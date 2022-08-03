Transylvania Co. agencies participating in training exercises

Read on www.foxcarolina.com
FOX Carolina
NC Sheriff’s Office puts AR-15s in schools in case of emergencies
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced that they plan to equip school resources officers with AR-15 rifles and additional training to help improve security for Madison County Schools. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood announced the plan during a press conference in June. During...
my40.tv
Two arrested in eastern NC connected to multiple crimes in the mountains, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A multi-agency investigation that's spanned nearly two years has led to the arrest of two people accused of multiple crimes in Western North Carolina. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that two people who were arrested in Goldsboro in 2021 have been...
FOX Carolina
New signs put up on Lake Keowee to help crews responding to emergencies
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Friends of Lake Keowee Society (FOLKS) announced that signs marking emergency locations have been put up around the lake to help crews respond to emergencies faster. Officials explained that these signs can be used as reference points that people can use to tell first...
1 injured in shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting left one man injured early Saturday morning in Greenville. Deputies responded after 2 a.m. to a 911 call in reference to a man being shot on Anderson Road. Upon arrival, deputies located a man with at least one gunshot wound. The man […]
my40.tv
Missing: Buncombe County authorities searching for missing Weaverville man
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County authorities are asking for help locating a missing Weaverville area man last heard from nearly two weeks ago. Authorities say Tyler Joseph Buckner, 22, was last heard from on July 23rd, 2022, when he spoke with his mother. Buckner has medical issues,...
FOX Carolina
School supply giveaway in Anderson Co.
Firefighters are battling a structure fire on Sulphur Springs Road in Greenville County. Several animal hospitals, pet boarding facilities and pet groomers in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas are warning animal owners of a canine flu outbreak. Teen hurt in drive-by shooting in Anderson County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
my40.tv
Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
Teen dies in motorcyclist crash in Greenville
A teen died in a motorcycle crash Thursday in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
On the Town: 8/4
House ablaze in Greenville Co.
Dispatch also stated that the Berea Fire Department responded around 2:41 p.m. where they then requested deputies to the house.
FOX Carolina
2 suspects arrested for crime spree in Western NC, deputies say
ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested in connection to a crime spree over the last two years. The Sheriff’s Office said in August of 2020 it received multiple reports in the Bent Creek Experimental Forest and surrounding areas where the offenders used a keypunch to break into cars and stole credit and debit cards. The offenders then used the stolen cards to purchase high-end electronics, luxury items, and gift cards.
Great Smoky Mountains Rangers Find University of Tennessee Student Dead in National Park
The Knoxville, TN native was both an Eagle Scout and member of the National Guard before his death in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Tragedy marks the ending of a missing UT student, who was found in a remote area of the national park. The body of 23-year-old Tennessee National Guard and Eagle Scout alum Bryce Evans was located in a remote Smokies area near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina on Friday, August 5, 2022.
Canine flu confirmed in Spartanburg Co.
Confirmed cases of Canine Influenza (H3N2) have been spiking in the Spartanburg area.
FOX Carolina
Services announced for Spartanburg County employee killed in crash
WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Details have been released about the funeral service for a Spartanburg County employee killed in a crash involving a deputy. A visitation for Rick Graham will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Fletcher’s Funeral Service from 4 to 6 p.m. On Sunday, a...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A Rutherford County man says Woodfin police used excessive force when arresting him without cause. Geoffrey Hour says in October of last year he came across an officer sleeping inside his patrol car. Hour says he began recording the officer with his cell phone when the flash woke the officer. Another officer was called in and Hour says he was then knocked to the ground and arrested. His attorney says the DA's office dropped all charges three months ago however, there could be a civil suit.
Family of murder victim call on City of Greenville for change
The family of a murder victim is calling on the City of Greenville to tear down the house where she was killed.
FOX Carolina
1 dead, 1 hurt after crash on Hwy. 8 in Anderson Co.
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead and another is hurt after a crash in Anderson County. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 8 near Looper Road. Troopers say the driver of a Dodge was traveling...
North Carolina sailor dead after falling overboard, Navy says
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea, according to the U.S. Navy. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard on Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. A search effort near Helsinki, Finland, was […]
FOX Carolina
Local district preparing students with school supply giveaway
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As students in Anderson County are preparing to go back to school for the 2022-23 year, one district is helping carry the load as it relates to school supplies. Anderson School District 2 will host a backpack giveaway Thursday morning and evening. Having essential needs...
my40.tv
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Marion transported to Mission with serious injuries
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials say one pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Marion Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3, and was transported to a hospital. McDowell County Emergency Services said the incident happened at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday on US 221 South. Officials said the pedestrian was struck by a...
