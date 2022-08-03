Read on desotocountynews.com
CATASTROPHIC! Republicans Pummeled in Shelby County Election
Harris fends off Morgan for Shelby County mayor
Shelby County elects new district attorney
Full Shelby County Election Results
COUNTY MAYOR (100% reporting) DISTRICT ATTORNEY (100% reporting) TERM LIMIT REFERENDUM (100% reporting) COUNTY CLERK (100% reporting) COUNTY COMMISSION – DIST. 1 (100% reporting) AMBER MILLS/Republican. 6,513 61.21%. DONNA MCDONALD-MARTIN/Democrat. 4,127 38.79%. COUNTY COMMISSION – DIST. 4 (100% reporting) BRANDON MORRISON/Republican. 11,777 68.96%. BRITNEY CHAUNCEY/Democrat. 5,300 31.04%. COUNTY...
Grassroots Conservatives Furious at Shelby County GOP
Conservatives in Shelby County expressed their frustration with Republican leadership after major election losses in Memphis Thursday night. Conservative political commentator and former state senate candidate Brandon Toney called for the Shelby County Republican Party’s leadership to resign Friday on “Wake Up Memphis.”. Dozens echoed Toney’s anger with...
Mulroy planning to bring changes to justice system
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Changes are possibly coming to Shelby County’s criminal justice system after Steve Mulroy was elected the county’s next district attorney. The University of Memphis law professor defeated current District Attorney Amy Weirich by more than 16,000 votes by campaigning on a progressive platform. He is set to be sworn in on Thursday, September 1. […]
Shelby County Republican Party Leadership Needs to Resign: Brandon Toney
Conservative political commentator and former state senate candidate Brandon Toney called for the Shelby County Republican Party’s leadership to resign Friday on “Wake Up Memphis” after major election losses for the GOP in Memphis. Toney, who was kicked off the ballot for the Tennessee state senate district...
AP: Nashville doctor wins Democratic nomination for governor, narrowly defeating Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley Jr.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by...
Controversial Memphis-Area District Attorney Amy Weirich Loses Reelection Bid
Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich Loses Re-election Bid Months After Aggressively Prosecuting Pamela Moses For Alleged Voter Fraud
Wanda Halbert fires back at County Commission; invokes Whistleblower Act over misreported funds
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert sent a letter to the Shelby County Commission saying more than $6 million per year in county revenue went unreported since she took office in 2018, one of many issues she said she inherited when she took office. "You've seen the...
Memphis election results: Two incumbents, two newcomers win
Two incumbents and two newcomers won election Thursday to the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board, according to unofficial results. Michelle McKissack, the board chair, and Joyce Dorse-Coleman both easily won second terms. Amber Huett-Garcia, who ran unopposed, and Keith Williams will be the board’s new faces. Williams, a union leader, prevailed in a crowded six-way race for one board seat.The election comes at a critical time for Tennessee’s largest school district. The board...
Mulroy unseats Weirich in Shelby County District Attorney’s race
Shelby County top races, August 4 elections
This Howard University Law School Alum Becomes First Black Juvenile Court Judge In Memphis
HBCU alum Judge Tarik Sugarmon defeated incumbent Dan Michael becoming the first Black person to lead Shelby County Juvenile Court in Memphis. The post HBCU Alum Becomes First Black Juvenile Court Judge In Memphis appeared first on NewsOne.
Weirich, Morgan Campaign Headquarters Vandalized
UPDATE: The campaign headquarters of District Attorney Amy Weirich and Worth Morgan, the Republican nominee for Shelby County mayor, were vandalized overnight. Shelby County GOP Chairman Cary Vaughn told The Mighty 990 that a number of items were stolen and both campaign offices were completely trashed. Vaughn accused Democrat DA...
