ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southaven, MS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mighty 990

CATASTROPHIC! Republicans Pummeled in Shelby County Election

Memphis Republicans lost major races in Shelby County Thursday, with Democrat District Attorney candidate Steve Mulroy defeating DA Amy Weirich and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris (D) defeating Republican challenger Worth Morgan. The KWAM Decision Desk called both races at 11:36 p.m. CST. Harris beat Morgan 57.91 percent to 42.09...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Harris fends off Morgan for Shelby County mayor

UPDATE, 11:50 p.m.: With nearly all precincts reporting a few minutes before midnight, incumbent Lee Harris fended off a challenge from Worth Morgan for the Shelby County Mayor’s race. Harris, a Democrat, was leading 59% to Morgan’s 42% The incumbent, Lee Harris, is looking to serve a second four-year term as mayor. During the primary, the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Mighty 990

Full Shelby County Election Results

COUNTY MAYOR (100% reporting) DISTRICT ATTORNEY (100% reporting) TERM LIMIT REFERENDUM (100% reporting) COUNTY CLERK (100% reporting) COUNTY COMMISSION – DIST. 1 (100% reporting) AMBER MILLS/Republican. 6,513 61.21%. DONNA MCDONALD-MARTIN/Democrat. 4,127 38.79%. COUNTY COMMISSION – DIST. 4 (100% reporting) BRANDON MORRISON/Republican. 11,777 68.96%. BRITNEY CHAUNCEY/Democrat. 5,300 31.04%. COUNTY...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southaven, MS
Government
City
Southaven, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Desoto County, MS
Government
County
Desoto County, MS
Mighty 990

Grassroots Conservatives Furious at Shelby County GOP

Conservatives in Shelby County expressed their frustration with Republican leadership after major election losses in Memphis Thursday night. Conservative political commentator and former state senate candidate Brandon Toney called for the Shelby County Republican Party’s leadership to resign Friday on “Wake Up Memphis.”. Dozens echoed Toney’s anger with...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Mulroy planning to bring changes to justice system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Changes are possibly coming to Shelby County’s criminal justice system after Steve Mulroy was elected the county’s next district attorney. The University of Memphis law professor defeated current District Attorney Amy Weirich by more than 16,000 votes by campaigning on a progressive platform. He is set to be sworn in on Thursday, September 1. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

Taylor leaves Horn Lake for Byhalia chamber position

You may have noticed recently on social media from the Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce that it is looking for a new Executive Director. That is because the current executive director Laura Taylor is leaving to take on a similar role with the Byhalia Area Chamber of Commerce. The Byhalia...
HORN LAKE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Radio Broadcasting#Design#Southaven Tribute Hall#Ems#Commercial Medical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
desotocountynews.com

MDOT announces Safety Message Contest winners

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the winners of its Safety Message Contest. “MDOT’s DMS boards are a fun and unique way to interact with the public while promoting safe driving,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “We received so much positive feedback throughout this contest. Thank you to everyone who participated and submitted their ideas.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Chalkbeat

Memphis election results: Two incumbents, two newcomers win

Two incumbents and two newcomers won election Thursday to the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board, according to unofficial results. Michelle McKissack, the board chair, and Joyce Dorse-Coleman both easily won second terms. Amber Huett-Garcia, who ran unopposed, and Keith Williams will be the board’s new faces. Williams, a union leader, prevailed in a crowded six-way race for one board seat.The election comes at a critical time for Tennessee’s largest school district. The board...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mulroy unseats Weirich in Shelby County District Attorney’s race

UPDATE, 11:45 p.m.: With 122 of 144 precincts reporting just a few minutes before midnight, Steve Mulroy maintained a decisive lead over incumbent Amy Weirich. The Democratic challenger had 58% of the vote to his Republican opponent’s 42%. “Barring some statistically improbable election day results appear tonight, we have won the election for Shelby County […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
bartlett-express.com

Officers in every Bartlett school

The new school year that starts Monday, Aug. 8, will have School Resource Officers in each of the 11 schools within the Bartlett City Schools system. In June, the Bartlett Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved funding for six additional School Resource Officers (SROs) and a lieutenant to oversee all 11 SROs and their operations.
BARTLETT, TN
Mighty 990

Weirich, Morgan Campaign Headquarters Vandalized

UPDATE: The campaign headquarters of District Attorney Amy Weirich and Worth Morgan, the Republican nominee for Shelby County mayor, were vandalized overnight. Shelby County GOP Chairman Cary Vaughn told The Mighty 990 that a number of items were stolen and both campaign offices were completely trashed. Vaughn accused Democrat DA...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy