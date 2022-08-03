ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand County, CO

skyhinews.com

Birds and bunnies dominate at Middle Park Fair and Rodeo this week

On Tuesday, August 2, 4-H and FFA members raising rabbits and poultry had their chance in the spotlight at the Middle Park Fair and Rodeo. The exhibit barn was full of a variety of bunnies, meat chickens, breeding hens, gobbling turkeys, waddling ducks and one goose. Exhibitors stepped up to present their animals to the judges in several different categories, including showmanship, meat production or breeding.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
skyhinews.com

Winners of Peaks ‘n Pines quilt show announced

Peaks ‘n Pines Quilt Guild of Grand County is proud to announce the winners from the 11th annual Quilt Show, which was held July 9 and 10 at the Grand Lake Center. Attendees voted for Best in Show and for their favorite quilts in each category. The show had in excess of 70 entries along with several demonstration stations and original, handcrafted items for sale. One quilt was sold at the show for the benefit of the Peaks ‘n Pines Memorial Scholarship Fund. This year, the Guild gave scholarships to three Grand County high school seniors and will continue granting scholarships in future years. Peaks ‘n Pines thanks Grand County residents and visitors for their continued support of the Guild. Below are the show results:
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County wins federal grant to build air service

In the world of airports and airport construction, a $1 million grant doesn’t go very far. This grant is different. The U.S. Department of Transportation on Aug. 3 announced that the Eagle County Regional Airport has been awarded a $1 million grant under the Small Community Air Service Development Program. Eagle County is one of 25 smaller communities sharing $16.9 million in grant funding.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Silverthorne serving up tasty meals with a side of history at new market

Silverthorne hopes a new food market will lure more visitors to its downtown. The Bluebird Market is on Blue River Parkway. "The timing of 11 businesses and build outs is a little, little bit shy of moon launch here in Summit County," is how Scott Vollmer with the market described getting everything up in running. You'll find Colorado craft beer, pizza and crepes as well as a whole lot of history. Vollmer said there's a real gem tucked into the space -- "A building dating back to the late 1800s that we've decided to encapsulate inside of the greater structure...
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Summit Daily News

State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill

As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
COLORADO STATE
lyonsrecorder.org

Multiple nearby Boulder County roads affected by IronMan Bike Race

EDITOR’S NOTES: The closest this will come to Lyons will be the Highway 36 and 66 intersection. But it affects all the roads to and between Longmont and Boulder and Lyons. For an interactive map, go HERE. ============================. The Ironman Boulder 70.3 will return to Boulder County on Saturday,...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Public input sought on Baseline Road projects in Boulder

The city of Boulder is looking for ways to improve a stretch of Baseline Road between 30th Street and Foothills Parkway. It's one of the three areas highlighted for improvements as part of Boulder's "Core Arterial Network" initiative.The city is collecting public feedback to better inform plans for the Baseline Road Transportation Safety Project.The questionnaire is available online and is open until Sept. 15. The project is expected to begin in the fall.The city will also host the following public meetings:• Aug. 27: Back to School Safety Fair at Meadows Library (Please register at calendar.boulderlibrary.org/event/9432103 to reserve a free bike helmet• Sept. 1: Bike Fest at the University of Colorado Boulder• Sept. 13: Boulder Walks Walking Tour of East End of Project Area• Sept. 20: Boulder Walks Walking Tour of West End of Project Area• Sept: 27: Biking Tour of Project Area Co-Led by Community Cycles• Oct. 19: Virtual Public Info Session  
BOULDER, CO
Axios Denver

Where to pick sunflowers in Colorado this summer

If the world feels gloomy these days, here's one fun way to find some cheer. Details: A bright and beautiful 15-acre sunflower field — with nearly 20 varieties ranging in colors and sizes — is blooming at Anderson Farms in Erie, just 45 minutes north of Denver.Timed 30-minute tickets ($12 for visitors ages 4 and up) include a wagon ride to and from the field, along with hidden photo ops.And take a bouquet home when you buy an all-you-can-fill bag ($10) or a French market bucket ($25). Of note: Tickets are limited, and the farm's second annual festival runs from Thursday to Sunday each week through Aug. 28 — so act quickly!
ERIE, CO
boulderreportinglab.org

Colorado’s largest compost manufacturer says there’s too much contamination in its organics stream. What does that mean for the future of Boulder’s curbside program?

Boulder is among a relatively small group of U.S. cities with a municipally run curbside compost program that accepts food waste and compostable packaging. Now, for the first time in the program’s 13-year history, its viability is being threatened by contamination in the organics stream. Composting is the process...
BOULDER, CO

