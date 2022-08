LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas families will get some relief with their back-to-school shopping starting on Friday, August 5. Friday kicks off the state’s annual tax-free weekend. This year’s sales tax holiday runs through Sunday, August 7. The tax-free purchases apply to most clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks that are sold for less than $100.

