local4
Kearney Little League drops first game of Midwest Regional
WHITESTOWN, Ind. (KSNB) - Kearney Little League played its first-round game of the Midwest Regional against the Wisconsin State Champion Kenosha. Nebraska held Wisconsin to a 1-0 lead through five innings, but fell into a 4-0 hole after the fifth. Then, Wisconsin scored an inside-the-park grand slam to put up four more runs and take a 9-0 lead.
South Dakota's season comes to end in Little League loss to Minnesota
Following a one-run loss on Saturday, the South Dakota Little League team saw its season come to an end, falling 5-4 to Minnesota in the Midwest Regional Tournament in Whitestown, Ind. It was Minnesota who got off to an early lead, scoring four runs in the opening inning. Coon Rapids (Minn.) was led by Luke Harber on the mound, who for the most part, kept South Dakota quiet for when they needed it most. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UMD, Georgetown face off in alumni basketball game
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Alumni from Georgetown and Maryland basketball faced off in a special alumni game held by the Alumni Basketball League at the Xfinity Center Pavilion in College Park, Maryland. DawgTalk (Georgetown) defeated College Park Boys (Maryland), 117-91.
Ranking Nebraska’s opponents in 2022
There’s been a recent common theme among those who cover the Nebraska Cornhuskers professionally, and that theme is ranking the difficulty of the Husker’s opponents in 2022. You can find 247Sports’ coverage here and the Omaha World-Herald’s coverage here. Stay tuned to Cornhuskers Wire as we will have all the latest coverage of the opening kickoff in Week 0 all the way to the end of the season at Iowa in November. Nebraska officially kicks off the season on August 27th when they take on the Northwestern Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland. The last time the Huskers played over was in the...
Comments / 0